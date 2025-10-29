First Student to Share Special Education Transportation Playbook at 2025 National Council of Administrators of Special Education Conference

Head of Student Services Will McDermott highlights how First Student's proprietary training program drives a 27% reduction in on-vehicle behavioral incidents.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the company setting the standard for innovation and transforming the school transportation industry, today announced that Will McDermott, head of student services, will present at the 2025 Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE) conference. CASE is an international nonprofit organization that provides administrators with resources, professional development, and advocacy to deliver high-quality services for students with disabilities. It operates as a division of the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) and serves as a professional organization for leaders in special education.

The CASE conference runs Nov. 5-7 in Oklahoma City, bringing together special education administrators, policy makers, and educators to share the best practices, policy updates, and innovations in the field. First Student earned a competitive spot on the agenda, underscoring that its proprietary behavioral training and support program, First Serves, is gaining recognition from special education experts and educators for its impact.

"We're honored to share our work at CASE and highlight how collaboration among transportation teams, special education staff, and families can create safer, more inclusive school experiences for students with specialized needs," said Will McDermott, head of student services. "First Serves demonstrates that thoughtful training and partnership make a real difference on every ride."

Developed in collaboration with behavioral experts from top research universities and children's hospitals, First Serves equips school bus drivers, attendants, and transportation leaders with the tools and training to recognize and appropriately respond to student behavior, particularly for students with disabilities and specialized needs. In doing so, First Serves strengthens the critical link between transportation, special education teams, and families.

First Serves is transforming the student transportation experience for both students and staff. Districts using the program report an average 27% drop in behavioral incidents, demonstrating its proven ability to create safer, more inclusive, and supportive environments on school buses. In August, First Student announced that First Serves has been approved to provide Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for Michigan social workers, making First Student the first student transportation provider to train professionals who support students with special needs.

"First Student's work with First Serves exemplifies the type of innovation and collaboration that advances the field of special education," said Carrie Turner, Senior Manager, Digital Content and Member Operations, at CEC. "Their commitment to training, partnerships, and student-centered solutions helps ensure that every student experiences supportive transportation. We're thrilled to have Will speak at the CASE conference."

Earning a breakout session at CASE is highly competitive. Presenters must submit peer-reviewed proposals that focus solely on sharing knowledge to improve the experience and education of students with special needs. This year, the professional development committee reviewed and scored nearly 350 high-quality submissions. First Student's proposal, "A Case Study in Special Education Transportation: Developing a Collaborative Partnership," was selected as a testament to its value and the meaningful impact the program brings to the field.

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience with 5.5 million student rides across North America every single day. As the undisputed leader in K-12 transportation, the company completes 1 billion student rides annually, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of 46,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start and end their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time.

