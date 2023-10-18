First National Realty Partners Brings Major Retailers to Champions Village

First National Realty Partners, LLC

18 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP"), a national private equity commercial real estate firm, has recently completed over 54,000 square feet of new lease transactions at Champions Village, a premier shopping destination in the Houston MSA. The grand openings of Lowe's, Hibbett Sports, and The Greasy Spoon signify the center's increase in leasing momentum.

New Lowe's Outlet at Champions Village in Houston, Texas
New Lowe's Outlet at Champions Village in Houston, Texas

Lowe's, a national home improvement retailer, opened their first and only Houston-based outlet store in the center's former 41,453-square-foot Stein Mart box space. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Lowe's to bring their outlet concept to Champions Village. We are proud to bring a best-in-class operator to the shopping center that serves our niche of necessity-based retail," commented Fred Battisti, chief revenue officer.

The addition of Lowe's Outlet to Champions Village marks the completion of a key part of the property's business plan. They opened on October 13, 2023.

Hibbett Sports, a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer, is opening their seventh Hibbett/City Gear location within FNRP's portfolio at Champions Village. "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Hibbett Sports and help them bring their new location to the Houston community," said Sam Collier, evp of leasing – anchors and accounts. They are projected to open in 2024.

The Greasy Spoon is also set to open next year. This will be the soul food-inspired restaurant's fourth location in the Houston MSA, after rapidly growing in popularity and size since being featured on Food Network's television show, Food Paradise.

"The addition of these world-class operators presents us with the opportunity to not just fill a large portion of vacancies at the center but provide the Houston community with a diverse, high-quality shopping experience," expressed David Roth, vp of leasing.

Other leasing activities at the center include long-term lease extensions with Randalls and Barnes and Noble. The team is also in lease negotiations with another national retailer to fill the former 13,688-square-foot Tuesday Morning space.

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to what we believe are institutional quality commercial real estate assets in the necessity-based real estate sector: grocery-anchored retail, multi-family, and industrial by sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Jessica DeMarino
[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

