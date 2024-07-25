First Reliance Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income increased 91.8% for the second quarter of 2024 to $1.9 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million , or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the quarter was $7.7 million , which represents an increase of $444,800 , or 6.2%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was $458,100 , or 6.4%.

, which represents an increase of , or 6.2%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was , or 6.4%. Net interest margin increased during the quarter to 3.20% at June 30, 2024 , compared to 3.11% at March 31, 2024 , and increased 4 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

, compared to 3.11% at , and increased 4 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. Total loans held for investment increased $14.2 million , or 7.9% annualized, to $739.4 million at June 30, 2024 , from $725.2 million at March 31, 2024 .

, or 7.9% annualized, to at , from at . Total deposits increased $18.5 million , or 8.4% annualized, to $899.8 million at June 30, 2024 , from $881.3 million at March 31, 2024 .

, or 8.4% annualized, to at , from at . Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets totaling $310 thousand , or 0.03% of total assets at June 30, 2024 , compared to $282 thousand , or 0.03% of total assets at March 31, 2024 .

, or 0.03% of total assets at , compared to , or 0.03% of total assets at . Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 2.28% from 2.25% on a linked quarter basis and from 1.67% for the same period in 2023.

Book value per share increased $1.05 , or 12.9%, from $8.17 per share at June 30, 2023 , to $9.22 per share at June 30, 2024 . Tangible book value per share increased $1.05 , or 13.0%, from $8.08 per share at June 30, 2023 , to $9.13 per share at June 30, 2024 .

, or 12.9%, from per share at , to per share at . Tangible book value per share increased , or 13.0%, from per share at , to per share at . In May 2024 , the Company's Board approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $2.0 million of outstanding common stock through expiration of the program on June 30, 2025 . In determining stock repurchases, management will consider the following factors: the Company's stock price, expected growth, capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, current and expected macroeconomic environment, regulatory requirements and any other relevant factors.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "We continue to achieve disciplined growth while also emphasizing expense control and sound asset quality. We're pleased with our slowing deposit betas which helped produce a nine basis point improvement in NIM during the quarter and a 10.69% ROAE. We also increased our tangible book value per share by $0.36 during the quarter. We are blessed to operate in some of the most vibrant markets in the country which are still producing quality opportunities for our commercial and mortgage bankers, additionally, our associates remain highly engaged in providing quality customer service across the markets we serve in North and South Carolina."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30

Jun 30

Jun 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023

2024

2023 Earnings:

















Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,942 $ 1,238 $ 776 $ 1,444 $ 1,013

$ 3,180

$ 2,383 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.24 0.15 0.10 0.18 0.12

0.39

0.29 Total revenue(1) 10,226 9,690 8,285 9,219 8,959

19,916

18,389 Net interest margin 3.20 % 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.11 % 3.16 %

3.16 %

3.25 % Return on average assets(2) 0.75 % 0.49 % 0.32 % 0.58 % 0.41 %

0.63 %

0.49 % Return on average equity(2) 10.69 % 7.01 % 4.70 % 8.68 % 6.13 %

8.93 %

7.31 % Efficiency ratio(3) 75.21 % 81.04 % 89.83 % 80.35 % 82.50 %

78.05 %

80.81 %



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 1,058,395 $ 1,027,616 $ 974,157 $ 991,721 $ 992,596 Total loans receivable 739,433 725,234 705,672 706,596 694,130 Total deposits 899,799 881,309 858,597 861,229 830,085 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 39.18 % 39.86 % 41.31 % 43.55 % 44.00 % Loans to deposits 82.18 % 82.29 % 82.19 % 82.05 % 83.62 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.34 % 13.46 % 13.86 % 13.54 % 13.57 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.28 % 12.37 % 12.75 % 12.43 % 12.43 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.01 % 10.16 % 10.32 % 10.11 % 9.95 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.28 % 12.37 % 12.75 % 12.43 % 12.43 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.07 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income













Loans $ 10,746 $ 10,085 $ 9,678 $ 9,394 $ 8,837 $ 20,831 $ 17,097 Investment securities 1,875 1,972 1,832 1,596 1,371 3,847 2,714 Other interest income 419 291 396 536 782 710 1,144 Total interest income 13,040 12,348 11,906 11,526 10,990 25,388 20,955 Interest expense













