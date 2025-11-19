Ross Dress for Less Opens at First National Realty Partners' Crossroads South in Georgia

National Off-Price Retailer Enhances FNRP's Necessity-Based Retail Portfolio and Drives Continued Leasing Momentum Within the Atlanta MSA

JONESBORO, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, announced the opening of Ross Dress for Less at Crossroads South shopping center in Jonesboro, Georgia. The national off-price retailer has opened a 22,000-square-foot anchor store, strengthening the center's tenant mix and increasing its overall appeal to shoppers.

Ross Dress for Less at Crossroads South

Ross Dress for Less joins a roster of national tenants at Crossroads South, including market-dominant Kroger, Planet Fitness and Roses. As a leading name in discount retail, Ross is expected to drive meaningful increases in foot traffic and overall sales performance at the center.

"This opening reinforces FNRP's strategy of enhancing property value and increasing community engagement through strong national retail partnerships and high-performing discount anchors," said Sam Collier, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "Tenants like Ross provide essential, necessity-based retail options that thrive in various economic environments."

The addition builds on FNRP's leasing momentum across the Southeast and reflects continued retailer confidence throughout the firm's portfolio, consistent with broader expansion activity across the region.

"Ross Dress for Less is a premier addition that elevates the overall retail experience at Crossroads South," said Andrew Nesbitt, Director of Leasing at FNRP. "Their presence complements our existing tenant mix and reinforces the property's position as a convenient, high-traffic destination for the surrounding community."

Strategically located in the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), Crossroads South is a 201,404-square-foot shopping center that serves a five-mile population of more than 184,000 residents with average household incomes over $76,000. The property sits just six miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, one of the world's busiest travel hubs. The Ross Dress for Less opening is a significant win for the Jonesboro community, offering residents access to a wider variety of apparel, accessories, and home fashions at great value.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors. For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC