FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION AND CSX BRING TOY EXPRESS TO 70 COMMUNITIES IN 12 STATES THIS HOLIDAY

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders and its leading, long-time partner CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), are distributing toys to more than 26,000 children at 70 Toy Express events in 12 states this holiday season.

FRCF beneficiaries include families of firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers and corrections officers.

A CSX Toy Express event in Effingham, IL.

"Together with CSX we're reaching more families, building stronger community connections, and deepening the impact of Toy Express nationwide," said Jillian Crane, president and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "We're grateful to have a partner who cares so deeply about supporting the children of our heroes who sacrifice so much for us."

Now in its sixth year, Toy Express continues to expand into new communities while strengthening its roots with longtime first responder agency partners. CSX's continued investment since the partnership began in 2018 has allowed FRCF to renew partnerships in New York, South Carolina, and Florida, while also launching with new first responder agencies across the country.

At the local level, CSX employees and agents help bring Toy Express to life. They volunteer at community events alongside police, fire, and EMS partners to pack boxes, hand out toys, and spend time with families. Their presence turns toy delivery into something more personal: a chance for children to see first responders, neighbors and supporters all standing together for them.

First Responders Children's Foundation is also proud to be part of the CSX Pride in Service family. Through Pride in Service, CSX collaborates with nonprofit partners to connect first responders, service members and their families with the resources and support they need. Their partnerships with FRCF support scholarships, bereavement and financial hardship grants, and mental health and resilience initiatives, extending the impact of this partnership far beyond Toy Express.

With the support of CSX, Toy Express has become FRCF's largest annual community engagement program, encouraging first responders to engage with their communities and build positive relationships with the children and families they serve.

"Toy Express reflects the best of what happens when communities come together," said Bryan Tucker, vice president of stakeholder engagement and sustainability at CSX. "Through Pride in Service, we're committed to supporting first responder families all year long, and Toy Express is one of the most meaningful ways we can show that gratitude."

Learn more and support the Toy Express at 1strcf.org/toy-express

Learn more about CSX's Pride in Service initiative at csx.com/index.cfm/community-investment/pride-in-service/

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, a Mental Health Resilience Program, Natural Disaster Relief and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

CONTACT:

Joshua Natoli

[email protected]

845-332-7933

SOURCE First Responders Children's Foundation