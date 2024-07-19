FirstEnergy and International Soap Box Derby Race into the Future with Title Sponsorship Renewal

AKRON, Ohio, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is extending its title sponsorship with The International Soap Box Derby (ISBD) for three years. Running from 2025-2027, the sponsorship continues a strong relationship between the two Akron-based institutions that began in 2012.

The extension was announced during race week activities surrounding the 86th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby, as more than 320 competitors from throughout the United States, Canada and Japan geared up to race their gravity-powered cars for a share of $36,000 in college scholarships. The World Championship races will be held Saturday, July 20, at Derby Downs, 1000 George Washington Blvd., Akron, Ohio, 44312.

Brian Tierney, President and CEO, FirstEnergy: "FirstEnergy is proud to continue our sponsorship of this signature event that brings people to Akron from all over the world. For more than 85 years, the All-American Soap Box Derby has illuminated the importance of design, engineering and construction skills while fostering a spirit of teamwork and friendly competition among our youth. With our renewed sponsorship, we are committed to the ongoing success of these electrifying races and a beloved Akron tradition."

Scott Taylor, President and CEO, International Soap Box Derby: "FirstEnergy has been an excellent sponsor of the International Soap Box Derby, providing both financial and volunteer support since 2012. Their continued support enables us to expand our derby racing network and our STEM education programs to new communities worldwide, while enhancing the experience for the racers and spectators here in Akron during this annual, globally recognized event. We are thrilled that FirstEnergy is extending its sponsorship for another three years."

ABOUT FIRSTENERGY

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL SOAP BOX DERBY

Founded in 1934, the International Soap Box Derby, based in Akron, Ohio, is a nonprofit organization focused on youth sports and STEM education. The organization comprises more than 80 affiliate race locations throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. The ISBD's two primary initiatives are the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby racing program and the STEM-based Education Program, which provides educational opportunities for K-12 youth worldwide through Soap Box Derby racing. For more information, visit www.soapboxderby.org.

