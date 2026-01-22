First-Time Business Owner Opens New Pak Mail Location in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Pak Mail location in Royal Palm Beach, FL to owners Lisa Trumpy and Jessalyn Macomber. This new Pak Mail is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping, mailbox rental and office services to the local community.

Located in the Village Shoppes at 1241 N State Road 7, Ste. 7, in Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411, this new Pak Mail location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rental, and notary public services, as well as office services like printing, packaging supplies, and more. Their community impact goes beyond shipping and office services, and they are passionate about giving back as a veteran-owned and operated business.

"We look forward to serving the Royal Palm Beach area and are especially passionate about giving back by supporting and sponsoring Semper Fi Service Dogs, helping local veterans in meaningful ways," said Trumpy. "After working together as managers in the shipping industry for the past seven years, we are excited to step into ownership and bring our experience directly to our community."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our franchisees' dedication strengthens the communities we serve," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "This new Pak Mail location in Royal Palm Beach, FL, led by Lisa and Jessalyn, will continue that mission—providing trusted services that support local businesses and residents."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this Pak Mail location in the Village Shoppes at 1241 N State Road 7, Ste. 7, in Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411, and the services offered at the new Royal Palm Beach, FL location, please visit www.pakmail.com/us23025.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.