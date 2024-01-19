FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Announces the Debut of its First EN Generation of Male VTubers, "Avallum"

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTuber agency FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION, operated by REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.) announced the debut of its first English-speaker-oriented male VTuber group "Avallum".



Debut Stream Start

January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST

January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST

Teaser Video: https://youtu.be/q8bG_ujKmcw

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION currently boasts 13 uniquely talented JP members, and with the support of its fans, the agency has reached a total subscriber count of over 100,000.

This time, with the goal of delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to a wider audience, the 5 member group "Avallum" has been formed. The activities of "Avallum" will be primarily focused on English speakers. X (formerly Twitter) accounts and YouTube channels are online now and activities will commence shortly.

The relay-style debut streams will begin on January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, and January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST, showcasing their charisma, goals, and personalities. Right afterward, their first original song will be released.

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION shows no signs of slowing down either, with auditions set to start around spring to take onboard new talents for the next EN wave.

Talents:

Gale Galleon

Art & Design: Kokokanata https://twitter.com/cocokana_ovo

Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@galegalleon

X：https://twitter.com/GaleGalleon

Cassian Floros

Art & Design: Yamada Shiro https://twitter.com/yamashiro_k

Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:30 AM JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:30 PM PST

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CassianFloros

X: https://twitter.com/CassianFloros

Lucien Lunaris

Art & Design: Inutsuki Kemuri https://twitter.com/takerunamito

Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:00 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:00 PM PST

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LucienLunaris

X: https://twitter.com/LucienLunaris

Zander Netherbrand

Art & Design: Namakawa https://twitter.com/morimokimori

Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:30 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:30 PM PST

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ZanderNetherbrand

X: https://twitter.com/ZanNetherbrand

Rosco Graves

Art & Design: Shinotarou https://twitter.com/shinotaro0502

Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 1:00 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 8:00 PM PST

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@roscograves

X: https://twitter.com/rosco_graves

REALITY Studios will continue developing and supporting its expanding roster of talents to provide exciting and entertaining content in 2024 and beyond.

What is FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION?

We are a growing VTuber agency that houses individuals passionate about making new and engaging content.

https://firststage-pro.com/en/

About REALITY Studios, Inc.

We oversee multiple VTuber agencies responsible for handling and producing amazing and diverse talents.

https://reality-studios.inc/en/

Media Kit: https://greepr.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/10000000HsbA/a/F9000000Z598/tabGBwONuu34PIMyCwfPhGz2HZcQ46hAc8r7mjWhDZw

GREE and the GREE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GREE, Inc. in Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE GREE, Inc.