First National Realty Partners Builds on Momentum Leading up to ICSC Las Vegas

RED BANK, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP"), a premier commercial real estate private equity firm, is proud to announce that it is continuing to build on the momentum from its record-breaking year in 2022 with an expected transaction volume totaling more than $1B+ in 2023.

In 2022, FNRP signed 105 new leases totaling nearly 538,000 square feet within its grocery-anchored retail portfolio. With more than $800M in acquisitions spanning 23 transactions, FNRP was one of the most active buyers of grocery-anchored retail last year, strengthening its nationwide footprint by acquiring properties in new states including California, Nevada, Texas, Alabama, and Connecticut.

In 2023, FNRP has already signed 44 new leases, totaling 193,119 square feet, and completed 131 total lease transactions, totaling 709,001 square feet. FNRP continues to aggressively acquire properties in 2023, with approximately $200M closed or under contract year-to-date and projecting a total of $1B+ in transactions by the year end.

With over $2B in assets under management, over 11.5M square feet, 56 properties, and 22 states in its portfolio currently, FNRP is focusing on sustainable long-term growth and constantly improving to provide its investors with the best-in-class investment experience.

Building off this momentum, FNRP has also made key additions and promotions to its executive leadership team. Josh Champion has been hired as the new Chief Executive Officer, overseeing the private equity and real estate operations verticals of the business. Fred Battisti Jr. is now the Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing the growth and trajectory of the leasing team while focusing on driving property-level revenue. Champion and Battisti will be attending ICSC Las Vegas along with FNRP's Executive Chairman, Jared Feldman, Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hazinski, and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Comeau.

FNRP invites everyone to stop by and see them at ICSC Las Vegas from May 22-23, 2023, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Upper, Booth #4156S.

About FNRP
FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multi-family, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in acquisitions, asset and property management, leasing, construction management, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

