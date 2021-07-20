First New Hampshire resident to win $1 million Powerball on digital lottery app Jackpocket

HUDSON, N.H., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Metzger, a Hudson, New Hampshire resident, won a $1 million Powerball prize last week by playing the lottery on Jackpocket , the first officially licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S. With his win, William becomes the first million dollar winner on the Jackpocket app in New Hampshire and the fifth-ever million dollar or more winner on the app.

William says he plans to invest most of the money in his retirement and will use the rest to cash-purchase a new truck. William had been playing the lottery on the Jackpocket app for six months before he won big. William and his wife said they were in "complete disbelief" when they first found out.

"We are so proud to facilitate this major lottery win for William as well as our other big winners across the county," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "We put a lot of diligent compliance into our work to ensure safe and secure digital lottery play. Our customers trust us, and we could not be more humbled by that trust."

Jackpocket offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets from their phones.

Jackpocket, available in 10 states, provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, and more. Jackpocket players have won over $55 million in lottery prizes to date.



About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

