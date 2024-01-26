First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.8 million , or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 , was $4.6 million , or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million , or $0.73 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The fourth quarter of 2023 included a securities loss of $0.8 million pre-tax and the full year securities loss totals $1.5 million pre-tax.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended , was , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the year ended . The fourth quarter of 2023 included a securities loss of pre-tax and the full year securities loss totals pre-tax. Adjusted net income (which includes adding back securities losses, net of tax) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $0.18 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 , was $5.8 million , or $0.71 per share, compared to $5.9 million , or $0.73 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

, or per diluted share, compared to per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income for the year ended , was , or per share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the year ended . Net interest income for the quarter was $7.3 million , which represents an increase of $69 thousand , or 1.0%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $0.6 million , or 7.8% compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest income for the full year was $29.0 million , which represents a decrease of $1.1 million , or 3.6%, compared to the same period in 2022.

, which represents an increase of , or 1.0%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of , or 7.8% compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest income for the full year was , which represents a decrease of , or 3.6%, compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest margin expanded by five basis points during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.16% at December 31, 2023 , compared to 3.11% for the third quarter of 2023, but decreased 51 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company entered into a pay fixed/ receive variable rate swap designated as a fair value hedge of $50.0 million in fixed rate loans for two years. This hedge had minimal impact in the fourth quarter of 2023 given the timing of execution in mid-December 2023 . Loan interest income is projected to improve from this hedge in the first quarter of 2024.

, compared to 3.11% for the third quarter of 2023, but decreased 51 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company entered into a pay fixed/ receive variable rate swap designated as a fair value hedge of in fixed rate loans for two years. This hedge had minimal impact in the fourth quarter of 2023 given the timing of execution in . Loan interest income is projected to improve from this hedge in the first quarter of 2024. Total loans decreased $0.9 million , or 0.5% annualized, to $705.7 million at December 31, 2023 , from $706.6 million at September 30, 2023 . For the full year 2023, total loans increased $44.4 million , or 6.7%, from $661.3 million at December 31, 2022 . This loan growth was impacted by the decline in the bank's indirect automobile loan portfolio, which decreased by $13.6 million in 2023, and totaled $16.0 million at December 31, 2023 . The bank decided to exit the indirect automobile lending approximately two years ago.

, or 0.5% annualized, to at , from at . For the full year 2023, total loans increased , or 6.7%, from at . This loan growth was impacted by the decline in the bank's indirect automobile loan portfolio, which decreased by in 2023, and totaled at . The bank decided to exit the indirect automobile lending approximately two years ago. Total deposits decreased $2.6 million , or 1.2% annualized, to $858.6 million at December 31, 2023 , from $861.2 million at September 30, 2023 . The company experienced declines in deposit balances for the quarter, in noninterest-bearing and savings, which were partially offset by growth in NOW, money market and time deposits. For the full year 2023, total deposits increased $60.4 million , or 7.6%, from $798.2 million at December 31, 2022 .

, or 1.2% annualized, to at , from at . The company experienced declines in deposit balances for the quarter, in noninterest-bearing and savings, which were partially offset by growth in NOW, money market and time deposits. For the full year 2023, total deposits increased , or 7.6%, from at . Asset quality improved with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.04% at December 31, 2023 , compared to 0.06% at September 30, 2023 . The Company had net recoveries of $1 thousand , or 0.00% annualized of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $10 thousand , or annualized 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . For the full year of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $228 thousand , or 0.03% of average loans.

, compared to 0.06% at . The Company had net recoveries of , or 0.00% annualized of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of , or annualized 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended . For the full year of 2023, net charge-offs totaled , or 0.03% of average loans. Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 2.03% from 1.89% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.71% for the same period in 2022. Cost of funds for the full year of 2023 increased to 1.71% from 0.37% for the year 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The Company continues to execute on its key strategies of funding its asset growth with deposits in 2023. We are beginning to see our net interest margin expand as the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 3.16% from 3.11% in third quarter of 2023. We have taken actions in 2023 to enhance our net interest margin with a hedge of loans, repositioning of our securities portfolio, and increased credit spreads on loan pricing. The mortgage industry remains subdued in the higher interest rate environment; however, we have added some outstanding mortgage producers during the year. Credit quality remains strong with minimal nonperforming assets and net charge offs. I am proud of our team and the accomplishments in 2023." Saunders continued, "As we enter 2024, we expect our net interest margin to expand as our loan portfolio continues to reprice and deposit costs stabilize. We will continue to focus on gaining operating efficiencies by improving our cost structure and ensuring sound risk management practices."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Dec 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022 Earnings:















Net income available to common shareholders $ 776 $ 1,444 $ 1,013 $ 1,371 $ 1,493

