First National Realty Partners Earns Prestigious AMO® Accreditation

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, has been awarded the prestigious Accredited Management Organization (AMO®) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). This recognition solidifies FNRP's position as an industry leader and underscores its commitment to exceptional property management.

"Joining this exclusive group of over 500 global real estate management companies is an incredible honor," said Kurt Padavano, Chief Operating Officer at FNRP. "This designation reflects our dedication to delivering best-in-class results for our investors and tenants."

AMOs are recognized for their strong financial performance, outstanding leadership, and strict adherence to IREM's Code of Professional Ethics. The AMO accreditation signifies excellence in these critical areas:

Operational Excellence: Implementing best practices in property management and maintenance.

Financial Performance: Demonstrating strong financial management and maximizing property value.

Ethical Conduct: Adhering to the highest ethical standards and prioritizing integrity.

"By earning the AMO accreditation, your business earns the respect of your peers, employees, future employees, and your clients," says Barry Blanton, CPM®, Prior IREM president and founding principal at Blanton Turner, and AMO real estate management and consulting firm based in Seattle, Washington. "You're joining an elite group of companies operating at the top of their game, and the AMO designation puts you at the top of the industry for reputation, stability, and exceptional, ethical conduct. Congratulations to FNRP for this achievement and relentless pursuit of excellence in real estate management."

About First National Realty Partners

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based real estate nationwide: grocery-anchored retail, multifamily, and industrial. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its in-house vertically integrated platform, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas.

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org.

