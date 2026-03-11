New PostalAnnex in Flint, Michigan Provides Essential Shipping and Office Services to the Community

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the opening of a new PostalAnnex location in Flint, MI to new owners, Chynelle Samaroo and Ellen Washington. They opened this new location in addition to three other locations they have purchased in the greater Grand Rapids, MI area since 2025. The opening of this new location ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location.

Located in Hill Road Crossings at 2461 W Hill Rd., in Flint, MI 48507, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"After the company I worked for went out of business, I decided that I no longer wanted to work for someone else and wanted to become my own boss. I have always wanted to own my own business, be part of my own community and enhance it," said Ellen.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chynelle and Ellen as the owners of this new PostalAnnex location," said Patrick Edd, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "Moments like these celebrate the freedom and empowerment that come with business ownership. Our franchise model is designed to support driven individuals in building something truly their own, while benefiting from the strength of the brand. We're excited to see them bring their vision to life and make a lasting impact in their community."

For more information about PostalAnnex #24022, located in Hill Road Crossings at 2461 W Hill Rd. in Flint, MI 48507, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.postalannex.com/24022.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24022, located in Hill Road Crossings at 2461 W Hill Rd. in Flint, MI 48507, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.postalannex.com/24022.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

