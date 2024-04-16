First Student Charges Past 3 Million Electric School Bus Miles - First in North America to Surpass Milestone

The Leader in Electrified Student Transportation Hails Benefits for Students, Schools and Communities while Moving Closer to 30,000 Electric School Buses by 2035

CINCINNATI , April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the largest provider of school transportation in North America and the leading provider of electrified student transportation, today announced it has officially surpassed 3 million miles driven on electric school buses, expanding its industry-leading position and broadening benefits for students, schools and communities. The latest milestone comes just eight months after First Student crossed the two-million-mile mark, representing another major achievement for the company's rapidly growing electric school bus fleet and a sign of increased adoption of zero emission student transportation.

"Three million electric miles driven is an astounding achievement, and it is also just the beginning of a brighter, cleaner, safer future for the students we serve," First Student CEO John Kenning said. "This is a proud day for our team, not just as the largest provider of school transportation in North America and the leaders in zero emission school buses, but because of what it means for so many communities now and in the coming years. To help students reach their full potential, we need to help districts deploy quieter buses, create safer rides, and deliver cleaner air not tomorrow but today, and that's just what today's announcement represents."

At 3 million miles, First Student electric school buses have driven the equivalent of 120 trips around the world. The pace of First Student's electrification milestones has accelerated exponentially, as the company pushes toward its goal of transitioning 30,000 diesel school buses to electric by 2035. Replacing just one diesel school bus with an electric school bus can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54,000 pounds each year.

First Student has deployed more than 330 electric buses to school districts across North America. With an additional 1,108 electric buses approved to be ordered, First Student's fleet is expected to grow to over 1,400 total vehicles by the end of this year. These electric buses will reduce carbon emissions by 75,600,000 tons.

First Student is among the leading recipients of funds in the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus Program, which provides $5 billion over five years (2022-2026) for school bus electrification. The company is actively helping school districts apply for this funding and has secured nearly $220 million for districts so far. The EPA awarded First Student $140 million in January 2024, the largest amount awarded among all contractors, to enable First Student to deploy more than 370 new electric school buses in school districts across the United States, bringing zero-emission student transportation to more communities. In November 2022, the EPA granted the company with funds to provide 11 school districts with of a total of $65 million, enough for 160 electric school buses.

First Student also assists school districts in providing cleaner transportation options through its role as their transportation provider or through its electrification consulting services. More information on First Student's electrification efforts can be found here.

