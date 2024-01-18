FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Announces the Debut of its First EN Generation of Male VTubers, "Avallum"

News provided by

GREE, Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 21:00 ET

TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTuber agency FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION, operated by REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.) announced the debut of its first English-speaker-oriented male VTuber group "Avallum".

Debut Stream Start
January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST
January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST

Teaser Video: https://youtu.be/q8bG_ujKmcw

Continue Reading

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION currently boasts 13 uniquely talented JP members, and with the support of its fans, the agency has reached a total subscriber count of over 100,000.

This time, with the goal of delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to a wider audience, the 5 member group "Avallum" has been formed. The activities of "Avallumwill be primarily focused on English speakers. X (formerly Twitter) accounts and YouTube channels are online now and activities will commence shortly.

The relay-style debut streams will begin on January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, and January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST, showcasing their charisma, goals, and personalities. Right afterward, their first original song will be released.

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION shows no signs of slowing down either, with auditions set to start around spring to take onboard new talents for the next EN wave.

Talents:

Gale Galleon
Art & Design: Kokokanata https://twitter.com/cocokana_ovo
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST
YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@galegalleon
X：https://twitter.com/GaleGalleon

Cassian Floros
Art & Design: Yamada Shiro https://twitter.com/yamashiro_k
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:30 AM JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:30 PM PST
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CassianFloros
X: https://twitter.com/CassianFloros

Lucien Lunaris
Art & Design: Inutsuki Kemuri https://twitter.com/takerunamito
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:00 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:00 PM PST
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LucienLunaris
X: https://twitter.com/LucienLunaris

Zander Netherbrand
Art & Design: Namakawa https://twitter.com/morimokimori
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:30 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:30 PM PST
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ZanderNetherbrand
X: https://twitter.com/ZanNetherbrand

Rosco Graves
Art & Design: Shinotarou https://twitter.com/shinotaro0502
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 1:00 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 8:00 PM PST
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@roscograves
X: https://twitter.com/rosco_graves

REALITY Studios will continue developing and supporting its expanding roster of talents to provide exciting and entertaining content in 2024 and beyond.

What is FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION?
We are a growing VTuber agency that houses individuals passionate about making new and engaging content.
https://firststage-pro.com/en/

About REALITY Studios, Inc.
We oversee multiple VTuber agencies responsible for handling and producing amazing and diverse talents.
https://reality-studios.inc/en/

Media Kit: https://greepr.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/10000000HsbA/a/F9000000Z598/tabGBwONuu34PIMyCwfPhGz2HZcQ46hAc8r7mjWhDZw

GREE and the GREE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GREE, Inc. in Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE GREE, Inc.

Also from this source

New gamer VTuber agency, "Specialite" debuts its first generation of 7 VTubers, active in Japan and English-speaking countries

New gamer VTuber agency, "Specialite" debuts its first generation of 7 VTubers, active in Japan and English-speaking countries

REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama; wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.; hereinafter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.