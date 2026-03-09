First-Team All-Pro Cooper DeJean Partners with RENPHO to Fuel Offseason Recovery

To kick off Sleep Awareness Week, DeJean highlights how rest and mental recovery are the foundation for elite performance

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sleep Awareness Week, RENPHO , the global leader in smart wellness innovation, is spotlighting one of the most overlooked performance tools in an elite athlete's arsenal: sleep. Rest isn't just recovery, it's a competitive edge. And for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and First-Team All-Pro Cooper DeJean, prioritizing sleep and mental recovery during the offseason is just as critical as time on the practice field.

Cooper DeJean relaxing with the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager.

"Preparation is everything at this level, and continuing to work with RENPHO has been a natural fit for how I train and recover year-round," said DeJean. "Their tools give me data and insights I can trust as a professional athlete. I also appreciate that RENPHO's ecosystem of products are built to support athletes at every level, whether you're just starting your athletic journey or prepping for the Super Bowl."

In addition to products that support mental and physical rest, DeJean is also leaning into an offseason routine centered on recovery and renewed energy. He has identified a selection of RENPHO products that support his personalized routine for health, comfort, and renewal:

RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager : The physical and mental demands of a pro athlete are immense, and it is critical to have a nightly wind-down routine that supports the transition into rest. The RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager was designed to support this transition, pairing gentle compression massage and soothing heat to ease physical tension around the eyes and temples, while built-in Headspace meditations help quiet mental chatter, all without screen time. This Sleep Awareness Week (March 8–14), get the same caliber of recovery tools trusted by top performers — the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager is $20 off at just $109.99 on Renpho.com , Amazon , and TikTok Shop.

: The physical and mental demands of a pro athlete are immense, and it is critical to have a nightly wind-down routine that supports the transition into rest. The RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager was designed to support this transition, pairing gentle compression massage and soothing heat to ease physical tension around the eyes and temples, while built-in Headspace meditations help quiet mental chatter, all without screen time. This Sleep Awareness Week (March 8–14), get the same caliber of recovery tools trusted by top performers — the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager is $20 off at just $109.99 on , , and TikTok Shop. MorphoScan Nova : Winning starts with knowing your body. The MorphoScan Nova goes beyond the scale, delivering near clinical-grade insights across 50+ real-time metrics, including bone mass, protein, and hydration, to help athletes and wellness enthusiasts train smarter with more insight into their goals. Available on Renpho.com and Amazon .

: Winning starts with knowing your body. The MorphoScan Nova goes beyond the scale, delivering near clinical-grade insights across 50+ real-time metrics, including bone mass, protein, and hydration, to help athletes and wellness enthusiasts train smarter with more insight into their goals. Available on and . Active Mini Thermacool : Designed for elite performers on and off the field, the Active Mini Thermacool Massage Gun redefines portable muscle recovery by combining dual-temperature Thermacool therapy with customizable percussion massage in a compact, premium design – a feature typically reserved for full-size, professional-grade devices. Available on Renpho.com and Amazon.

: Designed for elite performers on and off the field, the Active Mini Thermacool Massage Gun redefines portable muscle recovery by combining dual-temperature Thermacool therapy with customizable percussion massage in a compact, premium design – a feature typically reserved for full-size, professional-grade devices. Available on and Artemis LED Light Therapy Mask : After a workout, a skin reset is critical. Artemis is an FDA-cleared red light therapy mask powered by 324 medical-grade LED heads, delivering professional-grade skincare in a wearable format. With five customizable intensity levels, you can tailor your light therapy experience to match your skin's sensitivity and treatment goals. Available on Renpho.com and Amazon .

"Cooper DeJean embodies the discipline and consistency that define elite performance," said Toby Yu, CEO of RENPHO. "Our ecosystem is designed to move with users, offering a seamless flow of support across health, recovery, self-care, and comfort. This partnership reflects our mission to make pro-level wellness tools accessible to everyone, giving both athletes and everyday users the same insights, recovery, and mental focus needed to train smarter and perform at their best."

Learn more about RENPHO's integrated ecosystem of tools spanning recovery , wellness , and beauty.

For more information, please visit our press kit HERE .

About RENPHO

Established in 2016, RENPHO was founded with a single vision: to improve lives and empower people worldwide through smart and simple healthy living solutions. Since its inception, RENPHO has created a robust ecosystem of technologically advanced lifestyle products, providing affordable, accessible solutions for anyone looking to embark upon a health, fitness, or wellness journey. Known for its state-of-the-art smart scales and powerful massage products, RENPHO has become not only a powerhouse in the health and wellness tech industry but also a leading innovator that continuously puts out carefully researched, thoughtfully crafted products echoing the company's mantra: Empower Your Wellness. To learn more, visit Renpho.com . For more news, information, and updates about the brand and its products, follow RENPHO on Instagram and TikTok .

