FIRST TO MARKET: KIEHL'S REVEALS NEW TRULY TARGETED ACNE-CLEARING SOLUTION

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Kiehl's NEW Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution, a medicated acne spot solution treatment that forms an invisible "liquid patch" over the spot. This first-to-market innovation creates a breathable seal that helps reduce pimple color in 2 hours, pimple size in 24 hours and post-acne marks in 4 weeks. The patch also protects the area from external irritants like dirt, oil, and makeup, which inhibits contamination and temptation of picking at the spot for a speedy healing process. 

$30 | 15ML - Kiehls.com | Sephora.com
Using exclusive "liquid patch" technology, our acne-clearing spot treatment creates a breathable seal that layers seamlessly with sunscreen and makeup. The formula delivers triple efficacy across all phases of the acne cycle to clearfade, and prevent breakouts, without even being seen on the skin. 

KEY INGREDIENTS
2% Salicylic Acid
Medicated acne treatment that treats active and sub-surface inflammatory acne lesions
4% Niacinamide & 0.2% Licorice Root
Natural anti-inflammatory to calm & fade post acne marks

Clean at Sephora – Non-Comedogenic – Tested on Acne-Prone Skin
Safe for Sensitive Skin – Non-Irritating - Dermatologist Tested 

Rachel Weinstock - [email protected]

