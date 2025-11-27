FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION HONORS FIRST RESPONDER FAMILIES AT 24TH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE CEREMONY

Cornerstone event gives first responder families a front-row seat to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders— firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers and corrections officers—honored more than 1,500 first responder family members and guests at its 24th annual Thanksgiving Celebration and Parade viewing for first responder families.

A family enjoys the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after the First Responders Children's Foundation Thanksgiving Day Parade Ceremony.

The Thanksgiving Celebration took place on 40th Street in Manhattan and featured a family fun zone with toys, superheroes, treats, and more; a breakfast and ceremony in the brand-new GH on the Park; and a private, front-row viewing of the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This day was made possible thanks to the generous presenting partner, CSX.

FRCF was founded on Thanksgiving morning 24 years ago, when founder Al Kahn sought to offer community, togetherness, and gratitude to the children and families who lost a first responder hero on 9/11 through the first Thanksgiving Day Parade celebration. The tradition continues today and has become FRCF's cornerstone event.

"We can never forget the reason why we host first responder families on Thanksgiving: nearly 150 first responders died in the line of duty this year, leaving children behind without their hero," said Jillian Crane, President & CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Today is a day where we hope to bring comfort to those families and pay tribute and say thank you to all first responders who run toward danger for us every day. We are especially grateful for the generosity of our presenting partner CSX. Without them, this day would not be possible."

"Supporting first responder families — especially on a day rooted in gratitude — is deeply meaningful to us," said Bryan Tucker, Vice President of Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement at CSX. "Partnering with First Responders Children's Foundation for this special Thanksgiving Day celebration allows us to offer these families a moment of joy and connection while honoring the legacy of the heroes who devoted their lives to protecting others."

The First Responder family VIP experience featured a full morning of activities, special guests, and meaningful recognition for first responder families.

Highlights included:

A family fun zone with photo ops, food trucks, music, games, and toys, with special giveaways from Jazwares, Starbucks, Dylan's Candy Bar and more

Breakfast at GH on the Park for first responder families

A ceremony featuring a joint color guard presentation by the FDNY, NYPD, and Port Authority Police Department, distinguished speakers, and awards

Distinguished speakers included:

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker

PAPD Superintendent Edward Cetnar

NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella

FRCF also presented special honors during the ceremony:

A Community Hero Award to Port Authority Police Officer Chee Ying Yong, recognizing her service and bravery. In October, while off duty and pregnant, Officer Yong intervened in a stabbing in Queens and helped save a teenager's life

A Community Partner Award to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, a long-standing partner whose support makes events like the Thanksgiving ceremony and FRCF's National First Responders Day in Times Square possible

Special recognition and Unsung Hero Award for FDNY Supervising Fire Marshal Robert Cashman, honoring his 24-year commitment to the Foundation's mission and his steadfast partnership and leadership

The celebration for more than 1,500 first responders and their families was made possible by CSX, Turken, Heath and McCauley, and Progress Rail.

Please click here for b-roll from the event

Please click here for photos from the event.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, a Mental Health Resilience Program, Natural Disaster Relief and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