Deposits 4,652 4,332 4,076 3,671 2,876 8,984 4,799 Other interest expense 722 808 558 651 893 1,530 1,661 Total interest expense 5,374 5,140 4,634 4,322 3,769 10,514 6,460 Net interest income 7,666 7,208 7,272 7,204 7,221 14,874 14,495 Provision for credit losses 55 207 (118) (42) 280 262 528 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 7,611 7,001 7,390 7,246 6,941 14,612 13,967 Noninterest income













Mortgage banking income 1,416 1,375 694 1,147 1,063 2,791 1,979 Service fees on deposit accounts 307 336 336 371 341 643 668 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 568 519 544 537 563 1,087 1,080 Income from bank owned life insurance 103 102 99 95 91 205 335 Loss on sale of securities, net - - (802) (268) (455) - (455) Gain on disposal of fixed assets - 20 11 - - 20 19 Other income 166 130 132 132 134 296 267 Total noninterest income 2,560 2,482 1,014 2,014 1,737 5,042 3,893 Noninterest expense













Compensation and benefits 4,693 4,878 4,558 4,603 4,461 9,571 9,113 Occupancy and equipment 837 841 798 882 856 1,678 1,748 Data processing, technology, and communications 1,119 1,039 985 923 942 2,158 1,811 Professional fees 96 110 56 58 111 206 307 Marketing 102 160 104 151 206 262 432 Other 844 826 942 790 815 1,670 1,449 Total noninterest expense 7,691 7,854 7,443 7,407 7,391 15,545 14,860 Income before provision for income taxes 2,480 1,629 961 1,853 1,287 4,109 3,000 Income tax expense 538 391 185 409 274 929 617 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,942 $ 1,238 $ 776 $ 1,444 $ 1,013 $ 3,180 $ 2,383 Addback securities losses, net of tax - - 648 209 358 - 358 Adjusted net income (nonGAAP) 1,942 1,238 1,424 1,653 1,371 3,180 2,741 Weighted average common shares - basic 7,851 7,837 7,826 7,834 7,825 7,844 7,816 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,260 8,217 8,164 8,149 8,142 8,273 8,173 Basic income per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.41 $ 0.30 Diluted income per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 Adjusted basic net income per common share (nonGAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Adjusted diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.39 $ 0.34

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. On an adjusted basis, second quarter of 2023 diluted EPS was $0.17, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $3.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $0.34 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million from $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income and totaled $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase is the result of more sales volume from new producers hired in the last six months and a diversification of our third party originated (TPO) base. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a loss of $455 thousand on certain securities sold, and no such losses in 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income increased by $1.2 million, driven by improved mortgage banking income of $812 thousand discussed above and no securities loss in 2024 compared to the $455 thousand loss recorded in 2023.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $7.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $7.4 million for the same period in 2023. This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $232 thousand due primarily to mortgage commissions and employee medical benefits, and an increase in data processing and technology of $177 thousand related to core processing cost and other software maintenance. These increases in expense were partially offset by declines in professional fees expense and marketing expense.

Noninterest expense, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $15.5 million and increased $685 thousand over the same period one year ago. This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to compensation and benefits of $458 thousand attributable to mortgage commissions and an increase in employee medical benefits, and an increase in data processing and technology totaling $347 thousand resulting from higher core processor cost and software expense. These increases were partially offset by lower professional fees and marketing cost.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTR



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 29,743 $ 379 5.13 %

$ 60,416 $ 750 4.98 % Investment securities 168,826 1,875 4.47 %

160,245 1,371 3.43 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,037 40 7.82 %

2,186 31 5.75 % Loans held for sale 24,965 446 7.19 %

16,864 295 7.00 % Loans 736,944 10,300 5.62 %

677,668 8,543 5.06 % Total interest-earning assets 962,515 13,040 5.45 %

917,379 10,990 4.81 % Allowance for credit losses (8,508)





(8,073)



Noninterest-earning assets 79,658





77,561



Total assets $ 1,033,665





$ 986,867



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 140,821 $ 247 0.70 %

$ 138,167 $ 132 0.38 % Savings & money market 366,431 2,712 2.98 %

314,091 1,860 2.37 % Time deposits 179,539 1,694 3.79 %

139,501 884 2.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 686,792 4,652 2.72 %

591,759 2,876 1.95 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 26,917 356 5.32 %

