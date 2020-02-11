First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2019 Financial Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-months and year-ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $599,211, or $0.07 per diluted share for the three-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the same period one year ago. The decrease in net income for the three month period of 2019 versus 2018 was due primarily to a one-time Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) valuation adjustment totaling $1.1 million. Historically, the Company performed valuation adjustments on the MSR asset annually, however beginning 2020, MSR valuation adjustments will be performed quarterly. Absent the one-time MSR adjustment, net income after MSR adjustment (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share for the three-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the same period one year ago. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $4.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share compared to $0.31 per diluted share for the same period one year ago. Net income after MSR adjustment (non-GAAP) was $5.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for the twelve-months ended 2019 compared to $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Highlights

Diluted EPS increased 65%, to $0.51 per share for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.31 per share one year ago;

per share for the twelve-months ended compared to per share one year ago; Tangible book value increased 10.6% to $6.76 at December 31, 2019 , compared to $6.11 one year ago;

at , compared to one year ago; Total Assets grew 13.1% to $661.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $585.0 million one year ago;

at compared to one year ago; Total Loans receivable increased 11.4% to $480.1 at December 31, 2019 compared to $431.0 million one year ago;

at compared to one year ago; Total Deposits increased 6.1% to $505.1 million at December 31, 2019 , compared to $476.2 million one year ago;

at , compared to one year ago; Noninterest Bearing transaction accounts increased 33.1%, or $34.1 million , during the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 ;

, during the twelve-months ended ; Net interest income improved 10.8% to $5.7 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2019 , compared to $5.2 million for the same period of 2018;

for the three-months ended , compared to for the same period of 2018; Return on average equity was 7.46% for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 4.88% for 2018;

compared to 4.88% for 2018; Return on average assets was 0.66% for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.45% for 2018;

compared to 0.45% for 2018; Hired Robert Dozier as the Chief Banking Officer; and

as the Chief Banking Officer; and Hired Brenton Mackie as the Midlands Market President

Changes in key balance sheet items are summarized below:



As of December 31, 2019

Year-Over-Year Quarter-to-Date

(dollars in thousands} Assets $76,623 13.10% $4,080 0.62% Loans $49,168 11.41% $6,734 1.42% Deposits $28,919 6.07% *($3,798) (0.75%) Equity $4,917 9.43% $633 1.12%









*Result of an intentional reduction in high priced, non-core,

time deposits in the amount of $11 million during the 4th

quarter 2019.

Changes in key income statement items are summarized below.



For the Three Months Ended December 31



2019 2018 Change

(dollars in thousands)









Total revenue *$7,502 $8,222 ($720) (8.8%) Total non-interest expense $6,235 $6,439 ($204) (3.2%) Net interest income $5,738 $5,180 $558 10.8% Non-interest income *$1,764 $3,042 ($1,278) (42%) Net Income *$599 $1,169 ($570) (48.8%) Net income after MSR adjustment (Non-GAAP) $1,457 $1,145 $312 27.3%











* Includes a one-time negative MSR valuation adjustment of $1,127, 200.

F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "we had an exceptional year in both our new and existing markets, growing loans at 11% and deposits at 6%, which includes a 33% increase in non-interest bearing transaction accounts year-over-year in a very competitive banking environment. Mortgage production in 2019 was robust given the favorable mortgage rate environment, with mortgage production totaling $363 million and exceeding forecasts by $100 million. Tangible book value per share increased 11% to $6.76 and diluted EPS grew by 65%, respectively, in 2019.

We recently announced Robert Dozier joining First Reliance Bank as Chief Banking Officer. Mr. Dozier is responsible for corporate strategy and the strategic market expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint throughout the Carolinas. He will also oversee commercial sales management and community development for all markets. In addition, Brenton Mackie has joined the First Reliance team as Regional Executive Midlands. Mr. Mackie will help strategic market expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Midlands Region as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint. We welcome our new leaders and look forward to continued growth opportunities in Midlands and all our North and South Carolina areas.

We are finalizing plans for a new Myrtle Beach branch – Grissom Parkway to be built in 2020 as our team in the Myrtle Beach have worked hard at expanding our market presence. The market grew loans by $15 million and deposits by $8 million during 2019.

