First-of-its-Kind Surgery Performed on Western Lowland Gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

UC San Diego Health surgeons and wildlife health experts at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park team up to perform the world's first reported mastoidectomy on a gorilla

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizani, a 12-year-old male western lowland gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, underwent a first-of-its-kind mastoidectomy to treat an infection that had spread into portions of his skull. The surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team of wildlife health experts from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and surgeons from UC San Diego Health.

Mizani, a 12-year-old male western lowland gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, underwent a first-of-its-kind mastoidectomy to treat an infection that had spread into portions of his skull 3D CT scan of gorilla Mizani's skull

In March 2026, wildlife care specialists noticed that Mizani was reluctant to open his mouth fully, had a decreased appetite, and was exhibiting behaviors often associated with head pain, like holding his head while squinting his eyes. A CT scan performed at Safari Park's Harter Veterinary Medical Center confirmed sinusitis and mastoiditis, an infection of the large bone behind the ear that can occur in both humans and gorillas. Based on the extent of the disease, wildlife health experts believe the condition likely developed before Mizani arrived at the Safari Park in November 2024.

Jeffrey Harris, MD, PhD, otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon, and Kris Suresh, MD, resident fellow at UC San Diego Health, played a critical role in the procedure. While humans and gorillas share striking anatomical similarities, key differences exist. This anatomical overlap allowed the surgical team to adapt techniques from human medicine, drawing heavily on their expertise in skull base and ear surgery. However, because a search of scientific literature yielded no prior records of this specific procedure being performed on a gorilla, the team had to tread carefully.

"Our surgical team regularly performs complex mastoid and skull base procedures but applying that expertise to a critically ill gorilla required meticulous planning," said Dr. Harris. "After carefully analyzing CT scans, we adapted our approach to account for the significant anatomical differences and proceeded with delicate microsurgery. We're proud to bring this level of specialized care beyond the traditional clinical setting and we are incredibly gratified by Mizani's recovery."

While San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance frequently collaborates with human healthcare specialists on complex cases, this is believed to be the first reported mastoidectomy ever performed on a gorilla anywhere in the world. The procedure involved making an incision along the left side of Mizani's head to access and drain the infected area, followed by removal of portions of infected mastoid bone and tissue and careful closure of the surgical site.

The surgery, performed at the Harter Veterinary Medical Center, lasted approximately five hours from anesthesia induction through recovery and involved more than 20 veterinarians, physicians, registered veterinary technicians, wildlife care specialists and support staff from both organizations.

"This case was particularly unique because this disease is rarely seen in gorillas, making it a valuable learning opportunity for everyone involved," said Ryan Sadler, senior veterinarian at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. "Even after working with gorillas throughout my career, I'm still learning something new every day. Procedures like this highlight how medicine can be remarkably similar across species, while also requiring very different approaches depending on the animal. I'm incredibly proud of how quickly our team and the doctors from UC San Diego Health came together for this monumental procedure."

Mizani has continued to recover well following surgery. His most recent recheck exam in early June showed significant improvement with no indication of complications, and the procedure appears to have successfully resolved his condition. He will continue to be monitored and is scheduled for another recheck in one year unless clinical signs arise. In the meantime, he has returned to his troop and resumed his normal diet, activity level and daily routine.

As the Harter Veterinary Medical Center marks its 25th anniversary, cases like Mizani's reflect the hospital's longstanding commitment to advancing wildlife health through innovation, collaboration, and world-class veterinary care. Since opening in 2001, the facility has cared for more than 50,000 animals representing hundreds of species.

PRESS KIT: https://sandiegozoo.box.com/s/2anw7gm2si29ul0oaixzq55gzee4mq01

Link includes photos and b-roll of Mizani the gorilla, CT scans, post-operative recovery, and the surgical team in action

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

CONTACT: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance CONTACT: UC San Diego Health

Public Relations

Leslie Aquinde

619-685-3291

619-316-1033

[email protected]

[email protected]

sdzwa.org

health.ucsd.edu

SOURCE San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance