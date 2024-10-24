First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 24, 2024, 16:30 ET

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income increased 26.4% for the third quarter of 2024 to $1.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.  Operating earnings, which excludes securities gains (losses), net of tax, was $2.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Book value per share increased $1.86, or 22.9%, from $8.12 per share at September 30, 2023, to $9.98 per share at September 30, 2024.  Tangible book value per share increased $1.87, or 23.3%, from $8.02 per share at September 30, 2023, to $9.89 per share at September 30, 2024.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $8.1 million, which represents an increase of $900,000, or 12.5%, compared to the same quarter one year ago.  On a linked quarter basis, the increase was $438,000, or 5.7%.
  • Net interest margin increased during the quarter to 3.27% at September 30, 2024, compared to 3.20% at June 30, 2024, and increased 16 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
  • The Company recorded securities losses of $162 thousand pre-tax in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $268 thousand pre-tax in third quarter of 2023.  The after-tax impact of these securities losses was $125 thousand and $209 thousand, respectively.
  • Total loans held for investment decreased $214 thousand, or (0.12%) annualized, to $739.2 million at September 30, 2024, from $739.4 million at June 30, 2024. 
  • Total deposits increased $52.1 million, or 23.2% annualized, to $951.9 million at September 30, 2024, from $899.8 million at June 30, 2024.
  • Asset quality remained steady with nonperforming assets totaling $924 thousand, or 0.09% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to $310 thousand, or 0.03% of total assets at June 30, 2024. 
  • Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 2.23% from 2.28% on a linked quarter basis and increased from 1.91% for the same period in 2023.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "The third quarter of 2024 provided some clarity relative to the economy and interest rates as the Fed began to lower interest rates.  Our net interest margin improved seven basis points to 3.27%, expenses were flat from the second quarter of 2024, credit quality remained steady with low net charge offs and low nonperforming assets, and deposit growth totaled $52.1 million.  Our loan to deposit ratio dropped below 80% (77.65%) for the first time since the first quarter of 2023.  Tangible book value per share improved by $0.76 during the quarter with $0.51 per share being attributable to the lower unrealized losses in the securities portfolio."  

Financial Summary







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30

Sep 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Earnings:








Net income available to common shareholders

$      1,825

$      1,942

$      1,238

$         776

$      1,444

$   5,005

$    3,828

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

1,950

1,942

1,238

1,424

1,653

5,130

4,398

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.22

0.24

0.15

0.10

0.18

0.61

0.47

Operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)

0.24

0.24

0.15

0.17

0.20

0.63

0.54

Total revenue(1)

9,855

10,226

9,690

8,285

9,219

29,771

27,607

Net interest margin

3.27 %

3.20 %

3.11 %

3.16 %

3.11 %

3.20 %

3.20 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.69 %

0.75 %

0.49 %

0.32 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.52 %

Return on average equity(2)

9.60 %

10.69 %

7.01 %

4.70 %

8.68 %

9.16 %

7.77 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

76.90 %

75.21 %

81.04 %

89.83 %

80.35 %

77.67 %

80.66 %

As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Balance Sheet:




