New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Miami, Florida Continues 20 Year Legacy -Bringing Fresh Energy to the Business

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Miami, FL to new owners, Christian Angelini and Pietro Pizzolla. The transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location for more than 20 years.

Located inside Kendall Mall at 8835 SW 107th Ave, in Miami, FL 33176, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We're proud to continue serving the PostalAnnex network and to expand into the Miami community," said Angelini. "Our experience as franchisees has reinforced the importance of building strong relationships with customers, and we look forward to delivering dependable, personalized service to the community here."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see this PostalAnnex step into its next chapter with Christian and Pietro leading the way," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like this are a great example of how strong our franchise network is and how much our locations matter in the communities they serve. We're looking forward to seeing them grow the business and make it their own."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this PostalAnnex location, located inside Kendall Mall at 8835 SW 107th Ave, in Miami, FL 33176, and the services offered at this Miami, FL location, please visit www.postalannex.com/4022.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.