First Student to Provide Alternative Transportation Services to Students with Special Needs in Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

News provided by

First Student

26 Sep, 2023, 13:01 ET

CINCINNATI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Student, the largest operator of student transportation services in North America, announced it has entered into a new contract with Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (JUSD) in California to provide alternative transportation to students with special needs. The contract will be operated by FirstAlt, First Student's premier alternative transportation service, and is valued at $2.9M per year.

"We are thrilled to partner with Livermore Valley JUSD to provide unmatched care and the safest possible ride to school for students with special needs through our alternative transportation services," said Gregg Prettyman, Vice President of FirstAlt. "A child's educational experience begins and ends on the journey to and from school. At FirstAlt, we are committed to ensuring all students, especially those with unique transportation needs, have a positive, safe and consistent experience, and we are proud to bring these services to the students of Livermore Valley."

As part of the partnership, FirstAlt will provide daily transportation services to Livermore Valley students with special needs, including students with physical, mental or emotional disabilities. FirstAlt will also provide the district with daily transportation services for vocational education, community-based instruction and to other service locations.

"First Student has decades of experience, and we look forward to partnering with FirstAlt to support the transportation of students with special needs at the level the parents expect of the district," said Frank Selvaggio, Executive Director of Special Education at Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.

"At First Student, our top priority is bringing our exceptional, decades-long experience to ensure all students have the best ride to and from school. FirstAlt's unique approach to meeting the individualized needs of students, combined with unparalleled driver training and a strong focus on safety, sets us apart," said John Kenning, President and CEO of First Student. "We look forward to improving the lives and maximizing the learning potential of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District's most vulnerable students."

FirstAlt is operated by the most experienced leadership team in alternative student transportation industry. For more information about FirstAlt, please visit firststudentinc.com/our-services/firstalt/.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.

CONTACT
Liza Joenler
[email protected]

SOURCE First Student