Total assets

$     1,071,480

$     1,058,395

$     1,027,616

$        974,157

$        991,721

Total loans receivable

739,219

739,433

725,234

705,672

706,596

Total deposits

951,948

899,799

881,309

858,597

861,229

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

38.82 %

39.18 %

39.86 %

41.31 %

43.55 %

Loans to deposits

77.65 %

82.18 %

82.29 %

82.19 %

82.05 %

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

13.56 %

13.34 %

13.46 %

13.86 %

13.54 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.51 %

12.28 %

12.37 %

12.75 %

12.43 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.87 %

10.01 %

10.16 %

10.32 %

10.11 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.51 %

12.28 %

12.37 %

12.75 %

12.43 %

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Interest income






Loans

$     10,930

$       10,746

$     10,085

$         9,678

$         9,394

$      31,761

$       26,492

Investment securities

1,969

1,875

1,972

1,832

1,596

5,816

4,310

Other interest income

623

419

291

396

536

1,333

1,680

Total interest income

13,522

13,040

12,348

11,906

11,526

38,910

32,482

Interest expense






Deposits

4,833

4,652

4,332

4,076

3,671

13,817

8,470

Other interest expense

585

722

808

558

651

2,115

2,312

Total interest expense

5,418

5,374

5,140

4,634

4,322

15,932

10,782

Net interest income

8,104

7,666

7,208

7,272

7,204

22,978

21,700

Provision for credit losses

(83)

55

207

(118)

(42)

179

487

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

8,187

7,611

7,001

7,390

7,246

22,799

21,213

Noninterest income






Mortgage banking income

805

1,416

1,375

694

1,147

3,596

3,127

Service fees on deposit accounts

327

307

336

336

371

970

1,038

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

528

568

519

544

537

1,615

1,617

Income from bank owned life insurance

105

103

102

99

95

310

429

Loss on sale of securities, net

(162)

-

-

(802)

(268)

(162)

(723)

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

20

11

-

20

19

Other income

148

166

130

132

132

444

400

Total noninterest income

1,751

2,560

2,482

1,014

2,014

6,793

5,907

Noninterest expense






Compensation and benefits

4,682

4,693

4,878

4,558

4,603

14,253

13,716

Occupancy and equipment

848

837

841

798

882

2,526

2,630

Data processing, technology, and communications

994

1,119

1,039

985

923

3,152

2,796

Professional fees

265

96

110

56

58

471

364

Marketing

66

102

160

104

151

328

584

Other

723

844

826

942

790

2,393

2,177

Total noninterest expense

7,578

7,691

7,854

7,443

7,407

23,123

22,267

Income before provision for income taxes

2,360

2,480

1,629

961

1,853

6,469

4,853

Income tax expense

535

538

391

185

409

1,464

1,025

Net income available to common shareholders

$       1,825

$         1,942

$       1,238

$            776

$         1,444

$        5,005

$         3,828

Add back securities losses, net of tax

125

-

-

648

209

125

570

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

$       1,950

$         1,942

$       1,238

$         1,424

$         1,653

$        5,130

$         4,398

Weighted average common shares - basic

7,847

7,851

7,837

7,826

7,834

7,845

7,822

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,221

8,260

8,217

8,164

8,149

8,255

8,161

Basic net income per common share

$         0.23

$           0.25

$         0.16

$           0.10

$           0.18

$          0.64

$           0.49

Diluted net income per common share

$         0.22

$           0.24

$         0.15

$           0.10

$           0.18

$          0.61

$           0.47

Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)

$         0.25

$           0.25

$         0.16

$           0.18

$           0.21

$          0.66

$           0.56

Operating earnings per diluted common share (Non-GAAP)

$         0.24

$           0.24

$         0.15

$           0.17

$           0.20

$          0.63

$           0.54

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.  On an operating basis, third quarter of 2024 diluted EPS was $0.24, compared to $0.20 diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023.  Both amounts include adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax, of $125 thousand and $209 thousand, respectively.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $5.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.  On an operating basis, diluted EPS was $0.63 per diluted common share or net income of $5.1 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.54 per diluted common share or net income of $4.4 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, both include adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from $2.0 million for the same period in 2023.  Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income and totaled $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.  This decrease was the result of the decline in the fair value of the mortgage servicing asset (MSR) compared to 2023 when the MSR increased in fair value.  In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized securities losses totaling $162 thousand compared to $268 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income increased by $0.9 million, driven by improved mortgage banking income of $469 thousand primarily related to more sales volume within the secondary market, and securities losses that were $561 thousand less in 2024 compared to 2023.  These increases were partially offset by a decline in bank owned life insurance income of $119 thousand.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $7.6 million, an increase of $171 thousand from $7.4 million for the same period in 2023.  This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in higher legal and consulting professional fees of $207 thousand and higher compensation and benefits of $79 thousand due primarily to an increase in employee medical benefits.  These increases were partially offset by lower marketing expense of $85 thousand comparing 3Q 2024 to 3Q 2023.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $23.1 million and increased $856 thousand over the same period one year ago.  This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to compensation and benefits of $537 thousand attributable to mortgage commissions and an increase in employee medical benefits, and an increase in data processing and technology totaling $356 thousand resulting from higher core processor cost and software expense.  These increases were partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expense and lower marketing cost.      

