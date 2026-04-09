First-Time Business Owner Opens New PostalAnnex Location in Schaumburg, Illinois

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Schaumburg, IL to new owners, Jinali and Hardik Patel. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping, mailbox rental and office services to the local community.

Located in Nantucket Square at 1043 S Roselle Rd., in Schaumburg, IL 60193, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rental, notary public services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies and more.

"We're proud to open our doors and introduce PostalAnnex 25005 to the Schaumburg community," said Jinali Patel. "With a strong commitment to customer service, we're excited to become a trusted local resource for shipping and business solutions."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our continued growth is made possible by franchisees who are deeply invested in the success of their communities," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "The opening of the new PostalAnnex location in Schaumburg, IL reflects that dedication, as Jinali and Hardik begin serving the area with trusted services that meet everyday business and consumer needs."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PA #25005, located in in Nantucket Square at 1043 S Roselle Rd., in Schaumburg, IL 60193, and the services offered at the new Schaumburg, IL location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25005.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.