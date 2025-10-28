FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION HONORS FIRST RESPONDER HEROES AT SIXTH ANNUAL NATIONAL FIRST RESPONDERS DAY CELEBRATION

Presented by SERVPRO

15 heroes from across the US recognized with prestigious, annual "hero of honor" medal

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders – firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers and corrections officers, honored 15 first responders from across the country as part of the organization's annual National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes live in Times Square on Tuesday.

The ceremony, presented by SERVPRO, recognized the heroic efforts of firefighters, emergency medical services, 911 dispatch, local and federal law enforcement, volunteer and junior first responders from across the United States. Heroes were welcomed onstage by the master of ceremonies – tireless first responder champion and late-night talk show host – Jon Stewart.

"Today, we honored a few heroes to stand for the more than 4.6 million first responders who run toward danger when we run toward safety," said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Every shift begins with uncertainty, and behind each responder is a family that carries that weight — the sleepless nights, the silent prayers, the hope that their loved one comes home safe. As we mark National First Responders Day, we honor not only the courage of those who serve but the strength of the families who serve beside them. At First Responders Children's Foundation, our gratitude becomes duty — through scholarships, mental health support, natural disaster relief, and bereavement grants, we turn compassion into action. These honorees remind us why we must keep showing up — for every responder, and every family who sacrifices with them."

This year's ceremony featured a special group of honorees who received the SERVPRO Natural Disaster Response Award, spotlighting the power of teamwork. Four Los Angeles first responders received special recognition for their collective efforts within their agencies during the Eaton and Palisades fires, where interagency coordination across fire, law enforcement, and emergency management made the difference between devastation and containment. Their collaboration shows what it means to be a first responder: service without boundaries, communication under pressure, and a shared commitment to protect lives and communities no matter the patch on the uniform. In honoring them, we celebrate the unity that makes every successful response possible.

"At SERVPRO, we meet people on some of their hardest days, and we see firsthand what first responders make possible: safe outcomes, second chances and resilient communities," said Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO. "That's why we're proud to be an official partner of First Responders Children's Foundation and present this ceremony recognizing 15 remarkable honorees, along with those recognized for the Los Angeles wildfires response. Our commitment is simple: stand with the people who stand up for all of us—and support the families behind the badge."

Every year, First Responders Children's Foundation urges every state in America to proclaim October 28 National First Responders Day. This year, the response was greater than ever before, with 41 states issuing proclamations presented during the ceremony. These proclamations serve as a powerful reminder to first responders everywhere that people across the country stand with them and recognize their sacrifices.

The honorees were greeted on stage by Jon Stewart, a steadfast champion for the first responder community, using his voice and platform to fight for those who risk their lives for others. For years, he has led the charge for 9/11 responders—testifying before Congress in 2019 with an impassioned plea that helped secure permanent funding for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Beyond Capitol Hill, Stewart has consistently shown up for the first responder community: visiting firehouses, honoring fallen heroes, and lending his support to the families they have left behind. His relentless advocacy and genuine connection to those who serve make him an ideal host for celebrating our nation's first responders.

"Fifteen honorees stand for the millions who answer when lives are on the line," said Jon Stewart. "They turn chaos into care, and their families carry that calling with them. On National First Responders Day, we recognize both service and sacrifice, and I'm proud to have been there to celebrate them on a national stage. Our commitment is to keep showing up for them the way they show up for us."

2025 Hero Medals were awarded to first responders from around the country, including:

Law Enforcement Hero Award: Officer Cameron Price, Lee's Summit Police Department, Lee's Summit, MO

Federal Law Enforcement Hero Award: Group Supervisor Jason Franks, Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division

Firefighter Hero Award: Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Jarzab, Twinsburg Fire Dept., Twinsburg, OH

Emergency Medical Services Hero Award: EMS Acting Sergeant Aaron Dossey, Fern Creek Fire Dept., Fern Creek, KY

911 Dispatcher Hero Award: Kayla Gillette Patten, Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Gainesville, FL

Volunteer Firefighter Hero Award: Firefighter Dusty Block, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Dept., Mountain Home, TX

Junior First Responder Hero Award: Firefighter Jiya Jadhav, New Hyde Park Fire Dept., New Hyde Park, NY

The SERVPRO Natural Disaster Response Award, a special honor in recognition of the collective and coordinated emergency response to the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in southern California was presented to: Captain Joshua Swaney, County of Los Angeles Fire Department; Executive Officer of Administrative Operations Shawn Tukua, Los Angeles Fire Department; Officer Jonathan Tom, Los Angeles Police Department; Commander Jabari Williams, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

To honor the local agencies keeping New York City safe every day, the Community Hero Awards were presented to:

FDNY Community Hero Award: Firefighter Nick Schneider, New York City Fire Department

NYPD Community Hero Award: Officer Rich Wong, New York City Police Department

MTA PD Community Hero Award: Officers Scott Gulick & Christopher Capozzoli, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department

Distinguished leaders from the first responder community in attendance included Al Kahn, Founder and Chairman of FRCF; Jillian Crane, President & CEO of FRCF; Robert Rajkowski, CMO of SERVPRO and FRCF Board Member; FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Mark Guerra; NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella; MTA Police Department Chief Thomas Taffe; LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone; DEA Special Agent in Charge of the New York Division Frank Tarentino; U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of New York Field Operations Frank Russo; Tom Harris, President, Times Square Alliance; Reverend Dr. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Church.

In addition to our presenting sponsor, SERVPRO, the First Responders Children's Foundation National First Responders Day Roll Call of Heroes had generous support from T-Mobile, Holland & Knight, Devon Energy, Good360, United Airlines, and GOVX.

Please click here for photos from the event and here for a replay of the event.

B-roll for broadcast available upon request.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on five key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, a Mental Health Resilience Program, Natural Disaster Relief and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

ABOUT SERVPRO®: For more than 55 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it "Like it never even happened."

