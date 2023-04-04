First PCI Express® 6.0 and CXL EDSFF Interposers

Monitor and Analyze E1.S, E1.L and E3.x EDSFF NVMe® SSDs and CXL memory systems at up to 64GT/s

MILPITAS, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced availability of new PCI Express 6.0 EDSFF interposers, providing connectivity to Teledyne LeCroy's PCI Express protocol analyzers using the latest PCIe 6.0 and CXL specifications for analysis of enterprise and datacenter small form factor (EDSFF) E1.S, E1.L, E3.x type solid-state drives (SSDs) and devices. These new interposers are based on the new Teledyne LeCroy TAP6 technology that reduces signal integrity issues for enhanced probing in high-speed projects.

PCI Express® 6.0 and CXL EDSFF Interposer for Teledyne LeCroy's PCI Express® Protocol Analyzers

EDSFF devices designed for high performance systems make up an important and growing segment of the enterprise and datacenter storage devices market. Based on the PCIe 6.0, NVMe and CXL specifications, the EDSFF interface can support speeds of up to 64GT/s. Now design and test engineers can test, identify issues, and optimize EDSFF (E1.S, E1.L, E3.x) type memory systems and solid-state drive performance using Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 6.0 EDSFF interposers.

These new Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 6.0 EDSFF Interposers support data rates of 2.5, 5.0, 8.0, 16.0, 32.0, and 64.0 GT/s with up to x16 link widths. It provides a simple and easy-to-use way to probe PCIe traffic between a host and PCIe add-in card. In combination with Teledyne LeCroy's Summit family of PCI Express 5.0 protocol analyzers, the interposer now enables engineers to test product designs to 32 GT/s. Future Summit protocol analyzers, coming soon, will use the full potential of the PCIe 6.0 EDSFF Interposer at full 64 GT/s speeds.

Availability

Five new PCIe 6.0 EDSFF Interposer models have been added to the Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express test solutions product line.

PCIe 5.0x16 EDSFF Interposer Module PE6418UIA-X PCIe 6.0 x4 E1.S/L Adapter Kit for EDSFF Interposer PE6404ACA-X PCIe 6.0 x4 E1.S (Short) Adapter Kit for EDSFF Interposer PE6405ACA-X PCIe 6.0 x8 E1.S/L Adapter Kit for EDSFF Interposer PE6408ACA-X PCIe 6.0 x16 E3.x Adapter Kit for EDSFF Interposer PE6416ACA-X PCIe 6.0 x4 E3.x Adapter Kit for EDSFF Interposer PE6417ACA-X

These interposers can connect with any of the Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 6.0 Summit protocol analyzers for data capture and analysis.

All products are available for immediate order. For more information on PCI Express 6.0 EDSFF interposers please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our Interposers and Probes landing page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

