New Owner of AIM Mail Center in Rocklin, California Continues 24-Year Legacy Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing AIM Mail Center location in Rocklin, CA to new owner and experienced operator, Kristina Paransun. This is Kristina's second location and this transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this AIM Mail Center for the last 24 years.

Located inside the Stanford Ranch Shopping Center at 3031 Stanford Ranch Rd, Ste. 2, in Rocklin, CA 95765, this AIM Mail Center is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"Because I'm already an existing franchisee of PostalAnnex #23027 in Fair Oaks, CA, stepping into this second location felt like a natural progression," said Paransun. "I'm grateful for the support throughout the transition and excited to build on the foundation that's already in place."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of AIM Mail Centers, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"When ownership transitions to individuals, like Kristina, who already know the business from the inside, it creates a powerful foundation for continued success," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "She will continue to maintain trusted customer relationships and utilize the long–term opportunities available within our franchise network."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about AIM Mail Center #1079, located inside the Stanford Ranch Shopping Center at 3031 Stanford Ranch Rd, Ste. 2, in Rocklin, CA 95765, and the services offered at this Rocklin, CA location, please visit www.aimmailcenters.com/1079.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.