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD



For the  Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$          50,030

$       588

4.68 %

$          29,743

$          379

5.13 %

$        44,271

$        499

4.47 %

Investment securities

173,728

1,969

4.51 %

168,826

1,875

4.47 %

159,740

1,596

3.96 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,509

35

9.19 %

2,037

40

7.82 %

1,486

37

9.87 %

Loans held for sale

21,629

347

6.38 %

24,965

446

7.19 %

16,058

271

6.70 %

Loans

737,666

10,583

5.71 %

736,944

10,300

5.62 %

697,797

9,123

5.19 %

Total interest-earning assets

984,562

13,522

5.46 %

962,515

13,040

5.45 %

919,352

11,526

4.97 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,491)


(8,508)


(8,278)

Noninterest-earning assets

78,402


79,658


77,741

Total assets

$     1,054,473


$     1,033,665


$      988,815













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










NOW accounts

$        138,726

$       236

0.68 %

$        140,822

$          247

0.70 %

$      146,469

$        257

0.70 %

Savings & money market

384,155

2,941

3.05 %

366,431

2,712

2.98 %

322,635

2,123

2.61 %

Time deposits

175,921

1,656

3.74 %

179,539

1,693

3.79 %

157,991

1,291

3.24 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

698,802

4,833

2.75 %

686,792

4,652

2.72 %

627,095

3,671

2.32 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

15,979

226

5.63 %

26,917

356

5.32 %

22,105

286

5.12 %

Subordinated debentures

25,743

359

5.55 %

25,737

366

5.72 %

25,710

365

5.64 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

740,524

5,418

2.91 %

739,446

5,374

2.92 %

674,910

4,322

2.54 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

224,121


207,573


233,425

Other liabilities

13,807


13,972


13,915

Shareholders' equity

76,021


72,674


66,565

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,054,473


$     1,033,665


$      988,815













Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$    8,104

2.55 %

$       7,666

2.53 %

$     7,204

2.43 %

Net Interest Margin

3.27 %


3.20 %


3.11 %












Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits

2.23 %


2.28 %


1.91 %

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $8.1 million compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.  This increase was the result of a larger increase in interest income of $2.0 million than the increase in interest expense of $1.1 million.  This resulted in an improved net interest margin of 16 basis points to 3.27% from 3.11% one year ago.  All categories of interest-earning assets reflected higher yields, except nonmarketable equity securities and loans held-for-sale.   All categories of interest-bearing liabilities reflected higher yields, except interest bearing transaction accounts and subordinated debentures.  Interest expense on FHLB and other borrowings declined compared to the prior year, reflecting lower average balance of FHLB advances in third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.  There were no outstanding FHLB advances at September 30, 2024.  In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, increased to 2.23% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.91% in the third quarter of 2023.  

