First National Realty Partners Hires EVP of Leasing and National Accounts

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners, a leading private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Sam Collier has been named EVP of Leasing and National Accounts.

Collier has more than 15 years of experience in value creation of retail commercial real estate assets, including more than a decade of strategic leasing and redevelopment of large format spaces in portfolios owned by publicly traded REITs in the mall sector. Sam's deep experience and wide array of national relationships, combined with his ability to effectively drive compelling deals, will be a great asset to FNRP.

Sam will report to COO, Adam Rosenzweig, and be responsible to propel leasing volume and cultivate an increasing mix of national and regional retailers within the portfolio as the company continues it's rapid growth.

"I am honored to be a part of such an exciting and growing commercial real estate company. The atmosphere is very energetic and upbeat – great things are happening at FNRP", said Sam.

Collier received BS degrees in both Finance/Economics and Accounting from Lipscomb University. He is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and holds a CPA certification.

About First National Real Estate Partners:

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

