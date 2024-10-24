First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income increased 26.4% for the third quarter of 2024 to $1.8 million , or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Operating earnings, which excludes securities gains (losses), net of tax, was $2.0 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million , or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Operating earnings, which excludes securities gains (losses), net of tax, was , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Book value per share increased $1.86 , or 22.9%, from $8.12 per share at September 30, 2023 , to $9.98 per share at September 30 , 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $1.87 , or 23.3%, from $8.02 per share at September 30, 2023 , to $9.89 per share at September 30, 2024 .

, or 22.9%, from per share at , to per share at , 2024. Tangible book value per share increased , or 23.3%, from per share at , to per share at . Net interest income for the quarter was $8.1 million , which represents an increase of $900,000 , or 12.5%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was $438,000 , or 5.7%.

, which represents an increase of , or 12.5%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was , or 5.7%. Net interest margin increased during the quarter to 3.27% at September 30, 2024 , compared to 3.20% at June 30, 2024 , and increased 16 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

, compared to 3.20% at , and increased 16 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The Company recorded securities losses of $162 thousand pre-tax in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $268 thousand pre-tax in third quarter of 2023. The after-tax impact of these securities losses was $125 thousand and $209 thousand , respectively.

pre-tax in the third quarter of 2024 compared to pre-tax in third quarter of 2023. The after-tax impact of these securities losses was and , respectively. Total loans held for investment decreased $214 thousand , or (0.12%) annualized, to $739.2 million at September 30, 2024 , from $739.4 million at June 30 , 2024.

, or (0.12%) annualized, to at , from at , 2024. Total deposits increased $52.1 million , or 23.2% annualized, to $951.9 million at September 30, 2024 , from $899.8 million at June 30, 2024 .

, or 23.2% annualized, to at , from at . Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets totaling $924 thousand , or 0.09% of total assets at September 30, 2024 , compared to $310 thousand , or 0.03% of total assets at June 30 , 2024.

, or 0.09% of total assets at , compared to , or 0.03% of total assets at , 2024. Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 2.23% from 2.28% on a linked quarter basis and increased from 1.91% for the same period in 2023.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "The third quarter of 2024 provided some clarity relative to the economy and interest rates as the Fed began to lower interest rates. Our net interest margin improved seven basis points to 3.27%, expenses were flat from the second quarter of 2024, credit quality remained steady with low net charge offs and low nonperforming assets, and deposit growth totaled $52.1 million. Our loan to deposit ratio dropped below 80% (77.65%) for the first time since the first quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share improved by $0.76 during the quarter with $0.51 per share being attributable to the lower unrealized losses in the securities portfolio."

Financial Summary















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30

Sep 30

Sep 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023

2024

2023 Earnings:

















Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,825 $ 1,942 $ 1,238 $ 776 $ 1,444

$ 5,005

$ 3,828 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) 1,950 1,942 1,238 1,424 1,653

5,130

4,398 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.22 0.24 0.15 0.10 0.18

0.61

0.47 Operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.24 0.24 0.15 0.17 0.20

0.63

0.54 Total revenue(1) 9,855 10,226 9,690 8,285 9,219

29,771

27,607 Net interest margin 3.27 % 3.20 % 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.11 %

3.20 %

3.20 % Return on average assets(2) 0.69 % 0.75 % 0.49 % 0.32 % 0.58 %

0.65 %

0.52 % Return on average equity(2) 9.60 % 10.69 % 7.01 % 4.70 % 8.68 %

9.16 %

7.77 % Efficiency ratio(3) 76.90 % 75.21 % 81.04 % 89.83 % 80.35 %

77.67 %

80.66 %



As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 1,071,480 $ 1,058,395 $ 1,027,616 $ 974,157 $ 991,721 Total loans receivable 739,219 739,433 725,234 705,672 706,596 Total deposits 951,948 899,799 881,309 858,597 861,229 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 38.82 % 39.18 % 39.86 % 41.31 % 43.55 % Loans to deposits 77.65 % 82.18 % 82.29 % 82.19 % 82.05 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.56 % 13.34 % 13.46 % 13.86 % 13.54 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.51 % 12.28 % 12.37 % 12.75 % 12.43 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.87 % 10.01 % 10.16 % 10.32 % 10.11 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.51 % 12.28 % 12.37 % 12.75 % 12.43 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Sep 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income













