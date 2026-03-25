FIRST STUDENT TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Over 17,000 Bus Workers Nationwide Ready to Strike for a Fair Agreement

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters school bus workers at First Student yards across the country voted by an 88 percent margin to authorize a strike should the company fail to negotiate a fair contract. With an expiration date of March 31, the National Master Agreement covers over 17,000 members represented by 96 Teamsters locals.

"The Teamsters Union has been consistently raising the standards within the school bus industry for decades, and this contract will be no different," said Matt Taibi, Director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division. "These essential workers deserve nothing less than a contract that reflects the devotion and skill they put into their jobs every day. First Student is trying to cut costs by refusing to offer health care or retirement benefits to all of our members and we will not stand for it."

First Student is the largest private school bus company in the United States. The outstanding issues in negotiations include retirement security, health care, minimum standards for guaranteed hours, and paid time off. The Teamsters have been forced to file an unfair labor practice charge against First Student related to the negotiations.

"This strike authorization goes to show we are willing to do what it takes to get the agreement we deserve," said Jean Auguste, bus worker and member of Teamsters Local 251. "These are not difficult asks — we are fighting for a contract that provides basic benefits many bus workers across the country have. We don't want to strike, but we will if the company doesn't come to terms on a fair agreement."

Despite the parties having bargaining scheduled for March 30 and 31, First Student has effectively canceled those negotiations to pursue frivolous litigation.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters