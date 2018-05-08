First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2018 Results And Completes Systems Integration Of Independence Bancshares

According to Rick Saunders, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, "We continue to see the impact of solid organic growth and acquisitions on earnings. Core operating earnings for the first quarter of 2018 continued to improve with an increase of 84.4% compared to fourth quarter of 2017. We remain laser-focused on our business model that outlines our value proposition and have made excellent progress on growing core deposits, market expansion, and customer acquisition."

Several new significant developments have transpired for First Reliance over the past nine months, including:

raising $25.1 million of additional capital in September 2017 ;

of additional capital in ; Jack McElveen joining the bank in September 2017 as Chief Credit Officer;

joining the bank in as Chief Credit Officer; Kemper Kenan joining the bank as City Executive for Greenville, South Carolina in late 2017;

joining the bank as City Executive for in late 2017; David Barksdale joining the bank as President of North Carolina and Andy McDowell joining the bank as City Executive for Winston-Salem in early 2018;

joining the bank as President of and joining the bank as City Executive for in early 2018; Ben Brazell being named as President of South Carolina in early 2018; and

being named as President of in early 2018; and receiving regulatory approval to open our Myrtle Beach branch location and hiring Ron Paige as City Executive for the Myrtle Beach market early in the first quarter of 2018.

In addition, we expect to receive regulatory approval to convert the Winston Salem loan production office into a full service branch and will open a loan production office in the Lake Norman area of north Charlotte, North Carolina in the second quarter of 2018.

Acquisition of Independence Bancshares Inc.

On January 22, 2018, we completed the acquisition of Independence Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, Independence National Bank ("Independence"). The systems conversion was completed on March 5, 2018. This expansion into the attractive Greenville market will continue to broaden our footprint throughout South Carolina. The acquisition was accounted for under the acquisition method of accounting. The assets and liabilities of Independence have been recorded at their estimated fair values and added to those of the Company as of the merger date. Included in the March 31, 2018 consolidated balance sheet were approximately $50.5 million of acquired loans, net of purchase accounting adjustments, $727,654 of recognized goodwill, $828,748 of recognized core deposit intangible asset, and $71.0 million of acquired deposits. The Company may continue to refine its valuation of acquired assets and liabilities for up to one year following merger date. Merger related expenses for the acquisition (fourth quarter 2017 and first quarter 2018) totaled $1.2 million.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income improved 37.2% at $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , compared to the same period of 2017.

for the three months ended , compared to the same period of 2017. Excluding loans and deposits acquired, loan and deposit growth were $8.0 million and $12.8 million respectively, for the quarter ending March 31, 2018 ;

and respectively, for the quarter ending ; Other real estate owned, or OREO, declined by $945,550 from $1,706,765 to $727,654 due to the sale of parcels during the quarter;

from to due to the sale of parcels during the quarter; Total loans increased by $58.5 million as a result of acquired loans of $50.5 million and organic loan growth of $8.0 million ;

as a result of acquired loans of and organic loan growth of ; Total deposits increased by $83.8 million as a result of acquired deposits acquisition which contributed $71.0 million and organic deposit growth of $12.8 million ;

as a result of acquired deposits acquisition which contributed and organic deposit growth of ; Non-interest bearing checking accounts increased $14.6 million and comprised 23% of total deposits at March 31, 2018 ; and

and comprised 23% of total deposits at ; and Net interest margin was 4.30% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , as the Company continued to leverage its low cost of funds of 46 bps.

Review of Income Statement

Net interest income improved 37.2% at $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to the same period of 2017. The increase in net interest income was due principally to growth in earning assets while net interest margins were 4.30% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 4.26% for the same period 2017.

Noninterest income remained steady at $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Consolidated mortgage production volume increased $4.2 million to $60.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $56.2 million for the same period 2017. Fees from retail banking activities were $116,550 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $235,073 for the same period one year ago. Fees from correspondent and wholesale mortgage channels were $302,576 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $503,778 for the same period one year ago.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased $112.3 million, or 26.7% to $532.3 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $420.0 million from March 31, 2017.

