First Speakers Announced for 7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference

HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of worksite wellness programs, announces the first speakers for the 7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 1-2. The event, which will be held at Granite Links outside of Boston, will feature leading experts in corporate wellness, employee well-being and health promotion.

"This year's speakers will focus on the latest developments in worksite wellness and highlight trends and best practices that are essential to the development of a successful employee well-being program," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Attendees will gain critical knowledge that will help them implement innovative programs that drive engagement and outcomes."

This year's speakers include:

Stuart Lustig, M.D., M.P.H, National Medical Executive for Behavioral Health at Cigna

Glenn Haskell, Benefits Manager at New Balance

Frank Levesque, Director at BlumShapiro

Maria Harris, SVP, Director of Human Resources at Rockland Trust

Cara Ouellette, Employee Wellness Coordinator at Central Maine Healthcare

Bill Aalerud, Senior Vice President at Columbia Construction

Emily Schorer, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Cape Cod Healthcare

Janice Arsenault, Director, Health, Wellness and Occupational Safety at Maine Department of Transportation

Jill Rainford, Wellness Manager at the Orlando Utilities Commission

Matt McGrath, President at Systems Engineering

Chris Guild, MINT, Sr. Account Manager and Director of Training at OMC Wellness, a Wellness Workdays Company

Darci Miland, Mental Health Wellness Consultant at Stand Up Wellness, PLLC

Janet Edmunson, President at JME Insight

Registration and details about the conference can be found on the conference website. Limited opportunities to sponsor and exhibit are still available. Visit the conference sponsorship page for details.

Wellness Workdays is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. This program is valid for 13 PDCs for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit www.shrmcertification.org.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Brown University, Maine Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Google+ and join the conference conversation on Twitter #WWConf2020.

