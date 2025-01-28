First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income increased 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating earnings, which excludes securities losses, net of tax, gain/(loss) on disposal/write down fixed assets and right of use assets, net of tax, and expenses related to branch sale, net of tax, were $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • For calendar year 2024, net income increased $1.3 million to $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to 2023 which was $4.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, an increase of $0.15 per diluted share, or 26.8%. Operating net income increased $1.0 million, or 17.2% to $6.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to 2023 which was $5.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, an increase of $0.11 per diluted share, or 15.5%.
  • Book value per share increased $0.91, or 10.4%, from $8.77 per share at December 31, 2023, to $9.68 per share at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $0.91, or 10.5%, from $8.68 per share at December 31, 2023, to $9.59 per share at December 31, 2024.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $8.4 million, which represents an increase of $1.1 million, or 15.6%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was $300,000, or 3.7%.
  • Net interest margin increased during the quarter to 3.38% at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.27% at September 30, 2024, and increased 22 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Total loans held for investment increased $14.5 million, or 7.9% annualized, to $753.7 million at December 31, 2024, from $739.2 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits decreased $0.5 million, or 0.2% annualized, to $951.4 million at December 31, 2024, from $951.9 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets totaling $1.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to $924 thousand, or 0.09% of total assets at September 30, 2024.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased that we were able to grow our operating EPS by over 17% for the year while also increasing our tangible book value per share by 10.5%.  We expanded NIM another 11 bps this quarter and go into 2025 with a strong loan pipeline.  Credit quality remained steady with low net charge offs and low nonperforming assets.  Managing expenses will be one of our top priorities to compliment what we think will be increased revenue in 2025 vs. 2024.  Our markets are some of the best in the United States and we remain focused on growing our client base by providing exceptional service and solutions to meet their banking needs."

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Earnings:









Net income available to common shareholders

$          918

$     1,825

$     1,942

$     1,238

$          776

$  5,923

$   4,603

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

1,698

1,950

1,942

1,223

1,424

6,813

5,812

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.11

0.22

0.24

0.15

0.10

0.71

0.56

Operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)

0.21

0.24

0.24

0.15

0.17

0.82

0.71

Total revenue(1)

9,809

9,855

10,226

9,690

8,285

39,580

35,892

Net interest margin

3.38 %

3.27 %

3.20 %

3.11 %

3.16 %

3.25 %

3.19 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.35 %

0.69 %

0.75 %

0.49 %

0.32 %

0.57 %

0.47 %

Return on average equity(2)

4.66 %

9.60 %

10.69 %

7.01 %

4.70 %

7.97 %

7.00 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

86.42 %

76.90 %

75.21 %

81.04 %

89.83 %

79.84 %

82.78 %

As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Balance Sheet:




Total assets

$  1,067,104

$  1,071,480

$  1,058,395

$  1,027,616

$       974,157

Total loans receivable

753,738

739,219

739,433

725,234

705,672

Total deposits

951,411

951,948

899,799

881,309

858,597

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

38.64 %

38.82 %

39.18 %

39.86 %

41.31 %

Loans to deposits

79.22 %

77.65 %

82.18 %

82.29 %

82.19 %

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

13.48 %

13.56 %

13.34 %

13.46 %

13.86 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.43 %

12.51 %

12.28 %

12.37 %

12.75 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.96 %

9.87 %

10.01 %

10.16 %

10.32 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.43 %

12.51 %

12.28 %

12.37 %

12.75 %

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.11 %

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.19 %

Annualized quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.00 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income






Loans

$    11,053

$  10,930

$  10,746

$  10,085

$  9,678

$    42,814

$      36,171

Investment securities

2,015

1,969

1,875

1,972

1,832

7,831

6,142

Other interest income

512

623

419

291

396

1,845

2,076

Total interest income

13,580

13,522

13,040

12,348

11,906

52,490

44,389

Interest expense






Deposits

4,613

4,833

4,652

4,332

4,076

18,430

12,546

Other interest expense

564

585

722

808

558

2,679

2,870

Total interest expense

5,177

5,418

5,374

5,140

4,634

21,109

15,416

Net interest income

8,403

8,104

7,666

7,208

7,272

31,381

28,973

Provision for credit losses

141

(83)

