First Published Articles of APL Quantum Now Live

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is thrilled to announce the first published articles of APL Quantum, its latest open access journal.

APL Quantum publishes the latest and most innovative research across all of quantum science, including but not limited to fundamentals, phenomena, resources, applied science, and technologies.

In his inaugural editorial, APL Quantum Editor-in-Chief Prof. Ortwin Hess notes that the spectacular progress in the quantum fields has led to discussions throughout the scientific community that quantum computers and communications systems might be "ready for general use" — but, according to Hess, there is still much work to be done.

"It is with our new journal, APL Quantum, that we aim to contribute towards addressing these scientific and technological challenges through an open access journal platform generating links between fundamental quantum research, applications, information science, and technologies," he wrote. "APL Quantum seeks to support a broad quantum community, promoting exchange, discussion, and communication of ideas and concepts with insight of and for practical realisations, materials, and systems, innovative discoveries, and an active platform for discussion of new fundamental concepts."

APL Quantum's first articles serve as a strong example of the new journal's impressive scope, featuring articles on quantum materials, the modeling of quantum fluctuations and establishment and use of quantum technologies, and the conception of a programmable photonic quantum emulator.

"The first issue of APL Quantum is an exciting and pivotal moment for AIP Publishing and the broader research community," said Dr. Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "We are delighted to welcome Prof. Hess and the entire APL Quantum editorial team to the AIP Publishing family, and we are thrilled to watch them shape the field, drive discussion, and empower spectacular advancements."

The exciting new publication's esteemed editorial team includes Prof. Ortwin Hess (Trinity College Dublin), Prof. Stefanie Kroker (TU Braunschweig), Prof. Yu-Jung Lu (Academia Sinica/National Taiwan University), and Prof. Jian-Qiang You (Zhejiang University).

The following articles are now available online in the first issue of APL Quantum:

Welcome to APL Quantum: From 'Science is Quantum' to 'Quantum is Science and Technology'

Reviews:

Open hardware solutions in Quantum technology

Nathan Shammah, Anurag S. Roy, Carmen G. Almudever, Sébastien Bourdeauducq, Anastasiia Butko, Gustavo I. Cancelo, Susan M. Clark, Johannes Heinsoo, Loïc Henriet, Gang Huang, Christophe Jurczak, Janne Kotilahti, Alessandro Landra, Ryan LaRose, Andrea Mari, Kasra Nowrouzi, Caspar Ockeloen-Korppi, Guen Prawiroatmodjo, Irfan Siddiqi, and William J. Zeng

Articles:

Quantum-enhanced super-sensitivity of Mach-Zehnder interferometer using squeezed Kerr state

Devendra Kumar Mishra, Dhiraj Yadav, Gaurav Shukla, Priyanka Sharma, and Devendra Kumar Mishra

Time-reversible and fully time-resolved ultranarrow-band biphoton frequency combs

Kai-Chi Chang, Xiang Cheng, Murat Sarihan, and Chee Wei Wong

Partially Reflecting Jamming Objects in Correlation-Enhanced Target Detection with Entangled Photons

Vladimir V. Kornienko, Cynthia Vidal, Arttu Pönni, Matti Raasakka, and Ilkka Tittonen

Quantum Mechanical Effects controlling the Magnetic Properties of Transition Metal based Nanoglass

Mohammad Ghafari, Herbert Gleiter, and Gerhard Wilde

Shallow unitary decompositions of quantum Fredkin and Toffoli gates for connectivity-aware equivalent circuit averaging

Pedro M. Q. Cruz and Bruno Murta

Efficient ground state preparation in variational quantum eigensolver with symmetry-breaking layers

Chae-Yeun Park

Programmable photonic system for quantum simulation in arbitrary topologies

Olivia Long, Ben Bartlett, Avik Dutt, and Shanhui Fan

ABOUT APL QUANTUM

APL Quantum publishes cutting-edge and multidisciplinary research across quantum theory and fundamentals, quantum phenomena and resources, applied quantum science, and quantum technologies. The journal aims to bridge fundamental quantum research with technological applications and embraces theoretical as well as experimental research.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

