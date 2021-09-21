First PCI Express® 5.0 M.2 Interposer for SSD Protocol Analysis

The M.2 small form factor is used in the latest generation of high-end, ultra-fast, expansion cards and SSDs, and is gaining popularity in mobile, desktop, and enterprise platforms. Based on both PCIe 5.0 and NVMe protocols, the M.2 interface can support up to 32GT/s transfer speeds. With the availability of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe 5.0 M.2 interposer, design and test engineers can now test, identify issues, and optimize M.2 SSD performance.

The PCIe 5.0 M.2 interposer can connect with any of the Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 5.0 Summit protocol analyzers to capture and analyze PCIe bus traffic between a host backplane and a single-port or dual-ported SSD. The PCIe 5.0 M.2 Interposer supports up to four lanes in a single-port PCIe 5.0 link configuration or two ports each with two lanes in a dual-port SSD.

A CrossSync PHY-capable interposer probes a live PCI Express link for simultaneous capture of both oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces, providing insight into protocol-directed electrical behaviors to design and validation engineers. The CrossSync PHY software option for Teledyne LeCroy LabMaster™ and WaveMaster® oscilloscopes enables the oscilloscope's MAUI® user interface to be viewed directly alongside the industry-standard Teledyne LeCroy CATC® protocol trace. The combination of the interposer and the software option permits the oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces to be viewed, navigated, and analyzed in a time-correlated way unique to Teledyne LeCroy.

Three new PCIe 5.0 M.2 interposer models, which include the CrossSync PHY support, have been added to the Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express test solutions product line. The four new models (PE 222UIA-X, PE222UIA-1PHY, -2PHY, and -4PHY) add built-in oscilloscope probing corresponding to one, two or four lanes of the PCI Express interface, and allow for oscilloscope probing of sideband signals, reference clock and power rails. The new CrossSync PHY software option is available for Teledyne LeCroy LabMaster and WaveMaster oscilloscopes. All products are available for immediate order. For more information on PCI Express 5.0 M.2 interposer models, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/pci-express/interposers-and-probes. For more information on CrossSync PHY support, visit: http://teledynelecroy.com/cross-sync-phy.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

