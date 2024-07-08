First Student Kicks Off National Hiring Week with Hundreds of Events Planned Across North America to Recruit School Bus Drivers

CINCINNATI, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the trusted school transportation provider to millions of families, begins a week-long initiative today to grow the ranks of its school bus drivers ahead of the 2024-25 school year. The company is holding hundreds of recruiting events in communities across North America during its National Hiring Week.

First Student is hiring 3,000 bus drivers over the summer to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to school this fall. More than 250 in-person hiring events and nearly 60 virtual events are planned the week of July 7. The events include opportunities for potential candidates to test drive a school bus, walk-in job fairs, open houses and stuff-the-bus clothing, food and school supply drives.

Driving a school bus is an ideal career for anyone who wants to make a positive impact in their community. Many First Student drivers are stay-at-home parents, retirees and military spouses. The company provides all training needed for new hires, empowering them with the necessary skills to create a positive bus-riding experience for all students. Most drivers are certified within a month from their hiring date. They receive great perks, including competitive wages and benefits, set schedules and continuous career development throughout their tenure with First Student.

"Our drivers are the heart and heroes of our operations, playing a crucial role in supporting a child's education," said First Student CEO & President John Kenning. "We pride ourselves on delivering safe, reliable transportation, so students arrive at school on time, feeling secure and ready to achieve their full potential. We are excited to be out in hundreds of communities this summer as we search for more caring drivers who are focused on safety and committed to providing an extraordinary experience for our school district partners and their families."

First Student equips its drivers with state-of-the-art school buses for their routes. Vehicles are equipped with the latest industry-leading technology, creating a safer, more comfortable and better ride to and from school. The company is actively transitioning 30,000 of its diesel buses to electric and currently transports more students on electric school buses than any other school transportation provider in North America.

First Student has won numerous Great Place to Work awards. The company is ranked as one of the Top 300 on Forbes Best Employers for Women list and is designated as an Age 50+ Certified Age Friendly Employer. The company is also part of the U.S. Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), which connects military spouses with employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain them.

In addition to drivers, First Student also has other openings nationwide, including positions in management, maintenance, operational support and customer service. All candidates can apply online at workatfirst.com.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 44,000 buses.

Media Contact:

Jen Biddinger

513-362-4600

SOURCE First Student