Longtime Employees Take the Helm in New Ownership of Navis Pack & Ship in Elkridge, Maryland

Annex Brands, Inc. Sustains Freight Shipping and Crating Franchise Services

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and freight shipping services industries, is proud to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Navis Pack & Ship location based in Elkridge, MD, to longtime employees, now turned owners, Bruce Thomas, Jr. and Curtis Holland, Jr. This Navis Pack & Ship has served the greater Baltimore area for the last 21 years, and will continue to offer freight shipping and specialty crating services.

Located at 6671 Santa Barbara Rd., Ste. E., in Elkridge, MD 21075, this Navis Pack & Ship is committed to offering a comprehensive array of commercial and residential services including packing, palletizing, crating, and boxing of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable items.

"When the former owner was interested in selling the location to us, it was a no brainer. We were already working with the company and wanted to continue growing what he had already started," said Holland.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Navis Pack & Ship, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see this location enter a new chapter under Bruce and Curtis's leadership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "A portion of our franchise system is composed of franchisees who started as staff and later became owners and operators. This transfer of ownership works well because the former employees, who are now stepping into ownership roles, have already shown strong dedication to the business. We're confident they will build on its strong foundation and continue advancing the Navis Pack & Ship brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Navis Pack & Ship #1075MD, located at 6671 Santa Barbara Rd., Ste E., in Elkridge, MD 21075, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.gonavis.com/md1075.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.