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD 



For the  Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$             36,339

$        1,233

4.53 %

$        48,298

$       1,599

4.43 %

Investment securities

170,643

5,816

4.55 %

160,991

4,310

3.58 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,897

100

7.02 %

1,893

81

5.75 %

Loans held for sale

20,563

1,047

6.80 %

14,223

721

6.78 %

Loans

728,337

30,714

5.63 %

681,508

25,771

5.06 %

Total interest-earning assets

957,779

38,910

5.43 %

906,913

32,482

4.79 %

Allowance for loan losses

(8,464)


(8,064)

Noninterest-earning assets

79,272


78,062

Total assets

$        1,028,587


$      976,911









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$           140,904

$           774

0.73 %

$      142,011

$          495

0.47 %

Savings & money market

362,942

8,097

2.98 %

313,050

5,400

2.31 %

Time deposits

176,586

4,946

3.74 %

135,993

2,575

2.53 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

680,432

13,817

2.71 %

591,054

8,470

1.69 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

24,322

1,019

5.59 %

39,167

1,248

4.26 %

Subordinated debentures

25,735

1,096

5.69 %

25,703

1,064

5.53 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

730,489

15,932

2.91 %

655,924

10,782

2.20 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

211,620


241,588

Other liabilities

13,639


13,745

Shareholders' equity

72,839


65,654

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        1,028,587


$      976,911









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$      22,978

2.52 %

$     21,700

2.59 %

Net Interest Margin

3.20 %


3.20 %








Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits

2.26 %


1.61 %

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $23.0 million compared to $21.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.3 million.  The net interest margin was 3.20% for both of the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.  All of the yields on interest-earning assets increased and totaled 5.43% from 4.79% in the same period one year ago.  For interest-bearing liabilities, the rate paid totaled 2.91% compared to 2.20% in the same period one year ago, reflecting an increase in yield in all categories.  The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 2.26% compared to 1.61% in 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$            4,730

$            5,669

$            5,482

$            4,354

$            3,158

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

61,934

41,391

36,173

17,590

32,835

Total cash and cash equivalents

66,664

47,060

41,655

21,944

35,993

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

177,641

173,298

171,075

171,400

162,573

Other investments

883

2,788

2,548

1,078

2,025

Total investment securities

178,524

176,087

173,623

172,478

164,598

Mortgage loans held for sale

19,929

25,776

18,307

7,156

17,506

Loans receivable:




Loans

739,219

739,433

725,234

705,672

706,596

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,317)

(8,498)

(8,497)

(8,393)

(8,430)

Loans receivable, net

730,902

730,935

716,737

697,279

698,166

Property and equipment, net

21,861

22,040

22,185

22,298

22,505

Mortgage servicing rights

12,690

12,680

12,226

11,638

11,394

Bank owned life insurance

18,501

18,396

18,293

18,191

18,092

Deferred income taxes

6,292

7,612

7,990

7,775

9,184

Other assets

16,117

17,809

16,600

15,398

14,283

Total assets

1,071,480

1,058,395

1,027,616

974,157

991,721

Liabilities




Deposits

$        951,948

$        899,799

$        881,309

$        858,597

$        861,229

Federal Home Loan Bank advances (FHLB)

-

40,000

35,000

5,000

25,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

-

408

-

307

81

Subordinated debentures

15,436

15,428

15,421

15,413

15,405

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

410

364

398

407

488

Other liabilities

12,866

17,590

13,070

12,727

13,186

Total liabilities

990,970

983,899

955,508

902,761

925,699

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(5,285)

(5,216)

(4,965)

(4,821)

(4,750)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,444)

(2,463)

(2,900)

(2,518)

(2,387)

Additional paid-in capital

55,763

55,645

56,134

55,471

55,068

Retained earnings

38,753

36,928

34,986

33,748

32,972

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(6,366)

(10,487)

(11,236)

(10,573)

(14,970)

Total shareholders' equity

80,510

74,496

72,108

71,396

66,022

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,071,480

$     1,058,395

$     1,027,616

$        974,157

$        991,721






First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $66.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $47.1 million at June 30, 2024.  Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $61.6 million compared to $41.3 million at June 30, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period.  All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $177.6 million and $173.3 million, at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.  The unrealized loss recorded on AFS securities totaled $8.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $13.9 million at June 30, 2024, a decline during the third quarter of 2024 of $5.5 million (before taxes).