Loans $ 10,930 $ 10,746 $ 10,085 $ 9,678 $ 9,394 $ 31,761 $ 26,492 Investment securities 1,969 1,875 1,972 1,832 1,596 5,816 4,310 Other interest income 623 419 291 396 536 1,333 1,680 Total interest income 13,522 13,040 12,348 11,906 11,526 38,910 32,482 Interest expense













Deposits 4,833 4,652 4,332 4,076 3,671 13,817 8,470 Other interest expense 585 722 808 558 651 2,115 2,312 Total interest expense 5,418 5,374 5,140 4,634 4,322 15,932 10,782 Net interest income 8,104 7,666 7,208 7,272 7,204 22,978 21,700 Provision for credit losses (83) 55 207 (118) (42) 179 487 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 8,187 7,611 7,001 7,390 7,246 22,799 21,213 Noninterest income













Mortgage banking income 805 1,416 1,375 694 1,147 3,596 3,127 Service fees on deposit accounts 327 307 336 336 371 970 1,038 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 528 568 519 544 537 1,615 1,617 Income from bank owned life insurance 105 103 102 99 95 310 429 Loss on sale of securities, net (162) - - (802) (268) (162) (723) Gain on disposal of fixed assets - - 20 11 - 20 19 Other income 148 166 130 132 132 444 400 Total noninterest income 1,751 2,560 2,482 1,014 2,014 6,793 5,907 Noninterest expense













Compensation and benefits 4,682 4,693 4,878 4,558 4,603 14,253 13,716 Occupancy and equipment 848 837 841 798 882 2,526 2,630 Data processing, technology, and communications 994 1,119 1,039 985 923 3,152 2,796 Professional fees 265 96 110 56 58 471 364 Marketing 66 102 160 104 151 328 584 Other 723 844 826 942 790 2,393 2,177 Total noninterest expense 7,578 7,691 7,854 7,443 7,407 23,123 22,267 Income before provision for income taxes 2,360 2,480 1,629 961 1,853 6,469 4,853 Income tax expense 535 538 391 185 409 1,464 1,025 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,825 $ 1,942 $ 1,238 $ 776 $ 1,444 $ 5,005 $ 3,828 Add back securities losses, net of tax 125 - - 648 209 125 570 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 1,950 $ 1,942 $ 1,238 $ 1,424 $ 1,653 $ 5,130 $ 4,398 Weighted average common shares - basic 7,847 7,851 7,837 7,826 7,834 7,845 7,822 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,221 8,260 8,217 8,164 8,149 8,255 8,161 Basic net income per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.64 $ 0.49 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.61 $ 0.47 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.66 $ 0.56 Operating earnings per diluted common share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.20 $ 0.63 $ 0.54

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. On an operating basis, third quarter of 2024 diluted EPS was $0.24, compared to $0.20 diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023. Both amounts include adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax, of $125 thousand and $209 thousand, respectively. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $5.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. On an operating basis, diluted EPS was $0.63 per diluted common share or net income of $5.1 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.54 per diluted common share or net income of $4.4 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, both include adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from $2.0 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income and totaled $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was the result of the decline in the fair value of the mortgage servicing asset (MSR) compared to 2023 when the MSR increased in fair value. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized securities losses totaling $162 thousand compared to $268 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income increased by $0.9 million, driven by improved mortgage banking income of $469 thousand primarily related to more sales volume within the secondary market, and securities losses that were $561 thousand less in 2024 compared to 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decline in bank owned life insurance income of $119 thousand.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $7.6 million, an increase of $171 thousand from $7.4 million for the same period in 2023. This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in higher legal and consulting professional fees of $207 thousand and higher compensation and benefits of $79 thousand due primarily to an increase in employee medical benefits. These increases were partially offset by lower marketing expense of $85 thousand comparing 3Q 2024 to 3Q 2023.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $23.1 million and increased $856 thousand over the same period one year ago. This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to compensation and benefits of $537 thousand attributable to mortgage commissions and an increase in employee medical benefits, and an increase in data processing and technology totaling $356 thousand resulting from higher core processor cost and software expense. These increases were partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expense and lower marketing cost.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 50,030 $ 588 4.68 %