51,207 532 4.17 % Subordinated debentures 25,737 366 5.72 %

25,703 361 5.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 739,446 5,374 2.92 %

668,669 3,769 2.26 % Noninterest bearing deposits 207,573





238,295



Other liabilities 13,971





13,802



Shareholders' equity 72,674





66,101



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,033,665





$ 986,867



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,666 2.53 %



$ 7,221 2.54 % Net Interest Margin



3.20 %





3.16 %















Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits



2.28 %





1.67 %

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $7.7 million compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was the result of a larger increase in interest income of $2.050 million than the increase in interest expense of $1.605 million. This resulted in an improved net interest margin to 3.20% from 3.16% one year ago. All categories of interest-earning assets reflected higher yields as was the case for all categories of interest-bearing liabilities. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, increased to 2.28% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.67% in the second quarter of 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 29,419 $ 645 4.40 %

$ 50,345 $ 1,100 4.41 % Investment securities 169,084 3,846 4.56 %

161,627 2,714 3.39 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,093 65 6.21 %

2,100 44 4.27 % Loans held for sale 20,025 700 7.01 %

13,289 450 6.83 % Loans 723,620 20,131 5.58 %

673,229 16,647 4.99 % Total interest-earning assets 944,241 25,388 5.39 %

900,590 20,955 4.69 % Allowance for loan losses (8,450)





(7,955)



Noninterest-earning assets 79,851





78,225



Total assets $ 1,015,641





$ 970,860



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 142,005 $ 538 0.76 %

$ 139,746 $ 237 0.34 % Savings & money market 352,219 5,156 2.94 %

308,178 3,277 2.14 % Time deposits 176,923 3,290 3.73 %

124,811 1,284 2.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 671,147 8,984 2.68 %

572,735 4,798 1.69 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 28,538 793 5.57 %

47,839 963 4.06 % Subordinated debentures 25,731 737 5.75 %

25,699 699 5.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 725,416 10,514 2.91 %

646,273 6,460 2.02 % Noninterest bearing deposits 205,301





245,738



Other liabilities 13,694





13,658



Shareholders' equity 71,230





65,191



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,015,641





$ 970,860



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 14,874 2.49 %



$ 14,495 2.68 % Net Interest Margin



3.16 %





3.25 %















Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits



2.27 %





1.46 %

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $14.9 million compared to $14.5 million in the first six months of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million. The net interest margin was 3.16% for the first six months of 2024 compared to 3.25% for the same period in 2023. All of the yields on interest-earning assets, except fed funds sold and interest-bearing deposits, and interest-bearing liabilities have increased from the same period one year ago. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits was 2.27% compared to 1.46% in 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 5,669 $ 5,482 $ 4,354 $ 3,158 $ 3,748 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 41,391 36,173 17,590 32,835 55,496 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,060 41,655 21,944 35,993 59,244 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 173,298 171,075 171,400 162,573 158,143 Other investments 2,788 2,548 1,078 2,025 2,563 Total investment securities 176,087 173,623 172,478 164,598 160,706 Mortgage loans held for sale 25,776 18,307 7,156 17,506 12,485 Loans receivable:









Loans 739,433 725,234 705,672 706,596 694,130 Less allowance for credit losses (8,498) (8,497) (8,393) (8,430) (8,229) Loans receivable, net 730,935 716,737 697,279 698,166 685,901 Property and equipment, net 22,040 22,185 22,298 22,505 22,588 Mortgage servicing rights 12,680 12,226 11,638 11,394 10,893 Bank owned life insurance 18,396 18,293 18,191 18,092 17,997 Deferred income taxes 7,612 7,990 7,775 9,184 8,534 Other assets 17,809 16,600 15,398 14,283 14,248 Total assets 1,058,395 1,027,616 974,157 991,721 992,596 Liabilities









Deposits $ 899,799 $ 881,309 $ 858,597 $ 861,229 $ 830,085 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000 35,000 5,000 25,000 45,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 408 - 307 81 11,910 Subordinated debentures 15,428 15,421 15,413 15,405 15,397 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 364 398 407 488 740 Other liabilities 17,590 13,070 12,727 13,186 12,616 Total liabilities 983,899 955,508 902,761 925,699 926,058 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (5,216) (4,965) (4,821) (4,750) (4,666) Nonvested restricted stock (2,463) (2,900) (2,518) (2,387) (2,542) Additional paid-in capital 55,645 56,134 55,471 55,068 54,972 Retained earnings 36,928 34,986 33,748 32,972 31,626 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,487) (11,236) (10,573) (14,970) (12,941) Total shareholders' equity 74,496 72,108 71,396 66,022 66,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,058,395 $ 1,027,616 $ 974,157 $ 991,721 $ 992,596