55

207

(118)

320

369

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

8,262

8,187

7,611

7,001

7,390

31,061

28,604

Noninterest income






Mortgage banking income

1,207

805

1,416

1,375

694

4,803

3,821

Service fees on deposit accounts

327

327

307

336

336

1,297

1,374

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

550

528

568

519

544

2,165

2,160

Income from bank owned life insurance

108

105

103

102

99

418

529

Loss on sale of securities, net

(146)

(162)

-

-

(802)

(308)

(1,526)

Gain (loss) on disposal / write down of fixed assets

(838)

-

-

20

-

(818)

-

Other income

198

148

166

130

143

642

561

Total noninterest income

1,406

1,751

2,560

2,482

1,014

8,199

6,919

Noninterest expense






Compensation and benefits

5,028

4,682

4,693

4,878

4,558

19,281

18,274

Occupancy and equipment

890

848

837

841

798

3,416

3,429

Data processing, technology, and communications

1,184

994

1,119

1,039

985

4,336

3,614

Professional fees

268

265

96

110

56

739

420

Marketing

103

66

102

160

104

431

687

Other

1,003

723

844

826

942

3,396

3,286

Total noninterest expense

8,476

7,578

7,691

7,854

7,443

31,599

29,710

Income before provision for income taxes

1,192

2,360

2,480

1,629

961

7,661

5,813

Income tax expense

273

535

538

391

185

1,737

1,210

Net income available to common shareholders

$           919

$     1,825

$     1,942

$     1,238

$      776

$       5,924

$         4,603

Add back loss (gain) on fixed assets, net of tax

646

(15)

631

Add back expenses related to branch sale, net of tax

21



21

Add back securities losses, net of tax

113

125

-

-

648

238

1,208

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

$       1,699

$     1,950

$     1,942

$     1,223

$  1,424

$       6,814

$         5,811

Weighted average common shares - basic

7,851

7,847

7,851

7,837

7,826

7,847

7,823

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,274

8,221

8,260

8,217

8,164

8,294

8,164

Basic net income per common share *

$          0.12

$        0.23

$        0.25

$        0.16

$     0.10

$          0.75

$            0.59

Diluted net income per common share *

$          0.11

$        0.22

$        0.24

$        0.15

$     0.10

$          0.71

$            0.56

Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) *

$          0.22

$        0.25

$        0.25

$        0.16

$     0.18

$          0.87

$            0.74

Operating earnings per diluted common share (Non-GAAP) *

$          0.21

$        0.24

$        0.24

$        0.15

$     0.17

$          0.82

$            0.71

* note that the sum of the quarters may not equal the YTD result due to rounding of earnings per share each quarter, given the weighted

average shares outstanding basic and diluted.






Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.  On an operating basis, fourth quarter of 2024 diluted EPS was $0.21, compared to $0.17 diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023.  Both amounts include adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax, of $113 thousand and $648 thousand, respectively.  The fourth quarter of 2024 also includes adding back losses related to write downs of fixed assets and right of use assets totaling $646 thousand and cost related to branch sales of $21 thousand, net of tax.  Net income for the calendar year 2024, totaled $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the calendar year 2023.  On an operating basis, diluted EPS was $0.82 per diluted common share or operating net income of $6.8 million, for 2024, compared to $0.71 per diluted common share or operating net income of $5.8 million, for 2023.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $1.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million from $1.0 million for the same period in 2023.  Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income which totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.  This increase was primarily driven by increases in the gain on sale of mortgage loans of $212 thousand and the valuation of the mortgage servicing right asset of $203 thousand.  In both the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, the company recognized securities losses, $146 thousand and $802 thousand, respectively.  The fourth quarter of 2024 securities loss was $656 thousand less than the loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023.  These two increases (in mortgage banking income and securities losses) were partially offset by losses recognized on right of use assets and fixed assets in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income increased by $1.3 million, driven by improved mortgage banking income of $982 thousand primarily related to more sales volume within the secondary market, and less securities losses that were $1.2 million less in 2024 compared to 2023.  These increases were partially offset by a decline in bank owned life insurance income of $111 thousand and losses recognized on fixed assets and right of use (leased) asset totaling $818 thousand.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.1 million from $7.4 million for the same period in 2023.  This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in higher compensation and benefits of $470 thousand; higher data processing and technology cost of $199 thousand and higher professional fees totaling $212 thousand