$ 4,603 $ 5,931 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.10 0.18 0.12 0.17 0.18

0.56 0.73 Total revenue(1) 8,285 9,219 8,959 9,430 9,417

35,892 39,021 Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.34 % 3.67 %

3.19 % 3.48 % Return on average assets(2) 0.32 % 0.58 % 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.65 %

0.47 % 0.63 % Return on average equity(2) 4.70 % 8.68 % 6.13 % 8.53 % 9.78 %

7.00 % 9.11 % Efficiency ratio(3) 89.83 % 80.35 % 82.50 % 79.20 % 78.14 %

82.78 % 79.37 %



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 974,157 $ 991,721 $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113 Total loans receivable 705,672 706,596 694,130 669,969 661,251 Total deposits 858,597 861,229 830,085 836,902 798,184 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 41.31 % 43.55 % 44.00 % 46.46 % 51.05 % Loans to deposits 82.19 % 82.05 % 83.62 % 80.05 % 82.84 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.86 % 13.54 % 13.57 % 13.45 % 13.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.75 % 12.43 % 12.43 % 12.41 % 12.43 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.32 % 10.11 % 9.95 % 10.14 % 10.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.75 % 12.43 % 12.43 % 12.41 % 12.43 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.16 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Dec 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022 Interest income















Loans $ 9,678 $ 9,394 $ 8,837 $ 8,260 $ 7,848

$ 36,171 $ 28,565 Investment securities 1,832 1,596 1,371 1,343 1,247

6,142 3,755 Other interest income 396 536 782 362 316

2,076 886 Total interest income 11,906 11,526 10,990 9,965 9,411

44,389 33,206 Interest expense















Deposits 4,076 3,671 2,876 1,922 1,106

12,546 1,961 Other interest expense 558 651 893 769 417

2,870 1,204 Total interest expense 4,634 4,322 3,769 2,691 1,523

15,416 3,165 Net interest income 7,272 7,204 7,221 7,274 7,888

28,973 30,041 Provision for loan losses (118) (42) 280 248 115

369 480 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 7,390 7,246 6,941 7,026 7,773

28,604 29,561 Noninterest income















Mortgage banking income 694 1,147 1,063 916 378

3,821 4,416 Service fees on deposit accounts 336 371 341 326 330

1,374 1,392 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 544 537 563 517 500

2,160 2,093 Income from bank owned life insurance 99 95 91 244 92

529 360 Gain on sale of securities, net (802) (268) (455) - -

(1,526) - Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets 11 - - 19 24

30 23 Other income 132 132 134 134 205

531 696 Total noninterest income 1,014 2,014 1,737 2,156 1,529

6,919 8,980 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits 4,558 4,603 4,461 4,652 4,364

18,274 19,006 Occupancy and equipment 798 882 856 892 883

3,429 3,589 Data processing, technology, and communications 985 923 942 771 818

3,614 3,268 Professional fees 56 58 111 196 207

420 751 Marketing 104 151 206 226 279

687 744 Other 942 790 815 732 809

3,286 3,612 Total noninterest expense 7,443 7,407 7,391 7,469 7,359

29,710 30,970 Income before provision for income taxes 961 1,853 1,287 1,713 1,943

5,813 7,571 Income tax expense 185 409 274 342 450

1,210 1,640 Net income available to common shareholders $ 776 $ 1,444 $ 1,013 $ 1,371 $ 1,493

$ 4,603 $ 5,931 Addback securities losses, net of tax 648 355 211 - -

1,208 - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 1,424 $ 1,799 $ 1,224 $ 1,371 $ 1,493

$ 5,812 $ 5,931 Weighted average common shares - basic 7,826 7,834 7,825 7,807 7,775

7,823 7,779 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,164 8,149 8,142 8,189 8,152

8,164 8,127 Basic income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.19

$ 0.59 $ 0.76 Diluted income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.18

$ 0.56 $ 0.73 Adjusted basic net income per common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.19

$ 0.74 $ 0.76 Adjusted diluted net income per common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.18

$ 0.71 $ 0.73

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $4.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.0 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $1.5 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was the result of the bank disposing of its remaining low yielding US Treasury securities resulting in a loss of $0.8 million. Mortgage banking income produced net revenue of $0.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.4 million for same period last year, which partially offset the securities loss. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income decreased by $2.1 million compared to 2022. This decrease was the result of the realized securities losses of $1.5 million on low yielding US Treasury securities and the decrease in mortgage banking income of $0.6 million, due to the decline in sales volume compared to calendar year 2022.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $7.4 million, an increase of $84,000 for the same period in 2022. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense was $29.7 million compared to $31.0 million in 2022. This $1.3 million decrease was driven by declines in all categories of expense, except data processing, technology and communications, which increased by $346,000.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 30,212 $ 370 4.86 %