Our investment made last year in North Carolina continues to pay off as the market grew loans by $40 million and deposits by $9 million in 2019. We are preparing to relocate and expand our Winston-Salem office into a full service branch site in 2020 which will allow us to position ourselves for future growth in the Winston-Salem market. We are also actively looking for branch sites in the Lake Norman and the fast growing Charlotte markets."

Income Statement

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $7.5 million, a decline of $720,000, or 8.8%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. Absent the one-time MSR valuation adjustment, total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 would have totaled $8.6 million, an increase of $407,000, or 5%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. Net interest income increased 10.8% to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. According to Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "despite experiencing a 75% basis point decline in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in the second half of 2019, the Company's earning asset yield improved to 5.01% at year-end 2019 from 4.91% one year ago. Additionally, we have intentionally reduced our exposure to higher cost of deposits during the last two quarters of 2019 which will prove beneficial in lowering our cost of funds throughout 2020."

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $76.6 million, or 13.1%, to $661.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $585.0 million at December 31, 2018. Loans receivable grew by $49.1 million, or 11.4%, to $480.2 million, at December 31, 2019, compared to $431.0 million, at December 31, 2018 due primarily to organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. Mr. Saunders added, "obtaining the main checking account for consumers and businesses is a major focus for all of our bankers. During 2019, we grew noninterest bearing transaction accounts balances by over 33%. Our Treasury Services focus saw double digit growth in commercial deposit accounts and treasury service products. Customers are doing more business with us overall and seem to like our brand of banking as is reflected in our strong services per household number of 5.6."

Asset Quality

Our asset quality continues to be very strong, with nonperforming assets declining by $451,000 to $1.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to one year ago. OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.28% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.39% one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans improved to 0.74% at December 31, 2019 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.70% one year earlier. Year-date-date provision expense is up 92.8%, to $983,803 compared to the same period a year ago of $510,356 due to an increase in loans outstanding.

Capital

First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin. At December 31, 2019, capital ratios were as follows:

Ratio First Reliance Bank Well-Capitalized Minimum Tier 1 leverage 9.23% 5.00% Common equity tier 1 capital 10.88% 6.50% Tier 1 capital 10.88% 8.00% Total capital 11.54% 10.00%







ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $661.1 million. The Company employs more than 142 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.

Addendum to News Release

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such statements should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. This news release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, including but not limited to, net income after MSR adjustment, which is a non-GAAP measure. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table in the financial statements accompanying this release for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.









First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Balance Sheets















December September December

2019 2019 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 12,945,355 $ 5,341,563 $ 4,638,332 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 27,395,328 21,531,739 29,923,656 Total cash and cash equivalents 40,340,683 26,873,302 34,561,988







Time deposits in other banks 253,911 253,911 253,003







Securities available-for-sale 35,715,041 36,186,239 33,556,796 Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $10,746,649, $11,168,594,



and $14,250,850 at December 31, 2019, September

30, 2019, and December 31, 2018) 10,417,168 10,801,197 14,107,252 Nonmarketable equity securities 2,423,200 2,423,200 1,393,500 Trust Preferred Securities 0 0 0 Total investment securities 48,555,409 49,410,636 49,057,548







Mortgage loans held for sale 27,901,419 41,958,752 12,713,361







Loans receivable 480,185,395 473,451,053 431,017,231 Less allowance for loan losses (3,529,855) (3,223,262) (3,009,528) Loans, net 476,655,540 470,227,791 428,007,703







Premises, furniture and equipment, net 19,967,106 20,015,914 20,310,879 Accrued interest receivable 1,473,581 1,338,483 1,318,104 Other real estate owned 347,552 164,295 341,519 Cash surrender value life insurance 17,692,385 17,596,276 17,306,312 Net deferred tax assets 6,579,640 6,728,982 7,923,572 Mortgage servicing rights 11,022,638 11,246,514 9,023,859 Goodwill 690,917 690,917 690,917 Core deposit intangible 513,035 553,524 684,217 Other assets 9,619,094 10,473,931 2,796,830 Total assets $ 661,612,909 $ 657,533,228 $ 584,989,812







