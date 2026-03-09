First State Educate Launches Delaware School Board Index to Allow the Public to Understand How School Board Elections are Taking Shape

WILMINGTON, Del., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware's 2026 school board election cycle is now set, and the leaders who will guide local school districts for the coming years are beginning to emerge.

Across the state, some communities will have the opportunity to choose among candidates. In others, only one candidate filed, signaling that the next school board member will assume the role without opposition.

In total, 25 new candidates have stepped forward in contested races: 12 in New Castle County, 6 in Kent County, and 7 in Sussex County.

In some districts, this reflects strong engagement and a commitment to public service. In others, the absence of a contested race means residents will not have the opportunity to evaluate and choose between candidates this year.

Regardless of how they arrive in office, the individuals who take their seats this spring will carry the same important responsibility: setting district strategy, approving budgets, creating relevant policy, overseeing budgets, and working with Superintendents to deliver improved results.

That responsibility matters now more than ever. Delaware's Department of Education recently released a new Strategic Plan outlining priorities to strengthen student outcomes across the state. Local school boards play a critical role in ensuring those priorities are translated into action within districts.

For communities where there is a contested race, voting is the clearest way to shape the direction of local schools. Take the time to learn who is running, understand what they stand for, ask what they intend to deliver, and test whether their plans meet the expectations you have for your schools.

For communities without a contested race, engagement still matters. Residents can ask also ask unopposed candidates how they plan to lead, whether they have reviewed the state's new strategic plan, and how they will ensure district decisions translate into stronger outcomes for students.

To help residents stay informed, First State Educate has launched the Delaware School Board Index, a public resource where Delawareans can learn which seats are open, see where elections are contested, and understand where their vote will shape the outcome.

School boards are one of the most consequential forms of local leadership in public education. Board members set district priorities, oversee the use of public funds, and help ensure students graduate ready for college, careers, and the workforce. They serve as stewards of public resources on behalf of the entire community, whether or not residents currently have children in school.

First State Educate encourages Delaware residents to visit the Delaware School Board Index to learn who is running in their district and make an informed choice. Residents can also join FSE's Knowledge Hub to stay connected and engage in ongoing conversations about the role school boards play in shaping the future of Delaware's schools.