$ 33,754 $ 310 3.64 % Investment securities 161,824 1,832 4.49 %

158,204 1,247 3.13 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,420 26 7.36 %

871 6 2.82 % Loans held for sale 13,860 274 7.85 %

4,767 83 6.91 % Loans 706,002 9,404 5.28 %

654,285 7,765 4.71 % Total interest-earning assets 913,318 11,906 5.17 %

851,881 9,411 4.38 % Allowance for loan losses (8,484)





(7,665)



Noninterest-earning assets 78,914





78,848



Total assets $ 983,748





$ 923,064



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 142,290 $ 269 0.75 %

$ 146,865 $ 67 0.18 % Savings & money market 334,068 2,331 2.77 %

290,709 858 1.17 % Time deposits 165,466 1,476 3.54 %

99,847 181 0.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 641,823 4,076 2.52 %

537,421 1,106 0.82 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,001 193 5.09 %

14,330 96 2.67 % Subordinated debentures 25,719 365 5.63 %

25,687 321 4.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 682,543 4,634 2.69 %

577,438 1,523 1.05 % Noninterest bearing deposits 221,275





270,975



Other liabilities 13,957





13,551



Shareholders' equity 65,972





61,100



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 983,748





$ 923,064



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,272 2.48 %



$ 7,888 3.34 % Net Interest Margin



3.16 %





3.67 %



For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 43,739 $ 1,969 4.50 %

$ 81,509 $ 863 1.06 % Investment securities 161,201 6,142 3.81 %

145,694 3,755 2.58 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,774 108 6.08 %

632 23 3.69 % Loans held for sale 14,131 995 7.04 %

14,218 647 4.55 % Loans 687,682 35,175 5.12 %

622,418 27,918 4.49 % Total interest-earning assets 908,527 44,389 4.89 %

864,471 33,206 3.84 % Allowance for loan losses (8,170)





(7,415)



Noninterest-earning assets 78,277





80,187



Total assets $ 978,634





$ 937,243



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 142,082 $ 764 0.54 %

$ 158,135 $ 136 0.09 % Savings & money market 318,347 7,731 2.43 %

289,213 1,364 0.47 % Time deposits 143,422 4,051 2.82 %

110,028 461 0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 603,851 12,546 2.08 %

557,376 1,961 0.35 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 33,076 1,441 4.36 %

13,367 131 0.98 % Subordinated debentures 25,707 1,429 5.56 %

25,675 1,073 4.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 662,634 15,416 2.33 %

596,418 3,165 0.53 % Noninterest bearing deposits 236,468





263,085



Other liabilities 13,798





12,656



Shareholders' equity 65,734





65,084



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 978,634





$ 937,243



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 28,973 2.56 %



$ 30,041 3.31 % Net Interest Margin



3.19 %





3.48 %

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $7.3 million compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This decline was driven by the increases in the rates paid on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the yield increases and the average balances of loans and investments. Yields on interest-earning assets increased to 5.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 4.38% for the same period in 2022.

Net interest income was $29.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.1 million over the same period in 2022. Increases in the rates paid on deposits and borrowings outpaced the yield increases and the average balances of loans and investments resulting in lower net interest income in 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 4,354 $ 3,158 $ 3,748 $ 4,233 $ 3,917 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 17,590 32,835 55,496 71,590 29,880 Total cash and cash equivalents 21,944 35,993 59,244 75,823 33,797 Time deposits in other banks - - - - 259 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 171,400 162,573 158,143 164,150 162,097 Other investments 1,078 2,025 2,563 2,570 1,921 Total investment securities 172,478 164,598 160,706 166,720 164,018 Mortgage loans held for sale 7,156 17,506 12,485 16,236 7,940 Loans receivable:









Loans 705,672 706,596 694,130 669,969 661,251 Less allowance for loan losses (8,393) (8,430) (8,229) (8,052) (7,660) Loans receivable, net 697,279 698,166 685,901 661,917 653,591 Property and equipment, net 22,298 22,505 22,588 22,634 22,811 Mortgage servicing rights 11,638 11,394 10,893 10,491 10,441 Bank owned life insurance 18,191 18,092 17,997 17,906 18,836 Deferred income taxes 6,248 9,184 8,534 8,263 8,629 Other assets 16,925 14,283 14,248 20,545 16,791 Total assets 974,157 991,721 992,596 1,000,535 937,113 Liabilities