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $31.6 million and increased $1.9 million over the same period one year ago.  This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to compensation and benefits of $1.0 million primarily attributable to mortgage commissions and employee health benefits; an increase in data processing and technology totaling $722 thousand resulting from higher core processor cost and software expense; and higher professional fees of $319 thousand in legal and consulting.  These increases were partially offset by lower marketing cost of $256 thousand.      

Fixed Assets and Right of Use Assets

During the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company wrote off two leases totaling $538 thousand.  One was a land lease that the company no longer intends to use which totaled $504 thousand.  The other lease related to a facility that was consolidated into the main banking location in Charleston which expires in mid-2025 and totaled $34 thousand.  These two written off leases will reduce annual occupancy cost by $180 thousand in 2025 and by $147 thousand in 2026, 2027 and part of 2028.

The fixed asset that was written down by $300,000 relates to a parcel of land in North Charleston that the company owns, and it was written down to fair value and remains for sale.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD

For the  Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$          44,366

$       485

4.35 %

$          50,030

$           588

4.68 %

$       30,212

$           370

4.86 %

Investment securities

179,750

2,015

4.46 %

173,728

1,969

4.51 %

161,824

1,832

4.49 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,524

27

6.99 %

1,509

35

9.19 %

1,420

26

7.36 %

Loans held for sale

21,610

322

5.93 %

21,629

347

6.38 %

13,860

274

7.85 %

Loans

741,672

10,731

5.76 %

737,666

10,583

5.71 %

706,002

9,404

5.28 %

Total interest-earning assets

988,922

13,580

5.46 %

984,562

13,522

5.46 %

913,318

11,906

5.17 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,317)


(8,491)


(8,484)

Noninterest-earning assets

78,137


78,402


78,914

Total assets

$  1,058,742


$  1,054,473


$    983,748













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










NOW accounts

$       140,981

$       245

0.69 %

$       138,726

$           236

0.68 %

$    142,290

$           269

0.75 %

Savings & money market

405,445

2,910

2.86 %

384,155

2,941

3.05 %

334,068

2,331

2.77 %

Time deposits

160,417

1,458

3.62 %

175,921

1,656

3.74 %

165,466

1,476

3.54 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

706,843

4,613

2.60 %

698,802

4,833

2.75 %

641,824

4,076

2.52 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

16,332

202

4.93 %

15,979

226

5.63 %

15,001

193

5.09 %

Subordinated debentures

25,750

362

5.59 %

25,743

359

5.55 %

25,719

365

5.63 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

748,925

5,177

2.75 %

740,524

5,418

2.91 %

682,544

4,634

2.69 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

217,863


224,121


221,275

Other liabilities

13,118


13,807


13,957

Shareholders' equity

78,836


76,021


65,972

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  1,058,742


$  1,054,473


$    983,748













Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$   8,403

2.71 %

$      8,104

2.55 %

$      7,272

2.48 %

Net Interest Margin

3.38 %


3.27 %


3.16 %












Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits

2.13 %


2.23 %


2.03 %

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $8.4 million compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.  This increase was the result of a larger increase in interest income of $1.7 million than the increase in interest expense of $0.5 million.  This resulted in an improved net interest margin of 22 basis points to 3.38% from 3.16% one year ago, led by the loan portfolio yield which improved by 48 basis points.  The yields on interest-bearing liabilities were only slightly higher and increased by 6 basis points, net comparing 2024 to 2023.  There were no outstanding FHLB advances at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.  In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, increased to 2.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.03% in the fourth quarter of 2023.  

