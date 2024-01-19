FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Announces the Debut of its First EN Generation of Male VTubers, "Avallum"
19 Jan, 2024, 10:00 CST
TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTuber agency FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION, operated by REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.) announced the debut of its first English-speaker-oriented male VTuber group "Avallum".
Debut Stream Start
January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST
January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST
Teaser Video: https://youtu.be/q8bG_ujKmcw
FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION currently boasts 13 uniquely talented JP members, and with the support of its fans, the agency has reached a total subscriber count of over 100,000.
This time, with the goal of delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to a wider audience, the 5 member group "Avallum" has been formed. The activities of "Avallum" will be primarily focused on English speakers. X (formerly Twitter) accounts and YouTube channels are online now and activities will commence shortly.
The relay-style debut streams will begin on January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, and January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST, showcasing their charisma, goals, and personalities. Right afterward, their first original song will be released.
FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION shows no signs of slowing down either, with auditions set to start around spring to take onboard new talents for the next EN wave.
Talents:
Gale Galleon
Art & Design: Kokokanata https://twitter.com/cocokana_ovo
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM PST
YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@galegalleon
X：https://twitter.com/GaleGalleon
Cassian Floros
Art & Design: Yamada Shiro https://twitter.com/yamashiro_k
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 11:30 AM JST, January 27 (Sat) 6:30 PM PST
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CassianFloros
X: https://twitter.com/CassianFloros
Lucien Lunaris
Art & Design: Inutsuki Kemuri https://twitter.com/takerunamito
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:00 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:00 PM PST
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LucienLunaris
X: https://twitter.com/LucienLunaris
Zander Netherbrand
Art & Design: Namakawa https://twitter.com/morimokimori
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 12:30 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 7:30 PM PST
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ZanderNetherbrand
X: https://twitter.com/ZanNetherbrand
Rosco Graves
Art & Design: Shinotarou https://twitter.com/shinotaro0502
Debut Stream: January 28 (Sun) 1:00 PM JST, January 27 (Sat) 8:00 PM PST
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@roscograves
X: https://twitter.com/rosco_graves
REALITY Studios will continue developing and supporting its expanding roster of talents to provide exciting and entertaining content in 2024 and beyond.
What is FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION?
We are a growing VTuber agency that houses individuals passionate about making new and engaging content.
https://firststage-pro.com/en/
About REALITY Studios, Inc.
We oversee multiple VTuber agencies responsible for handling and producing amazing and diverse talents.
https://reality-studios.inc/en/