As of September 30, 2024, deposits increased by $52.1 million, or 23.2% annualized.  The deposit growth was in money market accounts and interest bearing DDA and NOW accounts (see table on page 10 for detail).

The Company had no outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at September 30, 2024, compared to $40.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at June 30, 2024.  The Company had credit availability in excess of $306.8 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $30.5 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral.  There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited









As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(shares in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Voting common shares outstanding

8,820

8,819

8,785

8,772

8,754

Treasury shares outstanding

(751)

(743)

(649)

(633)

(623)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,069

8,076

8,136

8,139

8,131






Book value per common share

$                  9.98

$                  9.22

$                  8.86

$                  8.77

$                  8.12

Tangible book value per common share(5)

$                  9.89

$                  9.13

$                  8.77

$                  8.68

$                  8.02






Stock price:




  High

$                10.59

$                  8.30

$                  8.65

$                  9.00

$                  7.40

  Low

$                  7.60

$                  7.60

$                  7.70

$                  6.91

$                  6.30

  Period end

$                10.14

$                  7.90

$                  8.15

$                  8.57

$                  7.20

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                    46

$                    49

$                     -

$                     -

$                      -

Non-owner occupied RE

701

-

-

86

86

Construction

-

62

-

-

-

Commercial business

57

12

12

99

164

Consumer




Real estate

44

46

48

-

-

Home equity

-

-

-

-

145

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

61

66

52

8

14

Nonaccruing loan modifications

-

-

56

56

65

Total nonaccrual loans

$                  909

$                  235

$                  168

$                  249

$                   474

Other assets repossessed

15

75

114

47

45

Total nonperforming assets

$                  924

$                  310

$                  282

$                  296

$                   519

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

Total loans receivable

0.12 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

Accruing loan modifications

$                  428

$                  460

$                  970

$                  947

$                1,027







Three Months Ended

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Allowance for Credit Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$               8,498

$               8,497

$               8,393

$               8,430

$                8,229

CECL adoption

-

-

-

-

-

Loans charged-off

69

102

195

108

41

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

17

14

82

109

31

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

52

88

113

(1)

10

Provision for credit losses (release)

(129)

89

217

(38)

211

Balance, end of period

$               8,317

$               8,498

$               8,497

$               8,393

$                8,430

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

914.96 %

3616.17 %

5057.74 %

3370.68 %

1778.48 %

Asset quality remained steady during the third quarter of 2024, with nonperforming assets increasing to $0.9 million, which represents 0.09% of total assets.  The increase of $600 thousand was primarily related to one loan and no loss is expected given the collateral value and guarantees.  The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.13% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.15% at June 30, 2024, and 1.19% at December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses declined by a provision for credit losses (release) of ($129) thousand along with net charge-offs of $52 thousand, during the third quarter of 2024.  In the third quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $10 thousand and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses by $211 thousand

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Commercial real estate

$             456,775

$             450,936

$           434,743

$        433,687

$             430,825

Consumer real estate

193,362

188,759

184,969

177,102

172,702

Commercial and industrial

66,561

76,149

77,023

63,946

67,740

Consumer and other

22,521

23,589

28,499

30,937

35,329

Total loans, net of deferred fees

739,219

739,433

725,234

705,672

706,596

Less allowance for credit losses

8,317

8,498

8,497

8,393

8,430

Total loans, net

$             730,902

$             730,935

$           716,737

$        697,279

$             698,166

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Noninterest-bearing

$        219,279

$        220,330

$        212,083

$        210,604

$        231,672

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

150,312

132,186

139,229

144,039

143,393

Money market accounts

362,834

325,769

307,696

289,158

281,325

Savings

41,184

42,479

44,191

45,558

47,422

Time, less than $250,000

133,940

128,869

125,248

121,035

117,989

Time, $250,000 and over

44,399

50,166

52,862

48,203

39,428

Total deposits

$        951,948

$        899,799

$        881,309

$        858,597

$        861,229

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.071 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the Company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%.  First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.  The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