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD 

For the  Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$             38,357

$        1,718

4.48 %

$       43,739

$       1,969

4.50 %

Investment securities

172,932

7,831

4.53 %

161,201

6,142

3.81 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,803

127

7.01 %

1,774

108

6.08 %

Loans held for sale

20,827

1,369

6.57 %

14,131

995

7.04 %

Loans

731,688

41,445

5.66 %

687,682

35,175

5.12 %

Total interest-earning assets

965,607

52,490

5.44 %

908,527

44,389

4.89 %

Allowance for loan losses

(8,427)


(8,170)

Noninterest-earning assets

78,987


78,277

Total assets

$      1,036,167


$    978,634









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$          140,923

$        1,018

0.72 %

$    142,082

$           764

0.54 %

Savings & money market

373,626

11,008

2.95 %

318,347

7,731

2.43 %

Time deposits

172,522

6,404

3.71 %

143,422

4,051

2.82 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

687,071

18,430

2.68 %

603,851

12,546

2.08 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

22,313

1,221

5.47 %

33,076

1,441

4.36 %

Subordinated debentures

25,739

1,458

5.67 %

25,707

1,429

5.56 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

735,123

21,109

2.87 %

662,634

15,416

2.33 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

213,190


236,468

Other liabilities

13,508


13,798

Shareholders' equity

74,346


65,734

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      1,036,167


$    978,634









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$     31,381

2.57 %

$    28,973

2.56 %

Net Interest Margin

3.25 %


3.19 %








Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits

2.23 %


1.71 %

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, totaled $31.4 million compared to $29.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.4 million.  The net interest margin was 3.25% for 2024 compared to 3.19% for 2023.  The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 55 basis points to 5.44% in 2024.  Led by loans and securities, the yield improved by 54 basis points within the loan portfolio and by 72 basis points within the securities portfolio.  For interest-bearing liabilities, the rate paid totaled 2.87% compared to 2.33% in the same period one year ago, reflecting an increase in yield in all categories.  The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 2.23% compared to 1.71% in 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited

As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$             4,604

$             4,730

$             5,669

$             5,482

$             4,354

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

42,623

61,934

41,391

36,173

17,590

Total cash and cash equivalents

47,227

66,664

47,060

41,655

21,944

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

175,846

177,641

173,298

171,075

171,400

Other investments

886

883

2,788

2,548

1,078

Total investment securities

176,732

178,524

176,087

173,623

172,478

Mortgage loans held for sale

20,974

19,929

25,776

18,307

7,156

Loans receivable:




Loans

753,738

739,219

739,433

725,234

705,672

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,434)

(8,317)

(8,498)

(8,497)

(8,393)

Loans receivable, net

745,304

730,902

730,935

716,737

697,279

Property and equipment, net

21,353

21,861

22,040

22,185

22,298

Mortgage servicing rights

13,410

12,690

12,680

12,226

11,638

Bank owned life insurance

18,608

18,501

18,396

18,293

18,191

Deferred income taxes

7,709

6,292

7,612

7,990

7,775

Other assets

15,787

16,117

17,809

16,600

15,398

Total assets

1,067,104

1,071,480

1,058,395

1,027,616

974,157

Liabilities




Deposits

$       951,411

$       951,948

$       899,799

$       881,309

$       858,597

Federal Home Loan Bank advances (FHLB)

-

-

40,000

35,000

5,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

-

-

408

-

307

Subordinated debentures

15,444

15,436

15,428

15,421

15,413

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

428

410

364

398

407

Other liabilities

11,755

12,866

17,590

13,070

12,727

Total liabilities

989,348

990,970

983,899

955,508

902,761

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(5,758)

(5,285)

(5,216)

(4,965)

(4,821)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,340)

(2,444)

(2,463)

(2,900)

(2,518)

Additional paid-in capital

55,848

55,763

55,645

56,134

55,471

Retained earnings

39,671

38,753

36,928

34,986

33,748

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(9,754)

(6,366)

(10,487)

(11,236)

(10,573)

Total shareholders' equity

77,756

80,510

74,496

72,108

71,396

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  1,067,104

$  1,071,480

$  1,058,395

$  1,027,616

$       974,157

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $66.7 million at September 30, 2024.  Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $41.8 million compared to $61.6 million at September 30, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period.  All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $175.8 million and $177.6 million, at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.  The unrealized loss recorded on AFS securities totaled $12.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $8.4 million at September 30, 2024, an increase during the fourth quarter of 2024 of $4.5 million (before taxes).