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities





Deposits





Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts $ 137,312,316 $ 123,839,615 $ 103,201,256 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 89,168,078 80,016,992 83,251,127 Savings 120,472,195 121,650,523 120,801,341 Time deposits $250,000 and over 36,317,110 40,716,010 42,870,456 Other time deposits 121,817,938 142,662,096 126,044,529 Total deposits 505,087,637 508,885,236 476,168,709 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 14,637,332 14,121,732 16,852,981 Federal Funds Purchased 16,500,000 9,000,000 - Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 43,300,000 43,300,000 20,000,000 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310,000 10,310,000 10,310,000 Subordinated debentures 4,881,073 4,838,413 4,934,877 Accrued interest payable 416,302 353,131 447,883 Lease Liability 5,701,327 5,863,520 0 Other liabilities 3,693,777 4,409,075 4,106,913 Total liabilities 604,527,448 601,081,107 532,821,363







Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock





Series D preferred stock - 572, 575 and 581 shares

issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2019, September 30 2019, and

December 31, 2018, respectively 572 575 581 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized, 8,033,579, 7,989,277, and 8,002,172

shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and

December 31, 2018, respectively 80,336 79,893 80,022 Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 4,105 4,105 4,105 Capital surplus 51,136,879 50,777,617 50,904,763 Treasury stock, at cost, 183,591, 176,602, and 94,505 at December 31, 2019,



September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,283,469) (1,227,361) (624,120) Nonvested restricted stock (1,253,706) (1,009,881) (1,508,630) Retained Earnings/Deficit 8,092,456 7,493,244 4,003,616 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 308,288 333,929 (691,888) Total shareholders' equity 57,085,461 56,452,121 52,168,449 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 661,612,909 $ 657,533,228 $ 584,989,812







Book Value $ 6.91 $ 6.86 $ 6.27 Tangible Book Value $ 6.76 $ 6.71 $ 6.11









First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary



Consolidated Statements of Operations















Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest income:





Loans, including fees $ 6,760,349 $ 6,688,510 $ 5,913,149







Investment securities:





Taxable 292,588 292,321 299,711 Tax exempt 34,170 34,255 34,283 Other interest income 90,921 68,073 153,108 Total 7,178,028 7,083,159 6,400,251 Interest expense:





Time deposits 900,092 1,112,929 796,162 Other deposits 142,477 145,889 142,706 Other interest expense 397,456 336,752 281,407 Total 1,440,025 1,595,570 1,220,275







Net interest income 5,738,003 5,487,589 5,179,977 Provision for loan losses 480,000 208,256 285,918 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,258,003 5,279,333 4,894,059







Noninterest income:





Service charges on deposit accounts 447,065 437,494 453,128 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,798,460 2,301,055 1,162,307 Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation adjustment (1,127,299) (180,000) 33,582 Income from bank owned life insurance 96,108 97,590 98,197 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 408,410 381,828 393,771 Gain on Nonmarketable securities 441 588 800,000 Other 140,799 105,962 100,909 Total 1,763,984 3,144,517 3,041,894







Noninterest expenses:





Salaries and benefits 3,718,247 3,819,396 3,865,590 Occupancy 603,278 602,140 571,866 Furniture and equipment related expenses 434,676 440,033 503,636 Other 1,478,324 1,433,527 1,316,045 Merger Related Expenses - - 181,551 Total 6,234,525 6,295,096 6,438,688 Income before income taxes 787,462 2,128,754 1,497,265 Income Tax Expense 188,251 621,081 327,998 Net income 599,211 1,507,673 1,169,267 Net income available to common shareholders $ 599,211 $ 1,507,673 $ 1,169,267







Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,903,106 7,946,356 7,934,841 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,104,246 8,076,759 8,040,316







Income per common share:





Basic income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 Diluted income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.19 $ 0.15







Non-GAAP finanical measurements (unaudited)











Net income available to common shareholders before adjustments 599,211 1,507,673 1,169,267 Adjustments





MSR Valuation Adj 1,127,299 180,000 (33,582) Income Tax Expense - associated with MSR Valuation Adj (269,537) (52,200) 9,739 Total Adjustments 857,762 127,800 (23,843)







Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 1,456,973 $ 1,635,473 $ 1,145,424







