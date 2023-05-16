First PCI Express® 6.0 Interposer for OCP NIC 3.0 Devices

Test Open Compute Project NIC 3.0 devices with PCIe®, NVMe®, or CXL™ at speeds up to 64GT/s

MILPITAS, Calif. , May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, announced availability of a PCI Express 6.0 Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) Open Compute Project (OCP) interposer module and Network Interface Card (NIC) 3.0 adapter kit, to be used with Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe protocol analyzers.

PCIe® 6.0 OCP NIC 3.0 Interposer

The OCP NIC 3.0 specification defines a community driven open standard for network adapters with the goal of rapidly increasing the pace of innovation in data center networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. The specification utilizes the SFF-TA-1002 connector and enables any OCP NIC 3.0 card from any vendor to work in any OCP NIC 3.0 server.

Using the PCIe 6.0 EDSFF-OCP interposer and NIC 3.0 adapter kit in combination with a Teledyne LeCroy PCIe protocol analyzer, design and test engineers can test products that incorporate OCP NIC 3.0 with PCIe, NVM Express® (NVMe), or Compute Express Link™ (CXL) technologies, ensuring interoperability and performance. The PCIe 6.0 EDSFF-OCP interposer is based on the new Teledyne LeCroy TAP6™ technology that reduces signal integrity issues for enhanced probing in high-speed projects, and supports data rates of 2.5 GT/s, 5.0 GT/s, 8.0 GT/s, 16.0 GT/s, 32GT/s, 64GT/s, with link widths up to 16 lanes using standard or multiport configurations.

When used with Summit family of PCI Express 5.0 protocol analyzers engineers can test product designs to 32 GT/s. Summit protocol analyzers for PCIe 6.0 are coming soon and will use the full potential of the interposer at data rates up to 64 GT/s speeds.

The PCIe 6.0 OCP NIC 3.0 interposer consists of an interposer module and an OCP NIC 3.0 adapter kit. The interposer module is universal in that it can be combined with any of six EDSFF form factor adapters kits – saving money and providing flexibility.

Availability

The PCIe 6.0 OCP NIC 3.0 interposer can be ordered now:

G6x16 EDSFF-OCP Interposer Module PE6418UIA-X PCIe 6.0 x16 OCP NIC 3.0 Adapter Kit PE6516ACA-X

For more information on the PCIe 6.0 EDSFF-OCP interposer or NIC 3.0 adapter kit