As of December 31, 2024, deposits decreased slightly by $537 thousand, or 0.2% annualized.  See page 10 for detail on the deposit balance changes over the past 5 quarters.

The Company had no outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.  The Company had credit availability in excess of $310.8 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $25.4 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral.  There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited



As of


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(shares in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Voting common shares outstanding

8,833

8,820

8,819

8,785

8,772

Treasury shares outstanding

(800)

(751)

(743)

(649)

(633)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,033

8,069

8,076

8,136

8,139






Book value per common share

$                     9.68

$                     9.98

$                     9.22

$                     8.86

$                     8.77

Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(5)

$                     9.59

$                     9.89

$                     9.13

$                     8.77

$                     8.68






Stock price:




  High

$                   10.24

$                   10.59

$                     8.30

$                     8.65

$                     9.00

  Low

$                     9.16

$                     7.60

$                     7.60

$                     7.70

$                     6.91

  Period end

$                     9.59

$                   10.14

$                     7.90

$                     8.15

$                     8.57

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited

As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                        44

$                        46

$                        49

$                          -

$                            -

Non-owner occupied RE

646

701

-

-

86

Construction

66

-

62

-

-

Commercial business

328

57

12

12

99

Consumer




Real estate

42

44

46

48

-

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

64

61

66

52

8

Nonaccruing loan modifications

-

-

-

56

56

Total nonaccrual loans

$                1,190

$                     909

$                     235

$                     168

$                       249

Other assets repossessed

11

15

75

114

47

Total nonperforming assets

$                1,201

$                     924

$                     310

$                     282

$                       296

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.11 %

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

Total loans receivable

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Accruing loan modifications

$                     400

$                     428

$                     460

$                     970

$                       947







Three Months Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Allowance for Credit Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$                8,317

$                8,498

$                8,497

$                8,393

$                  8,430

Loans charged-off

24

69

102

195

108

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

18

17

14

82

109

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

6

52

88

113

(1)

Provision for credit losses (release)

123

(129)

89

217

(38)

Balance, end of period

$                8,434

$                8,317

$                8,498

$                8,497

$                  8,393

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.19 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

708.74 %

914.96 %

3616.17 %

5057.74 %

3370.68 %

Asset quality remained steady during the fourth quarter of 2024, with nonperforming assets increasing to $1.2 million, which represents 0.11% of total assets.  The increase of $277 thousand was primarily related to one loan and a specific reserve of $100 thousand was recorded.  The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.12% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.13% at September 30, 2024, and 1.19% at December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses increased by a provision for credit losses of $123 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $6 thousand, during the fourth quarter of 2024.  In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net recoveries of ($1) thousand and decreased the ACL with a provision for credit release of ($38) thousand

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Commercial real estate

$             463,301

$             456,775

$           450,936

$      434,743

$             433,687

Consumer real estate

204,303

193,362

188,759

184,969

177,102

Commercial and industrial

65,980

66,561

76,149

77,023

63,946

Consumer and other

20,154

22,521

23,589

28,499

30,937

Total loans, net of deferred fees

753,738

739,219

739,433

725,234

705,672

Less allowance for credit losses

8,434

8,317

8,498

8,497

8,393

Total loans, net

$             745,304

$             730,902

$           730,935

$      716,737

$             697,279

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Noninterest-bearing

$       227,471

$       219,279

$      220,330

$      212,083

$      210,604

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

140,116

150,312

132,186

139,229

144,039

Money market accounts

381,602

362,834

325,769

307,696

289,158

Savings

40,627

41,184

42,479

44,191

45,558

Time, less than $250,000

120,397

133,940

128,869

125,248

121,035

Time, $250,000 and over

41,198

44,399

50,166

52,862

48,203

Total deposits

$       951,411

$       951,948

$      899,799

$      881,309

$      858,597






Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE 

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.067 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the community bank industry average of 82%.  First Reliance has also received "the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award" for 19 years consecutive years.  We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve.  The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.  The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