$ 29,743 $ 379 5.13 %

$ 44,271 $ 499 4.47 % Investment securities 173,728 1,969 4.51 %

168,826 1,875 4.47 %

159,740 1,596 3.96 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,509 35 9.19 %

2,037 40 7.82 %

1,486 37 9.87 % Loans held for sale 21,629 347 6.38 %

24,965 446 7.19 %

16,058 271 6.70 % Loans 737,666 10,583 5.71 %

736,944 10,300 5.62 %

697,797 9,123 5.19 % Total interest-earning assets 984,562 13,522 5.46 %

962,515 13,040 5.45 %

919,352 11,526 4.97 % Allowance for credit losses (8,491)





(8,508)





(8,278)



Noninterest-earning assets 78,402





79,658





77,741



Total assets $ 1,054,473





$ 1,033,665





$ 988,815



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















NOW accounts $ 138,726 $ 236 0.68 %

$ 140,822 $ 247 0.70 %

$ 146,469 $ 257 0.70 % Savings & money market 384,155 2,941 3.05 %

366,431 2,712 2.98 %

322,635 2,123 2.61 % Time deposits 175,921 1,656 3.74 %

179,539 1,693 3.79 %

157,991 1,291 3.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 698,802 4,833 2.75 %

686,792 4,652 2.72 %

627,095 3,671 2.32 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,979 226 5.63 %

26,917 356 5.32 %

22,105 286 5.12 % Subordinated debentures 25,743 359 5.55 %

25,737 366 5.72 %

25,710 365 5.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 740,524 5,418 2.91 %

739,446 5,374 2.92 %

674,910 4,322 2.54 % Noninterest bearing deposits 224,121





207,573





233,425



Other liabilities 13,807





13,972





13,915



Shareholders' equity 76,021





72,674





66,565



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,054,473





$ 1,033,665





$ 988,815



























Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 8,104 2.55 %



$ 7,666 2.53 %



$ 7,204 2.43 % Net Interest Margin



3.27 %





3.20 %





3.11 %























Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits



2.23 %





2.28 %





1.91 %

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $8.1 million compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was the result of a larger increase in interest income of $2.0 million than the increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. This resulted in an improved net interest margin of 16 basis points to 3.27% from 3.11% one year ago. All categories of interest-earning assets reflected higher yields, except nonmarketable equity securities and loans held-for-sale. All categories of interest-bearing liabilities reflected higher yields, except interest bearing transaction accounts and subordinated debentures. Interest expense on FHLB and other borrowings declined compared to the prior year, reflecting lower average balance of FHLB advances in third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. There were no outstanding FHLB advances at September 30, 2024. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, increased to 2.23% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.91% in the third quarter of 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD





For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 36,339 $ 1,233 4.53 %

$ 48,298 $ 1,599 4.43 % Investment securities 170,643 5,816 4.55 %

160,991 4,310 3.58 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,897 100 7.02 %

1,893 81 5.75 % Loans held for sale 20,563 1,047 6.80 %

14,223 721 6.78 % Loans 728,337 30,714 5.63 %

681,508 25,771 5.06 % Total interest-earning assets 957,779 38,910 5.43 %

906,913 32,482 4.79 % Allowance for loan losses (8,464)





