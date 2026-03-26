New York International Auto Show Announces 2026 Press Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York International Auto Show has released the official schedule for its 2026 press preview, outlining three days of industry announcements, executive discussions, and media events at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York.

Programming begins Tuesday, March 31, with the Automotive Forum, followed by a full slate of press conferences and industry panels on Wednesday, April 1. Media programming concludes Thursday, April 2, with interviews and the World Traffic Safety Symposium.

Press Preview Schedule

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Automotive Forum (Javits North)

Paid registration event featuring senior executives, including Duncan Aldred of General Motors; Andrew Frick of Ford Motor Company; Christian Meunier of Nissan Motor Corporation; and Lance Woelfer of Honda Motor Company.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

New York Auto Show Opening Press Breakfast (Javits North)

8:30 – 9:10 a.m.

World Car Awards Program (Javits North)

9:25 – 9:50 a.m.

Kia Press Conference (Stand, Level 3)

9:55 – 10:20 a.m.

Hyundai Motor Company Press Conference (Stand, Level 3)

10:25 – 10:50 a.m.

Subaru Corporation Press Conference (Stand, Level 3)

10:55 – 11:20 a.m.

Chrysler / Dodge Press Conference (Special Events Hall)

11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Ford Motor Company Walk-Around (Stand, Level 3)

11:55 a.m. – 12:35 p.m.

Automotive News Global Industry Outlook (Crystal Palace)

Hosted by KC Crain of Automotive News, featuring José Muñoz; Mike Stanton of the National Automobile Dealers Association; and John Bozzella of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

12:40 – 12:55 p.m.

New York State Donate Life (Crystal Palace)

1:20 – 1:40 p.m.

Fastport | Honda Motor Company (Test Track, Level 1)

1:45 – 2:05 p.m.

"DRIFTER" Film Presentation by Sung Kang (Stand, Level 1)

2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

INFINITI Reception & Walk-Around (Crystal Palace)

2:50 – 3:45 p.m.

Volkswagen Reception & Walk-Around (Stand, Level 3)

8:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

MediaPost Marketing Automotive Conference & Awards (1E Hall)

Paid registration event featuring executives from Hyundai Motor Company, Volkswagen, Ford Motor Company, and INFINITI.

2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

VIP Dealer Preview (Invitation Only) (Crystal Palace)

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Media Interviews & Vehicle Discovery (Show Floor)

8:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

World Traffic Safety Symposium (1E Hall)

Registration required . Featuring Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board; Jeffrey Runge; and Jonathan Adkins of the Governors Highway Safety Association.

SOURCE New York International Auto Show