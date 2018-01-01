First Release of Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon in Three Years

The three-year hiatus has been due to the whiskey shortages that Michter's has been experiencing. "We need to allocate our whiskeys because we just don't have enough to meet demand," said Joseph J. Magliocco, Michter's President. "Because of the goods situation we debated whether to do this release. In the end we made the decision to make some Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon for our loyal customers who have been clamoring for it."

Introduced to great acclaim in the fall of 2014, Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon is a groundbreaking whiskey. It is made by taking Michter's US*1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon and then aging it for an additional period in a second custom made barrel. This second barrel is assembled from 18-month air dried wood and then toasted, but not charred. Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson observed, "It's remarkable how the character of our US*1 Bourbon can be transformed by some extra time in a barrel skillfully toasted to our particular specifications." Michter's Distiller Dan McKee commented, "I can't remember the last tasting I led where someone didn't ask me when we're bringing back the Toasted Bourbon."

Michter's Toasted Barrel Bourbon is bottled at 91.4 proof (45.7% alcohol by volume), the exact same proof as Michter's ongoing US*1 Small Batch Bourbon offering. The suggested retail price is $60 per 750 ml bottle in the United States. Shipping from Michter's distributors will begin in September 2018.

Michter's Distillery is located in the Shively section of Louisville, Kentucky, the heart of the American whiskey industry, and it has a 145-acre property in Springfield, Kentucky where it is farming its own non-GMO estate grown grain for whiskey making. Michter's makes highly acclaimed, limited production whiskeys. It is renowned for its small batch bourbon, single barrel bourbon, single barrel rye, and small batch American whiskey. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