(8,064)



Noninterest-earning assets 79,272





78,062



Total assets $ 1,028,587





$ 976,911



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 140,904 $ 774 0.73 %

$ 142,011 $ 495 0.47 % Savings & money market 362,942 8,097 2.98 %

313,050 5,400 2.31 % Time deposits 176,586 4,946 3.74 %

135,993 2,575 2.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 680,432 13,817 2.71 %

591,054 8,470 1.69 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 24,322 1,019 5.59 %

39,167 1,248 4.26 % Subordinated debentures 25,735 1,096 5.69 %

25,703 1,064 5.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 730,489 15,932 2.91 %

655,924 10,782 2.20 % Noninterest bearing deposits 211,620





241,588



Other liabilities 13,639





13,745



Shareholders' equity 72,839





65,654



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,028,587





$ 976,911



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 22,978 2.52 %



$ 21,700 2.59 % Net Interest Margin



3.20 %





3.20 %















Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits



2.26 %





1.61 %

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $23.0 million compared to $21.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.3 million. The net interest margin was 3.20% for both of the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. All of the yields on interest-earning assets increased and totaled 5.43% from 4.79% in the same period one year ago. For interest-bearing liabilities, the rate paid totaled 2.91% compared to 2.20% in the same period one year ago, reflecting an increase in yield in all categories. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 2.26% compared to 1.61% in 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited





As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 4,730 $ 5,669 $ 5,482 $ 4,354 $ 3,158 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 61,934 41,391 36,173 17,590 32,835 Total cash and cash equivalents 66,664 47,060 41,655 21,944 35,993 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 177,641 173,298 171,075 171,400 162,573 Other investments 883 2,788 2,548 1,078 2,025 Total investment securities 178,524 176,087 173,623 172,478 164,598 Mortgage loans held for sale 19,929 25,776 18,307 7,156 17,506 Loans receivable:









Loans 739,219 739,433 725,234 705,672 706,596 Less allowance for credit losses (8,317) (8,498) (8,497) (8,393) (8,430) Loans receivable, net 730,902 730,935 716,737 697,279 698,166 Property and equipment, net 21,861 22,040 22,185 22,298 22,505 Mortgage servicing rights 12,690 12,680 12,226 11,638 11,394 Bank owned life insurance 18,501 18,396 18,293 18,191 18,092 Deferred income taxes 6,292 7,612 7,990 7,775 9,184 Other assets 16,117 17,809 16,600 15,398 14,283 Total assets 1,071,480 1,058,395 1,027,616 974,157 991,721 Liabilities









Deposits $ 951,948 $ 899,799 $ 881,309 $ 858,597 $ 861,229 Federal Home Loan Bank advances (FHLB) - 40,000 35,000 5,000 25,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements - 408 - 307 81 Subordinated debentures 15,436 15,428 15,421 15,413 15,405 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 410 364 398 407 488 Other liabilities 12,866 17,590 13,070 12,727 13,186 Total liabilities 990,970 983,899 955,508 902,761 925,699 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (5,285) (5,216) (4,965) (4,821) (4,750) Nonvested restricted stock (2,444) (2,463) (2,900) (2,518) (2,387) Additional paid-in capital 55,763 55,645 56,134 55,471 55,068 Retained earnings 38,753 36,928 34,986 33,748 32,972 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,366) (10,487) (11,236) (10,573) (14,970) Total shareholders' equity 80,510 74,496 72,108 71,396 66,022 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,071,480 $ 1,058,395 $ 1,027,616 $ 974,157 $ 991,721













First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $66.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $47.1 million at June 30, 2024. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $61.6 million compared to $41.3 million at June 30, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $177.6 million and $173.3 million, at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on AFS securities totaled $8.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $13.9 million at June 30, 2024, a decline during the third quarter of 2024 of $5.5 million (before taxes).

