First-Time Business Owner Opens New PostalAnnex Location - Offering a Community Resource for Shipping and Office Services in the Historic Five Points Community of Colombia, SC

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in the Five Points community of Colombia, SC to new owner, Rajesh Patel. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential Shipping, Mailbox, and Office Services to the local community.

Located at 948 Harden St., in Columbia, SC 29205, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"Our decision to open PostalAnnex in Five Points was driven by an opportunity to provide solutions for businesses and individuals in the area. Downtown Columbia has offices, small businesses, and students who need our shipping and office services. By offering all of this under one roof, we aim to help businesses grow, students succeed, and the community thrive," said Patel.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our franchisees' passion and dedication are what drive our growth," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "With the opening of the new PostalAnnex store in Five Points, Rajesh is providing essential services that will make life easier for local businesses, students, and residents, reinforcing our commitment to support the communities we serve."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24019, located in the Five Points community at 948 Harden St., in Columbia, SC 29205, and the services offered, please visit www.postalannex.com/24019.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more.

