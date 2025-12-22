First-Time Business Owner Opens New PostalAnnex Location in Wallingford, Connecticut

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Wallingford, CT. This new PostalAnnex, owned and operated by Adam Bankowski, is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping, mailbox rental, and office services to the local community.

Located at 61 N Plains Industrial Rd. in Wallingford, CT 06492, this new PostalAnnex location offers a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, as well as office services like printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"Ultimately, our inspiration comes from our customers themselves. When the opportunity arose to partner with PostalAnnex, who shares our customer-first values and provides us the flexibility to expand our range of services, it just made sense. Our goal has always been to make life a little easier for our community. This partnership allows us to combine the strength of a nationally recognized brand with the independence to offer custom, individualized solutions. That's very important to us," said Bankowski.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our success comes from the dedication of our franchise partners. We're excited to see Adam open this new PostalAnnex location in Wallingford so they can provide the reliable solutions people and businesses count on," shared Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #25017, located at 61 N Plains Industrial Rd. in Wallingford, CT 06492, and the services offered at the new location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25017.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx, and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

