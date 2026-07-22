First Public Hydrogen Authority Launches Landmark Solicitation for Low-Carbon Hydrogen Fuel

Public Agencies, Industry, And Clean Energy Partners Unite To Accelerate California's Hydrogen Economy

LANCASTER, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) has officially launched a competitive solicitation for low-carbon hydrogen fuel, marking a major step toward expanding reliable, affordable hydrogen supply for California's growing fleet of zero-emission buses, trains, heavy-duty vehicles, and other public-sector applications.

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The procurement is designed to aggregate demand across public agencies and other participating partners, creating a stronger, market signal for hydrogen suppliers while helping agencies secure competitively priced fuel for long-term operations.

Developed through extensive collaboration with transit agencies, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), procurement specialists, and the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), the solicitation reflects a shared commitment to accelerating California's transition to clean transportation.

"Building a successful hydrogen economy requires collaboration," said FPH2 Chairman R. Rex Parris. "We're incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to this effort. This solicitation is about moving projects from planning to reality, expanding access to clean hydrogen, and helping California meet its zero-emission goals while creating cleaner air and stronger communities for generations to come."

The Request for Proposals (RFP) invites qualified suppliers to provide low-carbon hydrogen fuel for public agencies and other participating end users transitioning to zero-emission operations. Proposals are due August 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM PT.

As California's public hydrogen aggregator, FPH2 is helping address one of the industry's greatest challenges, fragmented demand. By bringing agencies together through a coordinated procurement, FPH2 creates greater purchasing certainty for suppliers while improving market access for public agencies.

Proposals will be evaluated based on supplier qualifications, clean hydrogen production capabilities, reliability, safety, cost competitiveness, and the ability to provide long-term value to participating agencies.

The solicitation reflects broad support from public agencies, industry, labor, academia, and clean energy organizations working together to build a hydrogen ecosystem that is practical, scalable, and responsive to the needs of California's communities.

FPH2 extends its sincere appreciation to the organizations that collaborated in the development of this solicitation, including Fresno Area Express, North County Transit District, City of Industry, City of Lancaster, Fenix Marine Services, LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council, Renewable Hydrogen Alliance, Clean Energy Institute, Green Hydrogen Coalition, California Hydrogen Business Council, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership, and CALSTART. Their collaboration demonstrates the broad coalition working together to advance California's clean hydrogen future.

Qualified vendors can access RFP 01-26 and submit proposals electronically through https://www.firstpublich2.com/procurement.

About First Public Hydrogen Authority

First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH₂) is the nation's first public hydrogen authority, a California Joint Powers Authority founded by the City of Lancaster and the City of Industry, with member agencies including the Cities of Montebello, Shafter, and Fresno. FPH₂ serves as a neutral aggregator, coordinator, and counterparty, bringing affordable, clean hydrogen to public agencies and other end users. By helping connect hydrogen producers with public and private end users, FPH₂ leverages centralized procurement, planning, and market coordination.

Learn more at www.firstpublich2.com.

Media Contact

Alexus Merino

Managing Director, First Public Hydrogen

[email protected]

SOURCE First Public Hydrogen Authority