FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION LAUNCHES ITS SIXTH ANNUAL TOY EXPRESS

Donating more than 100,000 toys to children nationwide, alongside first responder agencies, building bridges between first responders and the communities they serve

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders – firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers and corrections officers, has launched its 6th annual Toy Express. This year's season of events is set to donate more than 100,000 toys to children, alongside 147 first responder agencies across 198 events.

A police officer distributing toys to children in his community at a Toy Express event.

Toy Express impacts more and more communities every year, reaching 173 cities nationwide in 2025. FRCF proudly continues Toy Express partnerships with first responder agencies coast-to-coast in cities like Chicago, Tampa, Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, Nashville, Plano, San Francisco, and many more, while reaching new first responder agencies each year. This year's Toy Express continues the annual tradition of partnering with the NYPD for the Holiday Sleigh Ride, distributing over 15,000 toys across New York City's five boroughs in December to thousands of families in need. New this year, the program delivers toys and joy to the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania, where earlier this year the community was shaken by a deadly ambush that claimed the lives of three police officers, and left eight children without their first responder parent. Toy Express helps communities like York heal and grow closer to the first responders who serve them every day – building bonds of trust and connection.

"Toy Express is how we show the communities we serve that first responders are not just heroes who protect and serve—but also neighbors, friends and parents," said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "When kids meet the first responders who protect them while delivering a toy, a smile, a simple hello, trust is built and hope takes root. And we know community building and trust enhance public safety. Since 2020, Toy Express has impacted hundreds of thousands of children across the country, working alongside hundreds of first responder agencies—and with a dedicated and personalized focus on families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty this year."

Toy Express is FRCF's largest annual community engagement program, encouraging first responders to engage with their communities and build positive relationships with the children and families they serve.

Every year, demand grows for Toy Express across the country. Demand from our first responder partners is up 11% year over year. Yet available toys are down from 150,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025, a 33% decline, leaving FRCF unable to meet the need of first responders nationwide. The gap reflects economic headwinds and constrained inventories among our generous toy partners. With renewed support from donors and partners, FRCF can meet rising needs and bring holiday joy to more children of firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, 911 dispatchers, and corrections officers.

Also part of Toy Express, FRCF delivers Legacy of Love toy boxes. These boxes are specially curated and delivered directly to the doorsteps of families who lost a parent in the line of duty this year, easing the burden of what is already one of their toughest moments. We have lost nearly 150 first responders in the line of duty so far in 2025 across the country. Support ensures the children left behind are seen, supported, and not alone this season.

"My husband was an FDNY firefighter when he lost his life. That Christmas, an unbelievably huge box of toys was delivered to my front doorstep for my children," said Andrea Barresi, wife of a fallen FDNY firefighter. "To this day, I still cannot believe the enormous generosity that was put into this. For all involved who make this happen for first responder children, you are all angels."

This year's nationwide toy distribution initiative will reach nearly 97,000 children at more than 198 Toy Express events with 147 agencies and precincts across the country. Each year, the Toy Express is backed by the efforts of thousands of first responders and the generous contributions from corporate partners and donors, including CSX, SERVPRO, T-Mobile, Devon Energy, Good360, Jazwares, Toys for Tots, Build-A-Bear Foundation, Mattel, Spin Master, Hess, Warwick Fulfillment Solutions, and Pulte Homes.

Any business or individual can hop on the First Responders Children's Foundation Toy Express to meet the need and deliver joy to first responder families by donating at https://1strcf.org/toy-express .

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, a Mental Health Resilience Program, Natural Disaster Relief and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