Deposits $ 858,597 $ 861,229 $ 830,085 $ 836,902 $ 798,184 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,000 25,000 45,000 45,000 30,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 307 81 11,910 12,974 7,368 Subordinated debentures 15,413 15,405 15,397 15,389 15,381 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 407 488 740 754 - Other liabilities 12,727 13,186 12,616 12,743 12,574 Total liabilities 902,761 925,699 926,058 934,072 873,817 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 87 Treasury stock, at cost (4,821) (4,750) (4,666) (4,598) (4,502) Nonvested restricted stock (2,518) (2,387) (2,542) (2,765) (2,121) Additional paid-in capital 55,471 55,068 54,972 54,984 53,968 Retained earnings 33,748 32,972 31,626 30,564 29,916 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,573) (14,970) (12,941) (11,811) (14,053) Total shareholders' equity 71,396 66,022 66,538 66,463 63,296 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 974,157 $ 991,721 $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535 $ 937,113

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $36.0 million at September 30, 2023. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $17.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $32.8 million at September 30, 2023.

All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $171.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $162.6 million at September 30, 2023. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $14.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.8 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.8 million (before taxes). Total securities represented 17.7% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 17.5% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

The Company had $5.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at December 31, 2023, and $25.0 million at September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $291.9 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $35.5 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (shares in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Voting common shares outstanding 8,772 8,754 8,752 8,763 8,730 Treasury shares outstanding (633) (623) (612) (601) (590) Total common shares outstanding 8,139 8,131 8,140 8,162 8,140











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 8.68 $ 8.02 $ 8.08 $ 8.04 $ 7.67











Stock price:









High $ 9.00 $ 7.40 $ 8.80 $ 8.80 $ 9.50 Low $ 6.91 $ 6.30 $ 6.00 $ 6.50 $ 8.60 Period end $ 8.57 $ 7.20 $ 6.37 $ 7.44 $ 8.72

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ - $ - $ - $ 80 $ 134 Non-owner occupied RE 86 86 82 - - Construction - - - - - Commercial business 99 164 159 278 76 Consumer









Real estate - - - - 1 Home equity - 145 145 - - Construction - - - - - Other 55 59 94 65 119 Nonaccruing loan modifications or troubled

debt restructurings 56 65 65 71 143 Total nonaccrual loans $ 296 $ 519 $ 545 $ 494 $ 473 Other real estate owned or other assets owned 47 45 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 343 $ 564 $ 545 $ 494 $ 473 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Total loans receivable 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Accruing loan modifications or troubled

debt restructurings $ 947 $ 1,027 $ 1,059 $ 1,381 $ 1,151













Three Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,429 $ 8,229 $ 8,052 $ 7,660 $ 7,630 CECL adoption





$ 114

Loans charged-off 108 41 145 125 101 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 109 31 28 23 16 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (1) 10 117 102 85 Provision for loan losses (38) 210 294 380 115 Balance, end of period $ 8,393 $ 8,429 $ 8,229 $ 8,052 $ 7,660 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

receivable 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.16 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual

loans 2835.47 % 1624.28 % 1509.91 % 1629.96 % 1619.45 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Our asset quality improved through December 31, 2023, with nonperforming assets decreasing $221 thousand to $343 thousand which represents 0.04% of total assets, compared to $564,000 or 0.06% of total assets at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable was 1.19% at December 31, 2023 and at September 30, 2023. The Company had net recoveries of $1 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net charge offs of $85 thousand for the same period in 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Commercial real estate $ 433,687 $ 430,825 $ 415,616 $ 401,534 $ 391,661 Consumer real estate 177,102 172,702 168,227 156,562 151,533 Commercial and industrial 63,946 67,740 71,345 71,350 69,243 Consumer and other 30,937 35,329 38,942 40,523 48,814 Total loans, net of deferred fees 705,672 706,596 694,130 669,969 661,251 Less allowance for loan losses 8,393 8,430 8,229 8,052 7,660 Total loans, net $ 697,279 $ 698,166 $ 685,901 $ 661,917 $ 653,591

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Noninterest-bearing $ 210,604 $ 231,672 $ 230,153 $ 249,688 $ 255,427 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 144,039 143,393 135,071 139,130 152,012 Money market accounts 289,158 281,325 264,130 265,264 221,550 Savings 45,558 47,422 51,029 54,247 65,494 Time, less than $250,000 121,035 117,989 113,536 97,223 80,549 Time, $250,000 and over 48,203 39,428 36,166 31,350 23,152 Total deposits $ 858,597 $ 861,229 $ 830,085 $ 836,902 $ 798,184





Footnotes to tables:



(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

About First Reliance

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $974 million. The company employs more than 160 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Robert Haile

SEVP & Chief Financial Officer

(843) 656-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.