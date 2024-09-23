First Time Business Owner Opens New PostalAnnex Store in Fort Mill, SC

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading packing and shipping franchisors, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Fort Mill, SC. This new store is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to get more done in one stop.

Located in Stockbridge Commons at 1726 Gold Hill Rd., this new PostalAnnex store will offer a comprehensive array of services, including private mailbox rental, notary public services, and shipping options via major carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS for more ways to ship. Additionally, the store will offer copy and printing services, as well as packaging supplies and expert packing services.

"I was looking to start my own business and was considering a few different opportunities when I saw that a PostalAnnex was available," said Muhammad Haq, owner of PostalAnnex Fort Mill, SC. "I'm excited to help people with their shipments and make their lives easier as a store where they can find what they need."

Annex Brands, the parent company of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our franchisees' passion and dedication are what drive our growth. With the opening of his first business, and PostalAnnex store in Fort Mill, Muhammad will continue this tradition of excellence, offering indispensable services to local businesses and residents," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #23019, located at 1726 Gold Hill Rd., Fort Mill, SC 29708, and the services offered at the new Fort Mill location, please visit www.postalannex.com/23019.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Its franchisees offer business services such as private mailbox rental, notary public service, shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, copy service, freight shipping of large, awkward, high-value or fragile items, custom packing solutions through individually tailored wooden crates, cartons, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