Loans receivable grew by $88.5 million, or 29.3%, to $389.7 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $301.2 million, at March 31, 2017 due to acquired loans totaling $50.5 million and organic loan growth of $38.0 million including commercial portfolios, 1-4 family mortgage portfolios and our consumer loan portfolios. 1-4 family mortgage portfolio loans were up 28%, commercial real estate loans were up 29%, and consumer loans were up 25%, year over year. Mr. Saunders added, "Continued earning asset growth and yield expansion is our focus throughout 2018 with emphasis on consumer and commercial loans throughout the branch network and commercial loan growth in our new markets which include Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach."

Transaction and savings deposits increased by $46.6 million, or 16.9%, to $322.9 million at March 31, 2018, from $276.2 million one year ago. Household checking accounts increased by 4.5% reflecting our strong year-over-year branch sales growth. "We continue to improve our products and services involving customer controls of debit card and online banking features and plan to add financial planning, budgeting, and other money management tools to further enhance the exceptional customer experience," said Mr. Saunders.

Nonperforming assets declined $2.3 million to $2.6 million at March 31, 2018 compared to one year ago. The Company reduced OREO by $1.7 million via third party sales over the past twelve months to $761,215. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.46% at March 31, 2018, compared to 0.80% one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.62% at March 31, 2018 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.90% one year earlier. For the first quarter of 2018, loan charge offs were nominal and largely offset by the bank recoveries.

Capital

The Company downstreamed $15 million into the Bank in the first quarter 2018. First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin. At March 31, 2018, capital ratios were as follows:

Ratio First Reliance Bank Well-capitalized Minimum Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.53% 5.00% Common equity tier 1 capital 12.63% 6.50% Tier 1 capital ratio 12.63% 8.00% Total capital ratio 13.23% 10.00%

Customers of the bank have given it a 95% customer satisfaction rating for five consecutive years. First Reliance Bank is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina who have received the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all twelve years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to the Bank's brand and the communities we serve.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Reliance Bank. The Bank was founded in 1999, employs approximately 170 highly-talented associates and serves the Columbia, Lexington, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Loris, Myrtle Beach, and Florence markets in South Carolina and Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina. First Reliance Bank offers several unique customer programs which include a Hometown Heroes package of benefits for those who are serving our communities, Check 'N Save, a community outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked, a Moms First program, and an iMatter program targeted to young people. The Bank also offers a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, FREE Coin Machines, Mobile Banking, Mobile mortgage applications, and is open on most traditional bank holidays. Its commitment to making customers' lives better and the idea that "There's More to Banking Than Money" has earned the Bank a customer satisfaction rating of 95%.

The common stock of First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. is traded under the symbol FSRL.OB. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to the acquisition of Independence may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Independence acquisition may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from the Independence acquisition may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (888)543-5510.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary







Consolidated Balance Sheets



















March 31 December 31 March 31



2018 2017 2017

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents:







Cash and due from banks $ 4,229,533 $ 3,494,469 $ 5,148,814

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 23,862,041 21,136,350 18,048,484

Total cash and cash equivalents 28,091,574 24,630,819 23,197,298











Time deposits in other banks 2,752,252 102,020 101,919











Securities available-for-sale 25,748,692 26,894,719 17,571,229

Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $18,870,274.81, $17,372,835.21,







and $19,602,624.30 at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017) 16,273,831 17,018,132 19,242,080

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,006,800 1,359,200 806,700

Total investment securities 43,029,323 45,272,051 37,620,009











Mortgage loans held for sale 8,964,502 7,885,938 7,087,154











Loans receivable 392,270,200 333,675,253 304,024,206

Less allowance for loan losses (2,493,665) (2,453,875) (2,785,916)

Loans, net 389,776,535 331,221,378 301,238,290











Premises, furniture and equipment, net 20,178,871 18,463,156 18,702,546

Accrued interest receivable 1,090,420 1,094,740 867,318

Other real estate owned 761,215 1,706,765 2,414,662

Cash surrender value life insurance 17,012,489 14,293,702 14,046,700

Net deferred tax assets 8,535,933 4,461,063 8,158,865

Mortgage servicing rights 7,142,777 6,357,666 4,702,803

Goodwill 727,654 - -

Core deposit intangible 828,748 - -

Other assets 3,463,924 3,132,443 1,910,134

Total assets $ 532,356,217 $ 458,621,741 $ 420,047,698

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Deposits $ 322,836,766 $ 46,603,364 $ 276,233,402

Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts $ 100,824,151 $ 86,209,099 $ 84,866,269

Interest-bearing transaction accounts 84,618,230 70,642,041 74,571,228

Savings 137,394,385 118,996,069 116,795,905

Time deposits $250,000 and over 26,396,238 13,874,405 9,649,918

Other time deposits 87,742,736 63,372,449 57,778,166

Total deposits 436,975,740 353,094,063 343,661,486











Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 16,980,383 13,929,651 14,727,395

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 10,000,000 22,000,000 9,000,000

Notes Payable - - 7,000,000

Junior subordinated debentures 10,310,000 10,310,000 10,310,000

Subordinated debentures 4,873,264 4,911,963 4,804,997

Accrued interest payable 181,378 253,679 213,673

Other liabilities 3,049,650 3,969,060 2,781,224

Total liabilities 482,370,415 408,468,416 392,498,775











Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock







Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock -0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017 - - -

Series B cumulative perpetual preferred stock - 0 shares issued and outstanding at March, 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017 - - -

Series D preferred stock - 587, 599 and 599 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively 587 599 599

Series E preferred stock - 410,499, 410,499 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively 2,955,593 2,955,593 -

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized,







8,004,772, 7,887,486 and 4,708,891 shares issued and outstanding







at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017 80,047 78,875 47,089

Capital surplus 81,170,550 46,941,229 25,241,707

Treasury stock, at cost, 41,032, 40,583 and 39,069 shares at March 31, 2018,







December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively (233,192) (229,844) (219,106)

Nonvested restricted stock (1,664,674) (868,399) (247,932)

Retained Earnings/Deficit (31,671,363) 1,573,382 2,896,784

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (651,747) (298,110) (170,218)

Total shareholders' equity 49,985,802 50,153,325 27,548,923

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 532,356,217 $ 458,621,741 $ 420,047,698



First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary







Consolidated Statements of Operations



















Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017

Interest income:







Loans, including fees $ 5,092,527 $ 4,288,116 $ 3,675,451











Investment securities:







Taxable 245,539 218,397 198,657

Tax exempt 38,910 34,476 28,201

Other interest income 62,124 84,235 37,558

Total 5,439,100 4,625,224 3,939,867

Interest expense:







Time deposits 334,231 236,411 128,501

Other deposits 108,360 101,606 91,899

Other interest expense 268,081 195,758 271,751

Total 710,672 533,775 492,151











Net interest income 4,728,428 4,091,449 3,447,716

Provision for loan losses 20,477 - 151,500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,707,951 4,091,449 3,296,216











Noninterest income:







Service charges on deposit accounts 371,154 394,392 345,947

Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,498,497 1,044,773 1,608,433

Income from bank owned life insurance 96,734 81,560 81,715

Other service charges, commissions, and fees 348,271 344,319 325,294

Other 120,685 90,683 70,918

Total 2,435,341 1,955,727 2,432,307











Noninterest expenses:







Salaries and benefits 3,839,036 3,185,613 2,835,033

Occupancy 540,574 433,315 400,632

Furniture and equipment related expenses 578,132 427,176 400,637

Other 1,345,636 1,621,888 1,155,058

Merger Related Expenses 698,098 501,265 -

Total 7,001,476 6,169,257 4,791,360

Income before income taxes 141,816 (122,081) 937,163

Income Expense 53,744 2,597,546 303,121

Net (loss) income 88,072 (2,719,627) 634,042

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ 88,072 $ (2,719,627) $ 634,042











Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,994,494 7,847,201 4,585,048

Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,075,546 7,997,597 4,718,546











Income (loss) per common share:







Basic (loss) income per share $ 0.01 $ (0.35) $ 0.14

Diluted (loss) income per share $ 0.01 $ (0.34) $ 0.13











Non-GAAP financial measurements (unaudited)

















Net (loss) income available to common shareholders before adjustments $ 88,072 $ (2,719,627) $ 634,042

