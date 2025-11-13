First National Realty Partners Publishes Investor Guide on Tax Benefits of Private Equity Real Estate

New E-book Explores Key Tax Benefits and Depreciation Strategies in Necessity-based Retail Investments

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, released its newest educational resource, Tax Benefits of Private Equity Real Estate Investing with FNRP. The e-book provides accredited investors with an overview of how necessity-based, grocery-anchored retail investments can offer meaningful tax advantages under current law.

The guide explores key tax considerations in commercial real estate, including how qualified Real Estate Professionals (REPs) may be able to offset portions of active income. It outlines provisions such as cost segregation, bonus depreciation and 1031 exchanges, and explains how those benefits may apply differently to real estate professionals and other investors.

FNRP developed this resource to help high-net-worth investors identify tax-efficient approaches amid a shifting legislative environment. By focusing on necessity-based retail properties anchored by resilient national tenants like Kroger, Whole Foods and Walmart, FNRP offers a strategy designed to deliver both stable cash flow and compelling tax benefits.

"At FNRP, we believe that strong investor relationships are built on education and transparency," said Andrew DeNardo, President at FNRP. "The tax advantages of real estate investing are essential to maximizing investor returns. Staying educated—especially when new legislation is introduced—is key to identifying opportunities that support both wealth creation and preservation."

The e-book reflects FNRP's ongoing commitment to investor support and operational transparency, highlighting its vertically integrated model that manages the entire investment lifecycle from acquisition through disposition.

"Understanding the tax implications of real estate investing is essential to optimizing overall performance," said Ben Matheson, Head of Investor Relations at FNRP. "This resource empowers investors to make more informed decisions by illustrating how thoughtful tax planning can enhance after-tax returns within our necessity-based retail portfolio."

Accredited investors can now access the guide, which joins FNRP's growing library of educational resources for real estate investors.

Download the full e-book here to explore how necessity-based retail investments can offer meaningful tax advantages.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors. For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com.

