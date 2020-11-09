First Sentier Investors announces Direct Infrastructure leadership appointments

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global asset manager, First Sentier Investors, today announced several leadership appointments in its direct infrastructure team as it continues to strengthen its global management structure to ensure that its increasingly diversified global asset portfolio is managed effectively with a regional leadership structure across its key regions.

New York-based John Ma has been appointed Partner and Head of North American Infrastructure. Ma joined First Sentier Investors in December 2018, and previously held the role of Director and Head of Infrastructure Investments, North America.

London-based Marcus Ayre, previously co-Head of Europe, has been appointed Head of Europe, and Sydney-based Danny Latham and Chris McArthur retain their existing responsibilities as Co-Heads of Australia and New Zealand.

The change in structure reflects the evolving needs of its client base, and sets the business up to deliver continuing long-term success.

Other senior appointments in the team include:

Nick Grant , Gregor Kurth , Hamish Lea-Wilson have been named Partners and will join the Global Infrastructure senior management team

, , have been named Partners and will join the Global Infrastructure senior management team Gavin Kerr has been appointed Head of Transactions, Australia and New Zealand

has been appointed Head of Transactions, and Daniel Timms has been appointed Head of Asset Management, Australia and New Zealand

The appointments follow on from Niall Mills' elevation to Head of Global Infrastructure Investments in May this year.

"The leadership changes signify an important evolution of our direct infrastructure business," Mills said. "The appointments are a reflection of our team's strength and breadth, as well as a testament to the important contribution they continue to make in delivering a best-in-class investment practice for the benefit of our global client base."

Perry Clausen, Global Chief Investment Officer, said: "Our direct infrastructure business is a core part of our global investment proposition. Under Niall's leadership, the team continues to raise and deploy capital successfully in investments that align with our values of responsible investment for the long-term benefit of our clients."

First Sentier Investors is a leading manager of infrastructure investments with US$9.6 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2020, and has been actively investing in long life infrastructure businesses since 1994.

In the last three months, First Sentier Investors' Direct Infrastructure business has made a number of notable acquisitions, including a portfolio of six wind farms in Australia from John Laing plc; SSE plc's 50% stake in energy-from-waste ventures Multifuel Energy Limited and Multifuel Energy 2 Limited (MEL2) in the UK; and a 40% stake in Terra-Gen from Energy Capital Partners in the U.S.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages more than US$157 billion in assets (as at 30 September 2020) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. First Sentier Investors' expertise spans a range of asset classes and specialist investment sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

First Sentier Investors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