As of September 30, 2024, deposits increased by $52.1 million, or 23.2% annualized. The deposit growth was in money market accounts and interest bearing DDA and NOW accounts (see table on page 10 for detail).

The Company had no outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at September 30, 2024, compared to $40.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at June 30, 2024. The Company had credit availability in excess of $306.8 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $30.5 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited

















As of





Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (shares in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Voting common shares outstanding 8,820 8,819 8,785 8,772 8,754 Treasury shares outstanding (751) (743) (649) (633) (623) Total common shares outstanding 8,069 8,076 8,136 8,139 8,131











Book value per common share $ 9.98 $ 9.22 $ 8.86 $ 8.77 $ 8.12 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.89 $ 9.13 $ 8.77 $ 8.68 $ 8.02











Stock price:









High $ 10.59 $ 8.30 $ 8.65 $ 9.00 $ 7.40 Low $ 7.60 $ 7.60 $ 7.70 $ 6.91 $ 6.30 Period end $ 10.14 $ 7.90 $ 8.15 $ 8.57 $ 7.20

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited





As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 46 $ 49 $ - $ - $ - Non-owner occupied RE 701 - - 86 86 Construction - 62 - - - Commercial business 57 12 12 99 164 Consumer









Real estate 44 46 48 - - Home equity - - - - 145 Construction - - - - - Other 61 66 52 8 14 Nonaccruing loan modifications - - 56 56 65 Total nonaccrual loans $ 909 $ 235 $ 168 $ 249 $ 474 Other assets repossessed 15 75 114 47 45 Total nonperforming assets $ 924 $ 310 $ 282 $ 296 $ 519 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Total loans receivable 0.12 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Accruing loan modifications $ 428 $ 460 $ 970 $ 947 $ 1,027













Three Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,498 $ 8,497 $ 8,393 $ 8,430 $ 8,229 CECL adoption - - - - - Loans charged-off 69 102 195 108 41 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 17 14 82 109 31 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 52 88 113 (1) 10 Provision for credit losses (release) (129) 89 217 (38) 211 Balance, end of period $ 8,317 $ 8,498 $ 8,497 $ 8,393 $ 8,430 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 914.96 % 3616.17 % 5057.74 % 3370.68 % 1778.48 %

Asset quality remained steady during the third quarter of 2024, with nonperforming assets increasing to $0.9 million, which represents 0.09% of total assets. The increase of $600 thousand was primarily related to one loan and no loss is expected given the collateral value and guarantees. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.13% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.15% at June 30, 2024, and 1.19% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses declined by a provision for credit losses (release) of ($129) thousand along with net charge-offs of $52 thousand, during the third quarter of 2024. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $10 thousand and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses by $211 thousand.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited





As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Commercial real estate $ 456,775 $ 450,936 $ 434,743 $ 433,687 $ 430,825 Consumer real estate 193,362 188,759 184,969 177,102 172,702 Commercial and industrial 66,561 76,149 77,023 63,946 67,740 Consumer and other 22,521 23,589 28,499 30,937 35,329 Total loans, net of deferred fees 739,219 739,433 725,234 705,672 706,596 Less allowance for credit losses 8,317 8,498 8,497 8,393 8,430 Total loans, net $ 730,902 $ 730,935 $ 716,737 $ 697,279 $ 698,166

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited





As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing $ 219,279 $ 220,330 $ 212,083 $ 210,604 $ 231,672 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 150,312 132,186 139,229 144,039 143,393 Money market accounts 362,834 325,769 307,696 289,158 281,325 Savings 41,184 42,479 44,191 45,558 47,422 Time, less than $250,000 133,940 128,869 125,248 121,035 117,989 Time, $250,000 and over 44,399 50,166 52,862 48,203 39,428 Total deposits $ 951,948 $ 899,799 $ 881,309 $ 858,597 $ 861,229

Footnotes to tables: (1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.071 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Robert Haile

SEVP & Chief Financial Officer

(843) 656-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.