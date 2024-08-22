First Topgolf in Iowa Opens Its Doors in Des Moines on Friday, Sept. 6

The two-level venue sits within The Parkways development in West Des Moines

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its first venue in Iowa, Topgolf Des Moines, on Sept. 6. This is Topgolf's 101st global outdoor venue.

Topgolf Basics

Topgolf opens its first venue in Iowa, Topgolf Des Moines, on Sept. 6.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The venue is located at 7655 Mills Civic Parkway on the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Mills Civic Parkway within the West Des Moines city limits.

city limits. The venue employs roughly 300 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf's new golf club, The Sure Thing, is designed to make golf less hard for beginners or those whose game isn't that great.

It's Golf

Topgolf Des Moines features 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Players aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's new game, Block Party! A game designed for everyone , Block Party helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!).

, Block Party helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!). Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction, or play with the same clubs as the pros with the Club Upgrade option.

Snag the latest and greatest Chrome Tour golf balls available for purchase in the lobby before heading out!

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant and bar helmed by executive chefs serving up Player favorites like the injectable donut holes and cheesy macaroni bites.

A 22-foot video wall, more than 100 HDTVs, an outdoor patio, music and year-round family-friendly programming round out the Topgolf experience.

Semi-private event rooms are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf COO Erin Chamberlin : "We are thrilled to bring the first Topgolf experience to Iowa and the greater Des Moines metropolitan area. Topgolf is all about having fun and making the game of golf accessible to everyone – even the most inexperienced Player! We're excited for residents and visitors alike to experience our unique style of play."

West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble : "We are so proud to have the first ever Topgolf in the state of Iowa here in West Des Moines ! This game-changing entertainment venue will draw even more people into our city and will provide our residents with yet another fun activity for the whole family to enjoy."

Hurd Real Estate Founder & President Richard Hurd : "As President of Hurd Real Estate, I am excited to announce the opening of the first Topgolf facility in Iowa ! This new state-of-the-art facility will be located across the street from Jordan Creek Mall at 7655 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, IA . The addition of Topgolf to the existing lifestyle uses in this trade area is a testament to the strength of the West Des Moines retail corridor. Please join me in welcoming this exciting new retailer to the Des Moines metropolitan community!"

For more info on Topgolf's Des Moines venue, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Sarah Donovan

Email: [email protected]

