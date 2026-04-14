First Responders Children's Foundation Announces Chad Sourbeer as Chief National Public Safety Liaison

Retired Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, Chad Sourbeer, joins First Responders Children's Foundation. Post this

"We are proud to welcome Chief Chad Sourbeer to our team," said Jillian Crane, President & CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Having known Chad during his distinguished career of service, I've seen firsthand his dedication to the first responder community. His deep understanding of that community, along with his role as a father, will be instrumental as we continue to expand and strengthen our relationships with fire agencies nationwide. We are grateful that such a respected and accomplished leader has chosen to continue his service by helping us uplift the children and families of first responders nationwide."

In his role Chief Sourbeer will be the Foundation's first Chief National Public Safety Liaison from the fire services and will use his extensive experience and relationships to deepen FRCF's partnerships with first responder agencies across the country. Chief Sourbeer first partnered with FRCF in September 2022—introducing and expanding First Responders Children's Foundation's programs and services in support of LA County Fire families. His perspective will be instrumental in advancing the Foundation's mission to help first responder families heal, grow, and thrive through mental health services, scholarships, and financial assistance, while strengthening Community Engagement initiatives that promote positive relationships between first responders and the communities they serve. As a dedicated advocate for first responder families, Chief Sourbeer will be a vital voice for the Foundation.

Chief Sourbeer began his fire service career in 1996. Over the decades he rose through the ranks, holding the positions of Paramedic and Fire Captain before being appointed to Battalion Chief in 2021. During his time as a captain he led the EMS Paramedic and Training Education Unit, developing and implementing new paramedic-focused training programs designed to enhance clinical readiness and improve patient outcomes. As a Battalion Chief, he led the Public Affairs Section, serving as a key liaison between the fire department, government officials, the media, and the public. In the field, he fought on the front line of the Wolsey Fire (California 2018), as well as during the Eaton Fire (California, 2025) and the Palisades Fire (California, 2025).

Chief Sourbeer's commitment to the fire service extends beyond his professional career and into his family life. He is the proud father of two sons who continue the tradition of service—one serving as a Los Angeles County firefighter paramedic and the other working as an EMT in the Los Angeles area. This multigenerational connection to emergency services reinforces his passion for supporting the wellbeing of first responders and their families. In November 2025, Chief Sourbeer concluded his distinguished and exemplary tenure with LACoFD, leaving behind a lasting legacy of service, leadership, and resilience.

Chief Sourbeer holds numerous professional certifications and leadership training credentials, including Fire Officer certification from the California State Fire Marshal's Office and advanced training through the University of California, Los Angeles. He also holds an MFA in Motion Picture Production from the University of Southern California and has numerous media credits, notably as a creative producer on NBC's LA: Fire + Rescue."

"Throughout my career in the fire service, I've seen firsthand the sacrifices first responders and their families make every day," said Chief Chad Sourbeer. "Having witnessed the unwavering commitment of First Responders Children's Foundation to alleviate the burdens faced by first responder families, I'm honored to join them to continue to build relationships with first responder agencies across the U.S. and ensure more families have the support they need to thrive."

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, Natural Disaster Relief, Mental Health Resiliency with free counseling; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 25 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent and today uplifts all children of first responders across the country. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

CONTACT:

Cheyenne Tull

[email protected]

(646) 822-4236

SOURCE First Responders Children's Foundation