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $41.7 million at March 31, 2024. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $41.3 million compared to $36.2 million at March 31, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $173.3 million and $171.1 million, at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $13.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.9 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease in the unrealized loss during the second quarter of $1.0 million (before taxes).

As of June 30, 2024, deposits increased by $18.5 million, or 8.4% annualized. The deposit growth was in money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 accounts, and noninterest bearing deposit accounts (see table on page 10 for detail).

The Company had $40.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at June 30, 2024, up from $35.0 million at March 31, 2024. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $257.7 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $34.7 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (shares in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Voting common shares outstanding 8,819 8,785 8,772 8,754 8,752 Treasury shares outstanding (743) (649) (633) (623) (612) Total common shares outstanding 8,076 8,136 8,139 8,131 8,140











Book value per common share $ 9.22 $ 8.86 $ 8.77 $ 8.12 $ 8.17 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.13 $ 8.77 $ 8.68 $ 8.02 $ 8.08











Stock price:









High $ 8.30 $ 8.65 $ 9.00 $ 7.40 $ 8.80 Low $ 7.60 $ 7.70 $ 6.91 $ 6.30 $ 6.00 Period end $ 7.90 $ 8.15 $ 8.57 $ 7.20 $ 6.37

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 49 $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-owner occupied RE - - 86 86 82 Construction 62 - - - - Commercial business 12 12 99 164 159 Consumer









Real estate 46 48 - - - Home equity - - - 145 145 Construction - - - - - Other 66 52 8 14 94 Nonaccruing loan modifications - 56 56 65 65 Total nonaccrual loans $ 235 $ 168 $ 249 $ 474 $ 545 Other assets repossessed 75 114 47 45 - Total nonperforming assets $ 310 $ 282 $ 296 $ 519 $ 545 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Total loans receivable 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Accruing loan modifications $ 460 $ 970 $ 947 $ 1,027 $ 1,059













Three Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,497 $ 8,393 $ 8,430 $ 8,229 $ 8,052 CECL adoption - - - - - Loans charged-off 102 195 108 41 145 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 14 82 109 31 28 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 88 113 (1) 10 117 Provision for credit losses 89 217 (38) 211 294 Balance, end of period $ 8,498 $ 8,497 $ 8,393 $ 8,430 $ 8,229 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 3616.17 % 5057.74 % 3370.68 % 1778.48 % 1509.91 %

Asset quality remained consistent during the second quarter of 2024, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.3 million, which represents 0.03% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.15% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.17% at March 31, 2024, and 1.19% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was increased by a provision for credit losses of $89 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $88 thousand, during the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $117 thousand, and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses of $294 thousand. The ACL was 1.19% of total loans at June 30, 2023.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Commercial real estate $ 450,936 $ 434,743 $ 433,687 $ 430,825 $ 415,616 Consumer real estate 188,759 184,969 177,102 172,702 168,227 Commercial and industrial 76,149 77,023 63,946 67,740 71,345 Consumer and other 23,589 28,499 30,937 35,329 38,942 Total loans, net of deferred fees 739,433 725,234 705,672 706,596 694,130 Less allowance for credit losses 8,498 8,497 8,393 8,430 8,229 Total loans, net $ 730,935 $ 716,737 $ 697,279 $ 698,166 $ 685,901

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing $ 220,330 $ 212,083 $ 210,604 $ 231,672 $ 230,153 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 132,186 139,229 144,039 143,393 135,071 Money market accounts 325,769 307,696 289,158 281,325 264,130 Savings 42,479 44,191 45,558 47,422 51,029 Time, less than $250,000 128,869 125,248 121,035 117,989 113,536 Time, $250,000 and over 50,166 52,862 48,203 39,428 36,166 Total deposits $ 899,799 $ 881,309 $ 858,597 $ 861,229 $ 830,085

Footnotes to tables:



(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.058 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