Adjustments







Income tax expense - tax rate change - 2,644,628 -

Merger related costs 698,098 501,265 -

Total Adjustments 698,098 3,145,893 -











Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 786,170 $ 426,266 $ 634,042











Adjusted Income per common share:







Basic (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.14

Diluted (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.13



First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Statements of Operations























March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Interest income:





Loans, including fees $ 5,092,527 $ 16,321,881 $ 3,675,451







Investment securities:





Taxable 245,539 802,815 198,657 Tax exempt 38,910 118,969 28,201 Other interest income 62,124 225,924 37,558 Total 5,439,100 17,469,589 3,939,867 Interest expense:





Time deposits 334,231 732,399 128,501 Other deposits 108,360 410,459 91,899 Other interest expense 268,081 1,028,926 271,751 Total 710,672 2,171,784 492,151







Net interest income 4,728,428 15,297,805 3,447,716 Provision for loan losses 20,477 - 151,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,707,951 15,297,805 3,296,216







Noninterest income:





Service charges on deposit accounts 371,154 1,502,286 345,947 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,498,497 4,845,075 1,608,433 Income from bank owned life insurance 96,734 328,716 81,715 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 348,271 1,341,171 325,294 Other 120,685 324,003 70,918 Total 2,435,341 8,341,251 2,432,307







Noninterest expenses:





Salaries and benefits 3,839,036 12,075,338 2,835,033 Occupancy 540,574 1,685,622 400,632 Furniture and equipment related expenses 578,132 1,646,687 400,637 Other 1,345,636 501,265 1,155,058 Merger Related Expense 698,098 4,803,246 - Total 7,001,476 20,712,158 4,791,360 Income before income taxes 141,816 2,926,898 937,163 Income tax expense 53,744 3,616,258 303,121 Net (loss) income 88,072 (689,360) 634,042 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ 88,072 $ (689,360) $ 634,042







Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,994,494 5,465,868 4,585,048 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,075,546 5,606,149 4,718,546







Income (loss) per common share:





Basic (loss) income per share $ 0.01 $ (0.13) $ 0.14 Diluted (loss) income per share $ 0.01 $ (0.12) $ 0.13







Non-GAAP financial measurements (unaudited)













Net (loss) income available to common shareholders before adjustments $ 88,072 $ (689,360) $ 634,042 Adjustments





Income tax expense - tax rate change - 2,644,628 - Merger related costs 698,098 501,265 - Total Adjustments 698,098 3,145,893 -







Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 786,170 $ 2,456,533 $ 634,042







Adjusted Income per common share:





Basic (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.45 $ 0.14 Diluted (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.13

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy













(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Asset Quality





Loans 90 days past due & still accruing - - - Nonaccrual loans 1,836 1,353 2,440























Total nonperforming loans 1,836 1,353 2,440 OREO and repossessed assets 761 1,707 2,415 Total Nonperforming Assets 2,597 3,060 4,855







Nonperforming loans to loans 0.47% 0.41% 0.80% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46% 0.67% 1.16% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.62% 0.72% 0.90% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 135.82% 181.37% 114.18% Capital Data (at quarter end)





Book value per share 5.91 6.01 5.90 Tangible book value per share 5.91 6.01 5.90







Per Share Data





QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic 7,994,494 7,847,201 4,585,048 QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted 8,075,546 7,997,597 4,718,546 Earning Per Share - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.35) $ 0.14 Earning Per Share -diluted 0.01 (0.34) 0.13







Profitability Ratios





Net Interest Margin 4.30% 4.29% 4.26% Return on Assets 0.07% -2.40% 0.61% Return on Equity 0.71% -21.99% 9.33%







Capital Adequacy- Bank Only





Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.53% 9.50% 10.11% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 12.63% 11.64% 11.88% Tier 1 capital ratio 12.63% 11.64% 11.88% Total capital ratio 13.23% 12.32% 12.71% Total risk weighted assets 429,548 365,136 338,089

Contact:

Jeffrey A. Paolucci, EVP & CFO

(888) 543-5510

jpaolucci@firstreliance.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-reliance-bancshares-inc-reports-1st-quarter-2018-results-and-completes-systems-integration-of-independence-bancshares-300644763.html

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstreliance.com

