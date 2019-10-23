First Unmanned, Autonomous Crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, from East to West, Completed by Saildrone, Inc.

SD 1021 originally started its Atlantic adventure from Newport in January 2019, on a science mission measuring heat and carbon in the Gulf Stream. Stopping in Bermuda for maintenance, SD 1021 then sailed on, following the Gulf stream, to Europe, landing in the Solent on the south coast of England. After the return journey back to Newport, SD 1021 not only holds the record for the fastest unmanned Atlantic crossing but is the only unmanned surface technology to have completed a crossing in both directions.

"The endurance, reliability and scientific measurement capabilities of the Saildrone platform continue to grow from strength to strength," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder and CEO. "During 2019, our saildrones have circumnavigated Antarctica, spent 700 days in the Arctic sampling the retreating ice edge, completed our first survey of the North Sea, and now crossed the hostile North Atlantic in both directions. There is no part of the unfrozen ocean that we cannot now measure."

Saildrone, Inc. is a provider of high-resolution oceanographic and atmospheric data, collected by its 100-strong fleet of unmanned autonomous surface vehicles, called saildrones. Powered by wind and solar, with zero carbon footprint, Saildrone USVs are equipped with a suite of science-grade sensors to collect data used for ocean research and weather forecasting. Saildrones can stay at sea for up to 12 months, transmitting data in real-time via satellite.