Adjusted Income per common share:





Basic income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.14 Diluted income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.14







First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary



Consolidated Statements of Operations

















December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest income:



Loans, including fees $ 26,189,861 $ 22,010,885





Investment securities:



Taxable 1,197,956 1,039,259 Tax exempt 136,964 147,950 Other interest income 329,038 426,598 Total 27,853,819 23,624,692 Interest expense:



Time deposits 4,071,602 2,191,437 Other deposits 562,913 534,572 Other interest expense 1,322,522 964,475 Total 5,957,037 3,690,484





Net interest income 21,896,782 19,934,208 Provision for loan losses 983,803 510,356 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,912,979 19,423,852





Noninterest income:



Service charges on deposit accounts 1,681,812 1,597,211 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 6,900,740 4,813,820 Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation adjustment (1,307,299) 324,840 Income from bank owned life insurance 386,073 390,557 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 1,548,202 1,510,405 Gain on sale of Investment Securities 21,168 - Gain on Nonmarketable securities 16,077 800,000 Other 456,192 487,529 Total 9,702,965 9,924,362





Noninterest expenses:



Salaries and benefits 15,369,271 15,373,131 Occupancy 2,376,794 2,227,135 Furniture and equipment related expenses 1,821,523 2,021,351 Other 5,669,073 5,549,562 Merger Related Expense 37,211 1,005,195 Total 25,273,872 26,176,374 Income before income taxes 5,342,072 3,171,840 Income tax expense 1,253,233 741,606 Net income 4,088,839 2,430,234 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,088,839 $ 2,430,234





Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,937,617 7,738,547 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,081,419 7,867,587





Income (loss) per common share:



Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.52 $ 0.31 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.51 $ 0.31





Non-GAAP finanical measurements (unaudited)















Net income available to common shareholders before adjustments 4,088,839 2,430,234 Adjustments



MSR Valuation Adj 1,307,299 (324,840) Income Tax Expense - associated with MSR Valuation Adj (312,575) 94,204 Total Adjustments 994,724 (230,636)





Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 5,083,563 $ 2,199,598





Adjusted Income per common share:



Basic income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.64 $ 0.28 Diluted income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.28

Profitability, Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy













(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Asset Quality





Loans 90 days past due & still accruing - - 10 Nonaccrual loans 1,476 1,734 1,923 Total nonperforming loans 1,476 1,734 1,933 OREO and repossessed assets 348 164 342 Total Nonperforming Assets 1,824 1,898 2,275







Accruing TDRs 3,584 3,119 4,746 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.31% 0.37% 0.45% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28% 0.29% 0.39% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.74% 0.68% 0.70% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 239.15% 185.89% 155.69%







Capital Data (at quarter end)





Book value per share $ 6.91 $ 6.86 $ 6.27 Tangible book value per share $ 6.76 $ 6.71 $ 6.11







Per Share Data





QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic 7,903,106 7,946,356 7,934,841 QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted 8,104,246 8,076,759 8,040,316 Earning Per Share - basic $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 Earning Per Share -diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.19 $ 0.15







Profitability Ratios-Bank Only





Net Interest Margin 4.10% 4.11% 4.31% Return on Average Assets 0.89% 0.98% 0.69% Return on Average Equity 8.41% 9.26% 6.33% Efficiency Ratio 75.80% 75.26% 83.03%







Profitability Ratios-Bank Only Excluding MSR valuation adjustment



Return on Average Assets 1.03% 0.98% 0.69% Return on Average Equity 9.69% 9.26% 6.33% Efficiency Ratio 74.14% 75.26% 83.03%







Profitability Ratios-Holding Company Only





Net Interest Margin 3.96% 3.96% 4.16% Return on Average Assets 0.66% 0.76% 0.45% Return on Average Equity 7.46% 8.61% 4.88% Efficiency Ratio 81.01% 80.05% 88.38%







Capital Adequacy- Bank Only





Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.23% 9.12% 9.51% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.88% 10.53% 11.40% Tier 1 capital ratio 10.89% 10.53% 11.40% Total capital ratio 11.54% 11.13% 12.05% Total risk weighted assets ('000s) 539,784 541,387 466,353

